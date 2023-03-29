This Time-Saving Spray Mop Is the Cleaning Upgrade You Need to Remove ‘Dirt In One Sweep’

Still using the old-school mop and bucket? There are easier and less messy ways to clean your floors, and this clever spray mop is definitely it. The popular Rubbermaid floor cleaner is loved by thousands, including homeowners and professional cleaners. And you can snap it up for just $45 on Amazon.

It’s time to kick the bucket—your outdated wring mop and pail, that is. The Rubbermaid Reveal Microfiber Spray Mop streamlines the entire cleaning process by using one nifty, reliable feature. Curious? It’s the trigger button on the handle that deploys a steady stream of water and solution right onto your floor. The spray action allows you to customize the amount of water needed and eliminates that bucket filled with dirty water. Not only is this spill-proof, it’s also more sanitary because cleaning with mucky water just feels counterintuitive.

This Rubbermaid device also modernizes the mopping experience by replacing the long fibers with microfiber pads. The cleaning pads attach right on the bottom of the mop and are designed to wipe up dried mud, sticky substances, and even dust. Shoppers confirm that the mop soaks up the liquid substance, dries quickly, and does it all without streaks.

While the mop takes care of messes, the pads are still soft on surfaces, including floors like wood, tile, and laminate. But if you’re dealing with dirty spills that just won’t quit, enlist the scrubbing pad on the top.

With this kit, you’ll get three cleaning pads plus two 22-ounce water bottles that make it easy to refill the Rubbermaid mop with water and cleaning solution. And although most mop upgrades require an outlet, this manual pick does not—meaning, you can refresh the floors in every room without plugging in. And when you’re done with every room, just toss the pads in the wash to have it ready for the next spring cleaning day.

This popular Rubbermaid floor cleaner is loved by 8,500 shoppers who gave it a perfect five-star rating on Amazon so far because of its efficacy.

One person who used it for their entire apartment explained, “The pad went from red to black, and my floors went from dingy to shiny” while another who cleans houses for a living said, “This is by far the best on the market.”

“I am really surprised at how effective this mop is,” wrote one pet lover who lives in “dusty” Arizona. “This mop works better than my steam mop ever did… It sprays a wide path and the pads take up the dirt in one sweep.”

Ready to update your mop? Shop the $45 Rubbermaid spray mop on Amazon now.