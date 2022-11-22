This Hydrating Tinted Serum Gives Me the No-Makeup Look I Love, and It’s 30% Off Ahead of Black Friday

If skincare and makeup had a baby, it would be this serum.

By
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti headshot
Ariel Scotti

Ariel Scotti has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021. She is currently an Ecommerce Partnerships Writer, covering home, food, style, beauty, health, and wellness for brands like Food & Wine, PEOPLE, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Health, Shape, and more. Highlights: * Six years as a writer and editor in the lifestyle space * Four years specializing in SEO * Freelanced widely for outlets like Martha Stewart Living, Home52, Forbes, WeightWatchers, and more. * Contributed 200 ecommerce articles to date, driving $280k in revenue

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 22, 2022 07:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Rose Inc Skin Enhancing Luminous Tinted Serum
Photo:

Rose Inc

I’ve never been a fan of super heavy makeup. While I can appreciate high editorial looks in magazines and on runways, the thought of slicking on several layers of thick foundation onto my own face isn’t super appealing. Lucky for me, the “no-makeup-makeup look” has been trending as a TikTok-famous aesthetic for some time now, and several makeup brands have started to develop products for a more natural appearance

As a skincare-loving shopping editor, I’ve tried many of them for myself, and my favorite by a mile is the Rose Inc Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum. This serum is part skincare, part makeup, and all beneficial for my face. As the name implies, it enhances my skin’s natural glow by evening out any hyperpigmentation, providing light coverage where I need it, and nourishing with several trusted skincare ingredients. The anti-aging hero hyaluronic acid is able to plump and hydrate skin while fine lines are smoothed away via squalane and peptides. Instead of creasing inside lines or caking up against patches of dry skin (thanks, cold weather), this serum glides across my face effortlessly and makes those concerns virtually disappear. 

Typically, the tinted serum is $49, but it (and everything else on the site) is 30 percent off this week for Black Friday.

Rose Inc Skin Enhancing Luminous Tinted Serum

Rose Inc

To buy: $35 (was $49); roseinc.com.

The light-coverage formula comes in 14 shades that shoppers say blend in easily with their many different and varied skin tones. One even wrote that they love the serum so much, they purchased a few different shades for any variation in their skin over the course of the year. They added that it’s so easily blendable, however, that each shade compliments them. 

Rose Inc Skin Enhancing Luminous Tinted Serum

Rose Inc

To buy: $35 (was $49); roseinc.com.

Another reviewer called the serum “magic in a pump” because it makes them feel like they appear "younger-looking and glowing." And a third shared that the serum makes their "mature skin" feel and look "fresh and plump," adding that since they started using it, they no longer need heavy foundation. 

Achieve the no-makeup-makeup look while improving your skin’s tone and texture with the Rose Inc Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum. But hurry, this shopper-favorite won’t be 30 percent off for long. 

More Black Friday Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Editor's Picks Bathroom Organizers Tout
I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the 2 Under-$30 Organizers I Swear by for a Tidy Bathroom
Early Black Friday Editor Loved Deals Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 9 Things I’m Buying From Its Early Black Friday Sale
The 14 Best Mineral Sunscreens of 2022
The 14 Best Mineral Sunscreens of 2022
Best Face Moisturizers
The 12 Best Face Moisturizers of 2022 for Every Skin Type
SMOOTHEZ Bra-ish Wireless Bralette
I’m Obsessed With This Ultra Comfortable and Cute Wireless Bralette From Aerie—and It’s 50% Off Right Now
HomeShopping Editor Buying Ahead of BF Tout
From Grout Cleaners to Fluffy Comforters, Here’s What Our Home Shopping Editor Is Buying Ahead of Black Friday
Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover
Surprise! Amazon Just Dropped Some Exciting Early Black Friday Beauty Deals—and Prices Start at $3
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Iconic Matte Revolution Lip Trio Set
Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event Is Offering Insider-Exclusive Deals on the Best Beauty Gift Sets
Natural Matte Eye Shadow Palette
This Ultra-Giftable Eyeshadow Palette Has Been My Go-To for Years—and It’s on Sale
Best Amazon Beauty Deals Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 10 Things I’m Buying From Its Annual Beauty Sale
Tula Sale Tout
Tula Is Having an Epic Sale on Everything From Best-Sellers to New Releases
Best Moisturizers for Oily Skin of 2022
The 11 Best Moisturizers for Oily Skin of 2022
Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer
The 10 Best Concealers for Dark Circles
Supergoop Friends and Family Sale Tout
This Shopper and Editor-Loved Sunscreen Brand Is Having a Rare Sitewide Sale
Hydro Grip Set + Refresh Spray
Milk Makeup’s Hydro Grip Setting Spray Is My Go-To for Dewy, Transfer-Proof Looks All Year Long
Best Face Sunscreens of 2022
The 12 Best Face Sunscreens of 2022