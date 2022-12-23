Shoppers With Sensitive Skin Swear by This Gentle, No-Rinse Micellar Makeup Remover

Raise your hand if your sensitive skin has been personally victimized by harsh cleansers and makeup removers (my hand is also up high). The fun part of makeup is putting it on; the tricky and most unforgiving part is taking it all off. In particular, it can be challenging for those with sensitive skin types to find a formula that effectively breaks down their makeup and SPF of the day without irritation.

A mild yet highly effective solution is the use of micelle-infused products to help lift away those impurities. Dermatologist Dr. Mona Gohar previously told Real Simple, "Micelles surround dirt particles and break them down—they can clean the skin without drying it out, so there's no barrier-stripping soap needed." That's why shoppers have turned to Rose Inc's Micellar Makeup Remover.

The marine complex provides anti-pollution benefits while brightening rice ferment, strengthening ceramides, and hydrating squalane support the skin's microbiome, according to the brand. The cleansing gel-cream melts into the skin to "obliterate" pollution and makeup while keeping skin well-hydrated.

While the beauty industry is constantly bombarding us with new brands, Rose Inc is noteworthy for its innovative beauty formulas that also serve as skincare and its sustainability push. The cleanser is even housed in an "easy to dispense," refillable jar crafted from 50 percent post-consumer recycled plastic.

Shoppers have said the cleanser "quickly dissolves makeup" with its unique creamy texture that feels "almost like a moisturizer" yet easily removes "the toughest” of waterproof makeup. Unlike most traditional removers, this one is a no-rinse formula, so you can go about the next steps of your skincare routine once you've finished massaging the cleanser into your skin—just wipe it off with a reusable cotton round first.

Using the Rose Inc Micellar Makeup Remover, you'll never need to scrub your face again. Shop it now for $26—and if you love it, you can snag future refills for just $18.