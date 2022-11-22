This Hydrating Tinted Serum Gives Me the No-Makeup Look I Love, and It’s 30% Off Ahead of Black Friday

I’ve never been a fan of super heavy makeup. While I can appreciate high editorial looks in magazines and on runways, the thought of slicking on several layers of thick foundation onto my own face isn’t super appealing. Lucky for me, the “no-makeup-makeup look” has been trending as a TikTok-famous aesthetic for some time now, and several makeup brands have started to develop products for a more natural appearance.

As a skincare-loving shopping editor, I’ve tried many of them for myself, and my favorite by a mile is the Rose Inc Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum. This serum is part skincare, part makeup, and all beneficial for my face. As the name implies, it enhances my skin’s natural glow by evening out any hyperpigmentation, providing light coverage where I need it, and nourishing with several trusted skincare ingredients. The anti-aging hero hyaluronic acid is able to plump and hydrate skin while fine lines are smoothed away via squalane and peptides. Instead of creasing inside lines or caking up against patches of dry skin (thanks, cold weather), this serum glides across my face effortlessly and makes those concerns virtually disappear.

Typically, the tinted serum is $49, but it (and everything else on the site) is 30 percent off this week for Black Friday.

Rose Inc

To buy: $35 (was $49); roseinc.com.

The light-coverage formula comes in 14 shades that shoppers say blend in easily with their many different and varied skin tones. One even wrote that they love the serum so much, they purchased a few different shades for any variation in their skin over the course of the year. They added that it’s so easily blendable, however, that each shade compliments them.

Rose Inc

To buy: $35 (was $49); roseinc.com.

Another reviewer called the serum “magic in a pump” because it makes them feel like they appear "younger-looking and glowing." And a third shared that the serum makes their "mature skin" feel and look "fresh and plump," adding that since they started using it, they no longer need heavy foundation.

Achieve the no-makeup-makeup look while improving your skin’s tone and texture with the Rose Inc Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum. But hurry, this shopper-favorite won’t be 30 percent off for long.

More Black Friday Deals