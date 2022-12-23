Style Skincare Shoppers With Sensitive Skin Swear by This Gentle, No-Rinse Micellar Makeup Remover Rose Inc’s powerful formula will never leave your skin feeling dry. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 23, 2022 04:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Rose Inc Raise your hand if your sensitive skin has been personally victimized by harsh cleansers and makeup removers (my hand is also up high). The fun part of makeup is putting it on; the tricky and most unforgiving part is taking it all off. In particular, it can be challenging for those with sensitive skin types to find a formula that effectively breaks down their makeup and SPF of the day without irritation. A mild yet highly effective solution is the use of micelle-infused products to help lift away those impurities. Dermatologist Dr. Mona Gohar previously told Real Simple, "Micelles surround dirt particles and break them down—they can clean the skin without drying it out, so there's no barrier-stripping soap needed." That's why shoppers have turned to Rose Inc's Micellar Makeup Remover. The marine complex provides anti-pollution benefits while brightening rice ferment, strengthening ceramides, and hydrating squalane support the skin's microbiome, according to the brand. The cleansing gel-cream melts into the skin to "obliterate" pollution and makeup while keeping skin well-hydrated. Rose Inc To buy: $26; roseinc.com. While the beauty industry is constantly bombarding us with new brands, Rose Inc is noteworthy for its innovative beauty formulas that also serve as skincare and its sustainability push. The cleanser is even housed in an "easy to dispense," refillable jar crafted from 50 percent post-consumer recycled plastic. Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About These Flattering Wide Leg Trousers That 'Feel like Lounge Pants' Shoppers have said the cleanser "quickly dissolves makeup" with its unique creamy texture that feels "almost like a moisturizer" yet easily removes "the toughest” of waterproof makeup. Unlike most traditional removers, this one is a no-rinse formula, so you can go about the next steps of your skincare routine once you've finished massaging the cleanser into your skin—just wipe it off with a reusable cotton round first. Using the Rose Inc Micellar Makeup Remover, you'll never need to scrub your face again. Shop it now for $26—and if you love it, you can snag future refills for just $18. More Must-Shop Deals Get Ready for Holiday Cooking and Baking With These 9 Essentials From a Chef-Approved Brand Shoppers Say This ‘Magic’ $28 Ilia Mascara Makes It Look Like They're Wearing Lash Extensions Shoppers Say This Fleece Heated Blanket Is the Perfect Gift for People Who Are Always Cold—and It’s Only $45 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit