The Best-Selling Floor Cleaner That ‘Picks Up an Amazing Amount of Dirt’ Is 40% Off Right Now

Breaking out your bulky vacuum to clean up a tiny spill can feel like a lot of work with such a little result to show for it. If you’re looking for an easier solution to quickly scoop up smaller messes around your house, look no further. This popular floor cleaner can help, and it’s on sale for just $44.

The Rubbermaid Commercial Carpet and Floor Sweeper is currently 40 percent off on Amazon. No cords, additional parts, or heavy lifting is needed to use the cleaning tool. Just simply set the sweeper down in front of the desired area you want to clean, and begin to push the handle to direct the rolling brush toward the mess. The result? A spotless floor within minutes.

Amazon

Designed to sweep up dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hardwood floors, the Rubbermaid floor cleaner can clean messes big and small without any issue. Its built-in wheels allow the cleaner’s head to easily glide on surfaces and the gadget’s compact frame is perfect for reaching under furniture and into other tight corners. One shopper wrote that it’s “so convenient and easy to use.”

The popular floor cleaner is perfect for pet-owners, too. One shopper wrote, “It picks up an amazing amount of dirt and yes, even pet hair.” The shopper later added that while he goes over the area a few times to ensure it’s clean, the tool makes it feel nearly effortless. Another shopper added that it “picks up crumbs, pet, hair, and litter from short pile rugs and floors as well.”

When you’re finished cleaning, you can simply dump the dust bin into the trash in one easy empty. And, the sweeper’s compact design makes it easy to store into your laundry room, pantry, or garage until the next time you need to clean.

The carpet sweeper is an Amazon best-seller and has several shoppers raving about its lightweight and quiet design that is perfect for parents cleaning around sleeping babies and pets. One shopper who is a part of a family of nine wrote, “Works super good for big families! This is awesome for a quick tidy without having to plug in the vacuum.”

One final shopper wrote, “I have been wanting one of these for a long time for quick cleanups when everyone is asleep. I use this on a daily basis multiple times a day.” They added that it ”works great on picking up little pieces of kitty litter” and shared that they “would recommend this to anyone.”

Grab the Rubbermaid Commercial Carpet and Floor Sweeper while it’s on sale for $44, or continue scrolling through to see even more discounted cleaning tools from the brand.

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber

Amazon

Rubbermaid Hygen Pulse Single Sided Microfiber Spray Mop

Amazon

Rubbermaid Commercial 14.5 Inch Toilet Bowl Brush

Amazon

Rubbermaid Commercial Dustpan

Amazon

Rubbermaid Commercial 8-Inch Counter Brush