I Won’t Travel Without This Mini Clothes Steamer That Handles 2 Tasks in 1

I must admit, I’m an anxious over-packer. Whether I’m packing for a girls’ trip or a quick family weekend, I pack as though I’m anticipating three outfit changes per day, complete with gym clothes and a variety of shoes, without learning the lesson that I’m lucky if I go on a long walk let alone hit the treadmill. Despite this habit, I always save a spot in my carry-on for the Rowenta PurePop Steamer.

There’s nothing more frustrating than planning vacation outfits solely to unpack a wrinkled pile of garments. While most hotels carry irons, I never want to risk it while traveling, especially when I pack delicates. But this mini handheld steamer works double duty to not only press my clothing, but also—you’ll never guess—remove lint in its wake.

Rowenta PurePop Steamer

Amazon

The sleek clothes steamer, which I received as a sample from the brand, is ideal for travel thanks to its compact profile and mere 1.5-pound weight. It heats up in just 15 seconds, so I can quickly steam an item of clothing in minutes—a must as I’m always steaming something seconds before running out the door. But the best part is its dual-sided pad. On one side is a velvet pad that’s soft on fabrics, while the other is a lint remover that gently shaves lint and hair off of clothing. The lint remover is an absolute lifesaver because it tackles two tasks simultaneously and leaves no trace of hair from my roommate’s golden retriever.

Upon opening the steamer, I was concerned with its tiny water reservoir, but it uses just enough steam to press a single garment—even my stubborn linen skirts and pants. It wouldn’t be the proper tool to use if you wanted to steam several items before your work week, but it’s great for dewrinkling a piece or two ahead of date nights or brunches. I’ve had it for two months now, and I’ve taken it on trips to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour, a bachelorette weekend, and an out-of-state wedding, and believe me, I’m never getting on a plane without it again.

Whether you need an extra helper in your laundry room or you’re looking for a travel-friendly steamer, my favorite clothes steamer tackles two stubborn laundry tasks in one go. Snag it at Amazon for $40, or check out other popular Amazon options below.

