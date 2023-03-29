This Time-Saving Spray Mop Is the Cleaning Upgrade You Need to Remove ‘Dirt In One Sweep’

Spoiler: Even cleaning professionals use it.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke

Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 29, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Rubbermaid Reveal Spray Microfiber Floor Cleaning Kit Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Still using the old-school mop and bucket? There are easier and less messy ways to clean your floors, and this clever spray mop is definitely it. The popular Rubbermaid floor cleaner is loved by thousands, including homeowners and professional cleaners. And you can snap it up for just $45 on Amazon. 

It’s time to kick the bucket—your outdated wring mop and pail, that is. The Rubbermaid Reveal Microfiber Spray Mop streamlines the entire cleaning process by using one nifty, reliable feature. Curious? It’s the trigger button on the handle that deploys a steady stream of water and solution right onto your floor. The spray action allows you to customize the amount of water needed and eliminates that bucket filled with dirty water. Not only is this spill-proof, it’s also more sanitary because cleaning with mucky water just feels counterintuitive. 

Rubbermaid Reveal Spray Microfiber Floor Cleaning Kit

Amazon

To buy: $45; amazon.com.

This Rubbermaid device also modernizes the mopping experience by replacing the long fibers with microfiber pads. The cleaning pads attach right on the bottom of the mop and are designed to wipe up dried mud, sticky substances, and even dust. Shoppers confirm that the mop soaks up the liquid substance, dries quickly, and does it all without streaks. 

While the mop takes care of messes, the pads are still soft on surfaces, including floors like wood, tile, and laminate. But if you’re dealing with dirty spills that just won’t quit, enlist the scrubbing pad on the top.    

With this kit, you’ll get three cleaning pads plus two 22-ounce water bottles that make it easy to refill the Rubbermaid mop with water and cleaning solution. And although most mop upgrades require an outlet, this manual pick does not—meaning, you can refresh the floors in every room without plugging in. And when you’re done with every room, just toss the pads in the wash to have it ready for the next spring cleaning day. 

This popular Rubbermaid floor cleaner is loved by 8,500 shoppers who gave it a perfect five-star rating on Amazon so far because of its efficacy. 

One person who used it for their entire apartment explained, “The pad went from red to black, and my floors went from dingy to shiny” while another who cleans houses for a living said, “This is by far the best on the market.”

“I am really surprised at how effective this mop is,” wrote one pet lover who lives in “dusty” Arizona. “This mop works better than my steam mop ever did… It sprays a wide path and the pads take up the dirt in one sweep.”

Ready to update your mop? Shop the $45 Rubbermaid spray mop on Amazon now. 

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Shark UltraLight Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum Tout
This Shark Stick Vacuum With ‘Extremely Good’ Suction Is $100 Off at Amazon Right Now
Amazon Member Only Deals for Organizing Tout
Score! These 10 Nifty Home Organizing Essentials Are Up to 50% Off—but Only If You’re a Prime Member
Ninja CW102CP Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan, Premium Set
I’ve Purged All of My Cookware Since Discovering This Genius Nonstick Pan That’s Easy to Clean—and It’s on Sale
Related Articles
Best Robot Mops of 2023
The 7 Best Robot Mops of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Laminate Floor Cleaners of 2022
The 8 Best Laminate Floor Cleaners of 2023
BOSHENG Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set
The Best Mops for Your Home, According to Hours of Real-Life Testing
Bissell Steam Mop Tout
The Bissell Steam Mop With 2,200+ Five-Star Ratings Has Shoppers ‘Grossly Satisfied’, and It’s on Sale
JOYMOOP Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set, Flat Floor Mop TOUT
The Best-Selling Floor Cleaner That Makes Surfaces Spotless ‘in Record Time’ Is on Sale at Amazon
cleaning-tips-from-hotels-GettyImages-1264323513
6 Cleaning Tips From Professional Hotel Cleaners
how-to-clean-a-car-seat-GettyImages-1325072994
How to Clean Car Seats for That New Car Feeling
Shark S1000 Steam Mop White/Seafoam TOUT
The Shark Steam Mop With 9,000 Perfect Ratings Is Quietly on Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever
Best Cleaners for Vinyl Floor
The 7 Best Vinyl Floor Cleaners of 2023
BISSELL, 2554A CrossWave Cordless Max All
Shoppers Say This Cordless Bissell Wet-Dry Vacuum 'Gets All the Pet Gunk' From Their Floors—and It's on Sale
clean-laminate-wood-floors
How to Keep Your Laminate Wood Floors Looking Shiny and New
Hoover WindTunnel Whole House Rewind Corded Bagless Upright tout
The Hoover Vacuum With ‘Outstanding Suction Power’ Has This One Nifty Design Feature—and It’s on Sale
OXO Good Grips Deep Clean Brush Set tout
11 Smart Bathroom Cleaners to Get You Started on Spring Cleaning—Starting at $8
bright yellow sofa and vacuum cleaner on carpet isolated on white
How to Clean Upholstery in 15 Minutes or Less
Spring Cleaning Shortcuts, gloves and sponge
10 Brilliant Spring Cleaning Shortcuts
New Clever Home Finds at Amazon
10 Clever Home Finds to Upgrade the Way You Organize and Clean Your Space—Starting at $4