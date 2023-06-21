This Painless Hair Removal Device Is My Summer Secret Weapon for Smooth Legs—and It's on Double Sale

Every year when summer rolls around, there’s one thing on my mind—shaving my legs. When it’s time to store my jeans and break out my shorts for warmer weather, the dreaded thought of having to shave practically every day sends shivers down my spine. In simple terms, I hate it.

I recently had the opportunity to test the Lumi Hair Removal Handset by RoseSkinCo., and to say I’m impressed with it would be an understatement. This little, life-changing device is now my summertime secret weapon, and it’s on double sale when you use our exclusive code DDM20 for an additional 20 percent off the already-discounted price.

Rose Skin Co

To buy: $151 with code DDM20 (was $229); roseskinco.com.

I’ve tried different hair removal approaches in the past, including waxing (ouch, never again) and a laser hair removal device that was equally painful. Shaving seemed to be my only option, and since I have coarse hair, my second-day legs always felt extremely prickly. Although RoseSkinCo. claims you’ll see noticeable results after three weeks of consistent use, I noticed a change in my hair growth after just a week of using the Lumi device twice a week before bed. I was able to start pushing my shaving routine off an additional day or two since my hair began to grow back thinner. Now every few days, I can avoid spending an extra 15 minutes shaving my legs in the shower.

The Lumi is super compact, easy to use, and a great size for taking with you on the go. It’s available in white and pink and uses IPL—intense pulsed light similar to laser hair removal but less painful and safer for at-home use. All I have to do is plug the device into an outlet, choose my desired setting and intensity level, and start zapping my hair goodbye post-shaving. The brand suggests using it after shaving to ensure smooth skin before using the pulsed light. If I’m too lazy to hop in the shower to shave, I love the brand’s 4D shaver, which conveniently works on dry skin, and the two devices together make for one dynamic duo that’s changing my outlook on hair removal altogether.

Rose Skin Co

To buy: $39 with code DDM20 (was $49); roseskinco.com.

I started incorporating it into my pre-bedtime routine twice weekly, carving out 10 to 15 minutes to tackle both legs. After just three weeks of use, my hair has thinned dramatically. The device has six intensity levels in total, and the higher the intensity, the fewer overall uses you’ll need to fully remove hair for good. In my experience, the highest setting is a bit strong and can feel like a mild sting depending on the area you’re targeting. I’m currently using level four out of the six, and it’s more than bearable. I suggest working up to higher intensity levels so you can ensure you’re comfortable while using the device.

To use the Lumi, find your preferred speed mode out of the three options. I use auto mode on my legs since it pulses every second as long as the Lumi window fully touches the skin’s surface. This mode is ideal for my legs since I don’t have to push the pulse button manually and can glide it across my legs until they’ve been fully treated. It’s recommended to use the Lumi on dry skin, and you can follow up with a moisturizing lotion.

Compared to other at-home laser hair removal devices I’ve tried, this one is top-tier, and even its strongest setting isn’t as painful as the lowest settings on other devices. I’m looking forward to when my legs are eternally smooth, and in the meantime will explore using the Lumi on other unwanted hair areas like my bikini line and my arms.

Be sure to take advantage of the double discount available on the Lumi by RoseSkinCo., and don’t forget to use the code DDM20 at checkout so you, too, can kiss your razor goodbye for good.

