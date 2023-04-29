Rifle Paper Co. Has Tons of Cute Mother’s Day Gifts, Starting at Just $6

Published on April 29, 2023

Garden Party Gift Set
Photo:

Rifle Paper Co.

I’ve lost count of how many pieces I’ve purchased from Rifle Paper Co. over the years. The phone cases are my absolute favorite, I love the brand’s greeting cards (I actually tend to frame them and use them as art), and I frequently turn to Rifle Paper Co. whenever I need to find a unique and pretty gift for friends and family. Because Mother’s Day is quickly approaching (it’s on Sunday, May 14), it’s the perfect time to peruse the site in order to uncover finds that are ideal for any of the moms you love. 

One of the best things about Rifle Paper Co. is it has gifts that range from stationery to tote bags, and that means there’s a great choice at nearly every price point. Because the site is filled with hundreds of options, I decided to take a peek at the brand’s Mother’s Day section in order to piece together the best options—and I had trouble narrowing down my favorite finds. But I did manage to curate a list of 20 that you can shop, starting at $6. 

Best Mother’s Day Gifts from Rifle Paper Co.:

Rifle Paper Co. pieces are wonderful to pair with other things to present a thoughtful gift she will love. If you’re hoping to keep your gift under $25, purchase a $22 porcelain mug and pair it with her favorite coffee or tea. For a find under $50, think about turning to a $40 recipe binder, so she can have a catchall for her family’s favorite dishes. If your goal is to stay under $75, pick up a silk scarf she can wear, tie onto her favorite handbag, or frame as art for $68. 

Of course, there are plenty of other Mother’s Day gift options that you can scoop up from Rifle Paper Co. in time for the holiday, so I thought I would highlight a few other standout finds and note a few ways you can create a unique gift that moms, grandmas, aunts, and friends won’t soon forget. 

Tea Towel

Rifle Paper Co.

To buy: $24; riflepaperco.com.

Darling tea towels are a simple way to make time in the kitchen even more colorful and enjoyable. This tea towel combines fruits and flowers for a pretty look that’s made even better by the ricrac border (there are six other patterns available). It’s 100 percent cotton and measures 28 by 21 inches, and it even has a loop for easy hanging. You can give this tea towel on its own or wrap her favorite baked goods inside of it. 

4x6 Picture Frame

Rifle Paper Co.

To buy: $48; riflepaperco.com.

Picture frames are not difficult to come by, but pretty frames worthy of a special moment are a little tougher to find. The highlight of this frame is the bright and happy floral pattern (it’s also available in Hydrangea). The actual frame measures 5 by 7 inches (it has a kickstand on the back, so it will stand on its own), but you’ll want to plan to place a 4 by 6-inch photo inside. A wonderful way to present this is to frame a photo of you and your loved one inside.   

Slim Card Wallet

Rifle Paper Co.

To buy: $60; riflepaperco.com.

When you’re on the go, you likely don’t want to hassle with your entire purse. But, you still need a safe spot for your cards and cash, and that’s where this faux leather slim card wallet comes in handy. It has room for eight cards, and it also has a slip pocket as well as a zippered pouch that’s perfect for cash. To add a little something extra to this find, slip a gift card to her favorite coffee shop or restaurant inside. Note: It’s also available in a pretty floral with a black background.

Garden Party Gift Set

Rifle Paper Co.

To buy: $95; riflepaperco.com.

This gift set feels like the ultimate collection of Rifle Paper Co. pieces. There are five Garden Party patterned pieces tucked inside a keepsake box: one Rifle Paper Co. x Corkcicle insulated mug, one small cosmetic pouch, one Jardin de Paris 9-ounce candle, one embroidered heart sticker patch, and one 8 by 10-inch art print signed by Anna Bond, the creator of the brand. According to Rifle Paper Co., this box is valued at $157—and you’re purchasing it for under $100.   

Everyday Tote

Rifle Paper Co.

To buy: $120; riflepaperco.com.

A pretty tote always feels like a welcome surprise to receive as a gift, and this one is available in four beautiful floral prints (Bramble, Garden Party, Menagerie Garden, and Pomegranate). No matter the pattern you choose, the bag is made from faux leather and measures 19 by 6 by 12 inches with an 8-inch interior pocket, and you can even wipe it clean as needed. The tote is ready for work or travel, and it can also work as a great Mother’s Day gift bag because it’s big enough for you to tuck other Rifle Paper Co. finds inside, like a passport cover, for an added surprise.

No matter what you choose to purchase from Rifle Paper Co. for Mother’s Day, know that Mom will absolutely love it. The quality of the pieces is fabulous, the designs are fun and unique, and the price points are such that there’s a wonderful find for everyone to discover. Happy Mother’s Day shopping!

Wildflowers Mother's Day

Rifle Paper Co.

To buy: $6; riflepaperco.com.

Porcelain Mug

Rifle Paper Co.

To buy: $22; riflepaperco.com.

Social Stationery Set

Rifle Paper Co.

To buy: $22; riflepaperco.com.

Catchall Tray

Rifle Paper Co.

To buy: $26; riflepaperco.com.

Stemless Wine Cup

Rifle Paper Co.

To buy: $35; riflepaperco.com.

9.5 oz Candle

Rifle Paper Co.

To buy: $36; riflepaperco.com.

Skinny Cuff

Rifle Paper Co.

To buy: $36; riflepaperco.com.

Recipe Binder

Rifle Paper Co.

To buy: $40; riflepaperco.com.

Porcelain Vase

Rifle Paper Co.

To buy: $42; riflepaperco.com.

Everyday Pouch

Rifle Paper Co.

To buy: $45; riflepaperco.com.

Beach Towel

Rifle Paper Co.

To buy: $50; riflepaperco.com.

Large Cosmetic Pouch

Rifle Paper Co.

To buy: $58; riflepaperco.com.

Desk Clock

Rifle Paper Co.

To buy: $68; riflepaperco.com.

Silk Scarf

Rifle Paper Co.

To buy: $68; riflepaperco.com.

Essential Apron

Rifle Paper Co.

To buy: $105; riflepaperco.com.

