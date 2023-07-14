I Live in a Small Apartment, and This Collapsible Hardshell Luggage Is a Total Game Changer—Plus, It’s $50 Off

It slims down to just 5 inches thick!

By
Perri Ormont Blumberg
Perri Ormont Blumberg
Perri Ormont Blumberg
Perri Ormont Blumberg is a freelance writer and editor with 10+ years of experience.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 14, 2023 05:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Collapsible Luggage Sale Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

If you’re a small apartment dweller as I am, the biggest pain point when it comes to selecting a suitcase is the amount of space your luggage takes up when not in use. Moreover, even if you have a larger space, there’s no denying that there’s something slightly maddening about knowing that your carry-on takes up precious storage space in the back of your closet—or ruins the sleepytime vibes under your bed. 

But this clever suitcase makes that a thing of the past. Meet the Rollink Flex 360, a  carry-on suitcase that features a hardshell exterior but collapses down to just five inches thick. I repeat: Five inches thick. That’s slim enough to slip into a random crevice in your coat closet. And, right now it’s a whopping $50 off at Amazon—yes, days after Prime Day ended.

Amazon Rollink Flex 360 Carry-On Fully Collapsible Suitcase - Hardshell, Silent Smooth Double Spinner Wheels, Scratch, Water & Impact Resistant, TSA Approved Lock Carry-On 22-Inch

Amazon

This stylish suitcase is available in several hues from rose smoke to yellow iris and is crafted from polycarbonate and polyester. In addition to being ultra-durable, we love that this water-resistant piece boasts an eco-friendly design and shipping process thanks to its compact size. I received one of the carry-ons as a free sample from the brand, and they let me know that Rollink has one of the lowest carbon footprints in the luggage industry between when it arrives for transportation from its warehouse to your door.

I was impressed to see that the suitcase’s telescopic handle is adjustable, it comes with a TSA-approved luggage lock, and it clocks in at just north of six pounds, making it super lightweight to boot. The inside is as practically designed as the exterior with long-lasting lining, several pockets for stashing sundries and clothes, and a cross-strap separator between the two main sections. 

Amazon Rollink Flex 360 Carry-On Fully Collapsible Suitcase - Hardshell, Silent Smooth Double Spinner Wheels, Scratch, Water & Impact Resistant, TSA Approved Lock Carry-On 22-Inch

Amazon

Along with the 22-inch carry-on, shoppers can also buy the Rollink Flex 360 in three other dimensions: the 21-inch carry-on international; 26-inch checked-medium, and the 29-inch checked-large option. (Note: Be sure to check your airline for regulations regarding luggage sizes for carry-ons and pricing for checked luggage.)

“It is the future of luggage,” wrote one satisfied Amazon customer, noting how much they love this foldable and resistant suitcase, and I agree. 

Now, what to do with all that free space in my closet once I’ve donated all of my other, bulkier carry-ons and checked suitcases?

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Rayolon Solar Ground Lights
Amazon’s Most Popular Outdoor Lighting Will Transform Your Yard Into an Oasis—and It’s All Under $35
Rosehip Seed Oil for Face and Skin by Kate Blanc
Thanks to This Face Oil, Shoppers Say Their Skin Looks 'Tighter and Brighter Than It Has in a Long Time'
Classic Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen’s Classic Core Sheet Set Keeps Me Cool All Night—and It’s Available New Spring Colors
Related Articles
Person Packing Carry-On Suitcase with striped T-shirt, bathing suit, and hat
How to Travel With Only Carry-On Luggage
Best Luggage
The Best Luggage of 2023 for Every Trip
Target Compete Sale (I'm a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer...) Tout
I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and These Are the 12 Items You Have to Shop During Target Circle Week
Amazon Prime Day KitchenAid 5 Cup Food Chopper with Extra Work Bowl adidas Women's Loungewear Essentials High-Waisted Logo Leggings
We Found 54 of the Best Amazon Outlet Prime Day Deals for You to Shop, From Fire Pits to Air Purifiers
Organizers PD Deals Tout
These Clever Home and Kitchen Organizers Are Up to 50% Off for Amazon Prime Day
Editor-Loved Roundup PD Tout
I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and These Are the Deals I’m Shopping During Prime Day
Cleaning Gadget One-Off PD Tout
Get 38% Off This Best-Selling Microfiber Spray Mop Ahead of Prime Day
Cooling Sheet Set/Blanket/Comforter One-Off PD Tout
The Top-Rated Cooling Sheets Shoppers Call ‘Pure Luxury’ Are Up to 50% off A Few Days Before Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Thrasio and Perch Deals Tout
These 15 Amazon Prime Day Deals Have a Combined 869,000+ Perfect Ratings, and They’re All Up to 61% Off
Amazon Prime Day Furniture Roundup Tout
Amazon Quietly Released Tons of Early Prime Day Deals on Indoor and Outdoor Furniture—Up to 70% Off
Best Overall Prime Day Deal Roundup PD Tout
The 150 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year
Prime Day Tested Air Purifier Roundup Tout
The Best Air Purifier We Tested Is Still on Sale for Prime Day—Plus 4 More Air Purifier Deals Up to $150 Off
Amazon Prime Day Garden Hose Deal
Snag This Best-Selling Garden Hose With Over 20,000 Five-Star Ratings for Over 60% Off This Prime Day
Levoit Air Purifier One-Off Tout
Shoppers Say They ‘Felt the Difference in Minutes’ With Levoit’s Best-Selling Air Purifier, and It’s Still on Sale
Best Deals Happening This July 4th Roundup Tout
The 80 Best Fourth of July Weekend Deals Happening on Amazon—Up to 80% Off
Best Early Deals Overall Roundup PD Tout
Amazon Is Dropping Early Prime Day Deals Ahead of the Big Day, and These 70 Are the Best—Up to 71% Off