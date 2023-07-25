I Randomly Purchased This $18 Bed Rest Pillow Months Ago, and It’s the Most Comfortable Thing for Lounging

And thousands of Target shoppers agree.

By
Bridget Degnan
Bridget Degnan headshot
Bridget Degnan

Published on July 25, 2023

Let’s cut to the chase: Bed rest pillows are usually found in a college dorm room, but I recently found one that’s proven to be a game-changer for my own cozy setup. While working from home, I like to move between my desk and my couch throughout the day, and the Room Essentials Faux Shearling Best Rest Pillow has made a huge difference in my comfort level on the sofa. My back no longer aches from sitting upright against a small throw pillow for hours, and instead, I can work or lounge with ease. And best of all? You can get it on sale for $18 right now at Target.

My husband was actually the one who tossed the plush bed rest pillow in our shopping cart during a Target run a few months ago. He has chronic back pain and wanted something he could lay against in bed and in our living room while watching TV, but with style at the top of my mind, I was hesitant about incorporating the rest pillow into our decor. I had one just like it in my college dorm and loved it for that time in my life, but I just wasn’t sold on its return to our post-college space. 

However, the low price tag sealed the deal along with the ability to toss it on our bed when guests are over. After just one lounge session with the pillow behind my head and upper back, I told my husband that we needed to go back and get another because it was the most comfortable thing ever. Fast forward to now, and we have one on our couch and one in our bedroom that we use every day. 

The shearling rest pillow features an oblong body with arms containing the right amount of filling to support both kids and adults, stay comfortable after hours, and keep its shape after many uses. I love that it’s equally comfortable and functional for sitting upright while working or reading as well as lying down while scrolling on your phone or watching TV. Plus, it has a fabric handle, which might not sound very exciting but is very useful when carrying the large pillow from room to room. It comes in four shades to match your color scheme, including cream, gray, purple, and black.

Considering the love I have for the bed rest pillow, I wasn’t surprised to see that it has thousands of five-star ratings from other Target shoppers. New moms recommended it for nursing and pumping; some customers praised it for post-surgery comfort in bed; and the majority of reviewers use it for the same reason as me—everyday lounging. One shopper said it’s “much better quality” than they were expecting “for being so inexpensive,” and another reviewer who previously bought one for three times the price wrote that this one is “better made.”

Whether you’re shopping for a college student or want to relax comfortably at home, this Room Essentials Faux Shearling Bed Rest Pillow will give your body a break. And while it’s on sale for $18, learn from my mistake and grab one for each person in your family right away.   

