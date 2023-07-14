I Live in a Small Apartment, and This Collapsible Hardshell Luggage Is a Total Game Changer—Plus, It’s $50 Off

If you’re a small apartment dweller as I am, the biggest pain point when it comes to selecting a suitcase is the amount of space your luggage takes up when not in use. Moreover, even if you have a larger space, there’s no denying that there’s something slightly maddening about knowing that your carry-on takes up precious storage space in the back of your closet—or ruins the sleepytime vibes under your bed.

But this clever suitcase makes that a thing of the past. Meet the Rollink Flex 360, a carry-on suitcase that features a hardshell exterior but collapses down to just five inches thick. I repeat: Five inches thick. That’s slim enough to slip into a random crevice in your coat closet. And, right now it’s a whopping $50 off at Amazon—yes, days after Prime Day ended.

Amazon

This stylish suitcase is available in several hues from rose smoke to yellow iris and is crafted from polycarbonate and polyester. In addition to being ultra-durable, we love that this water-resistant piece boasts an eco-friendly design and shipping process thanks to its compact size. I received one of the carry-ons as a free sample from the brand, and they let me know that Rollink has one of the lowest carbon footprints in the luggage industry between when it arrives for transportation from its warehouse to your door.

I was impressed to see that the suitcase’s telescopic handle is adjustable, it comes with a TSA-approved luggage lock, and it clocks in at just north of six pounds, making it super lightweight to boot. The inside is as practically designed as the exterior with long-lasting lining, several pockets for stashing sundries and clothes, and a cross-strap separator between the two main sections.

Amazon

Along with the 22-inch carry-on, shoppers can also buy the Rollink Flex 360 in three other dimensions: the 21-inch carry-on international; 26-inch checked-medium, and the 29-inch checked-large option. (Note: Be sure to check your airline for regulations regarding luggage sizes for carry-ons and pricing for checked luggage.)

“It is the future of luggage,” wrote one satisfied Amazon customer, noting how much they love this foldable and resistant suitcase, and I agree.

Now, what to do with all that free space in my closet once I’ve donated all of my other, bulkier carry-ons and checked suitcases?

