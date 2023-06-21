This Painless Hair Removal Device Is My Summer Secret Weapon for Smooth Legs—and It's on Double Sale

Get it for $78 off with our exclusive code.

By
Ali Faccenda
Allison Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and also produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. 
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 21, 2023 09:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Rose Skin Co. Lumi IPL HAIR REMOVAL HANDSET Tout
Photo:

Rose Skin Co.

Every year when summer rolls around, there’s one thing on my mind—shaving my legs. When it’s time to store my jeans and break out my shorts for warmer weather, the dreaded thought of having to shave practically every day sends shivers down my spine. In simple terms, I hate it.

I recently had the opportunity to test the Lumi Hair Removal Handset by RoseSkinCo., and to say I’m impressed with it would be an understatement. This little, life-changing device is now my summertime secret weapon, and it’s on double sale when you use our exclusive code DDM20 for an additional 20 percent off the already-discounted price. 

Rose Skin Co Lumi IPL HAIR REMOVAL HANDSET

Rose Skin Co

To buy: $151 with code DDM20 (was $229); roseskinco.com.

I’ve tried different hair removal approaches in the past, including waxing (ouch, never again) and a laser hair removal device that was equally painful. Shaving seemed to be my only option, and since I have coarse hair, my second-day legs always felt extremely prickly. Although RoseSkinCo. claims you’ll see noticeable results after three weeks of consistent use, I noticed a change in my hair growth after just a week of using the Lumi device twice a week before bed. I was able to start pushing my shaving routine off an additional day or two since my hair began to grow back thinner. Now every few days, I can avoid spending an extra 15 minutes shaving my legs in the shower. 

The Lumi is super compact, easy to use, and a great size for taking with you on the go. It’s available in white and pink and uses IPL—intense pulsed light similar to laser hair removal but less painful and safer for at-home use. All I have to do is plug the device into an outlet, choose my desired setting and intensity level, and start zapping my hair goodbye post-shaving. The brand suggests using it after shaving to ensure smooth skin before using the pulsed light. If I’m too lazy to hop in the shower to shave, I love the brand’s 4D shaver, which conveniently works on dry skin, and the two devices together make for one dynamic duo that’s changing my outlook on hair removal altogether.

Rose Skin Co 4D Shaver

Rose Skin Co

To buy: $39 with code DDM20 (was $49); roseskinco.com.

I started incorporating it into my pre-bedtime routine twice weekly, carving out 10 to 15 minutes to tackle both legs. After just three weeks of use, my hair has thinned dramatically. The device has six intensity levels in total, and the higher the intensity, the fewer overall uses you’ll need to fully remove hair for good. In my experience, the highest setting is a bit strong and can feel like a mild sting depending on the area you’re targeting. I’m currently using level four out of the six, and it’s more than bearable. I suggest working up to higher intensity levels so you can ensure you’re comfortable while using the device. 

To use the Lumi, find your preferred speed mode out of the three options. I use auto mode on my legs since it pulses every second as long as the Lumi window fully touches the skin’s surface. This mode is ideal for my legs since I don’t have to push the pulse button manually and can glide it across my legs until they’ve been fully treated. It’s recommended to use the Lumi on dry skin, and you can follow up with a moisturizing lotion.  

Compared to other at-home laser hair removal devices I’ve tried, this one is top-tier, and even its strongest setting isn’t as painful as the lowest settings on other devices. I’m looking forward to when my legs are eternally smooth, and in the meantime will explore using the Lumi on other unwanted hair areas like my bikini line and my arms. 

Be sure to take advantage of the double discount available on the Lumi by RoseSkinCo., and don’t forget to use the code DDM20 at checkout so you, too, can kiss your razor goodbye for good.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Veken 6 Set Packing Cubes, Travel Luggage Organizers with Laundry Bag
Amazon Shoppers Say These Packing Cubes Are 'the Only Way to Pack'
Amazon Fashion Item Roundup Under $50 Tout
Step Into Summer With These Comfy and Stylish Pants That Are on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon
Trending May Products Tout
15 Trending Finds That Are Sure to be Your New Favorite Summer Essentials—Starting at $10
Related Articles
at-home-laser-hair-removal-GettyImages-71554268
Is At-Home Laser Hair Removal Safe? Here's What Experts Have to Say
Bissell Symphony Pet Vacuum and Steam Mop One-Off Tout
The Bissell Steam Mop That Doubles as a Vacuum Massively ‘Cuts Down on Cleaning Time’—and It’s on Sale
Ice Roller Sale Tout
This $10 Ice Roller Soothes My Rosacea and Headaches, and It Feels Incredible on Hot Summer Days
tivic-nasal-spray
This Electrical Allergy Device Made Me Ditch Antihistamines For Good
Ilia Friends And Family Sale Tout
Ilia's Sitewide Sale Is Filled With Best-Selling and Editor-Loved Minimalist Beauty and Skincare for Summer
neck-aging-GettyImages-1355200367
Your Neck Ages First, FYI—Here’s What to Do About It
Tatcha Friends and Family sale Tout
Deal Alert! Grab Tatcha's Editor-Approved, Luxury Skincare Essentials for Less During This Major Sale
Amazon Beauty Product One-Off Tout
Score! The Popular Shark Gadget That Dries Hair ‘in a Fraction of the Time’ Is on Sale at Amazon
sugaring-hair-removal-GettyImages-1223580640
Sugar Hair Removal Is Trending—Here’s How to Do It At Home
New Amazon Releases Outdoor Furniture and Decor Deals Tout
Hang on—Amazon Just Released a New Round of Outdoor Furniture and Decor, With Prices Starting at $9
Best Massage Chairs of 2023
The 8 Best Massage Chairs of 2023
everything-you-need-to-know-about-microblading-GettyImages-1392097854
Everything You Need to Know About Microblading Your Eyebrows
permanent-makeup-realsimple-GettyImages-1352346759
Everything You Need to Know About Permanent Makeup
Memorial Day Sale Home Goods
These Are the 10 Deals Our Shopping Writer Is Eyeing During This Chic Home Brand’s Memorial Day Sale
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Cordless Vacuum Is a ‘True Multipurpose’ Tool, According to Shoppers—and It’s Nearly $300 Off at Amazon
Queen Size Sheet Set Breathable and Cooling Sheets
These ‘Buttery Soft’ Best-Selling Sheets With 182,500+ Perfect Ratings Are on Double Discount for Memorial Day