Everything at Rifle Paper Co. Is 25% Off Right Now, and You Can’t Miss These 15 Finds

Shop stationery, art prints, home decor, accessories, and more, starting at $5.

Carly Totten
Carly Totten

Published on August 29, 2023 08:00PM EDT

Rifle Paper Co. is known for its beautiful prints and bold patterns that always feel fresh without ever seeming too trendy. So, whenever I’m looking for stationery, home decor, accessories, or gifts that feel a little more unique and elevated, I always make sure to visit the site. There’s rarely a time when I leave without adding something new to my Rifle Paper Co. collection, and I think it’s going to grow even more because the brand just launched a 25 percent off sitewide Labor Day sale

I can’t remember the last time Rifle Paper Co. discounted all of the products on its site, so the Labor Day sale is a rare treat. And because the sale is sitewide, that means there are tons of finds to sift through. But I did the hard work for all of us by taking a look at the brand’s new releases, best-sellers, decor, travel must-haves, and more to uncover the 15 items to shop while they’re on sale from just $5 through Tuesday, September 5, with code BLOSSOM

Best Rifle Paper Co. Labor Day Sale Items

A few of my friends love receiving mail, so I always pick up birthday cards from Rifle Paper Co—and this $5 birthday present card is pretty and fun. Although I do have digital to-do lists, I still prefer to write things down, so I keep a few of these now-$11 notepads on my desk. I also spotted this rug that would tie any room in your home together beautifully. Plus, this $29 zippered pouch set that you can easily use as toiletry bags or tote organizers, and this under-$100 tote is perfect for everything from errands to work to travel. There are even more items to shop below.

NYC Art Print

Rifle Paper Co. NYC Art Print

Rifle Paper Co.


I love collecting art for my home to honor the places where I have traveled to, and I always look at Rifle Paper Co. first. I have a few of the city and state prints, including this NYC art print, and I love the floral options too. Each one is colorful and whimsical, and I’m a big fan of the price tags—an 8- by 10-inch print is only $23 with code BLOSSOM

Passport Holder

Rifle Paper Co. Passport Holder

Rifle Paper Co.

I have a pouch or a holder for almost everything because each one helps me to stay organized and protect my most valuable items. So, a passport holder is a must in my opinion. This one is printed in one of the brand’s classic bright floral prints, and it’s made with textured polyurethane for durability. The holder can accommodate any passport, according to the brand, and it has side pockets where your passport can slide into. Definitely scoop this up before your next trip, while it’s on sale for $23 with code BLOSSOM.  

2024 17-Month Planner

Rifle Paper Co. 2024 17-Month Planner

Rifle Paper Co.


I love a fresh planner, and the Labor Day sale is a great time to grab this pretty floral 17-month planner while it’s just $27 with code BLOSSOM. You’re able to jot down notes and to-dos for each day of the week, and there’s even a specific notes section where you can write even more. The planner runs from August 2023 to December 2024, so you can start using it now. 

Book Club Notepad Bundle

Rifle Paper Co. Book Club Notepad Bundle

Rifle Paper Co.

Reading is one of my favorite hobbies, and my friends and I have group chats specifically dedicated to the books we’re enjoying. If you’re a fellow reader, a frequent library visitor, or a book club member (or perhaps all three), this bundle is perfect. It includes a tote, a notepad with a nod to Shakespeare, and a pen for just $30 with code BLOSSOM. Tip: This is such a great gift idea for book fans for the holidays! 

Vintage Blossoms Triple Kick Sneaker

Rifle Paper Co. Vintage Blossoms Triple Kick Sneaker

Rifle Paper Co.

You can never go wrong with classic Keds, and a few of my friends can’t get enough of their Rifle Paper Co. sneakers. It’s rare to scoop up a pair during a sale, so take advantage of the Labor Day discount to add these floral kicks to your rotation. They have a navy cotton sateen upper, embroidered florals, and a 1-inch platform for added style. Plus, the interior is cushioned for comfort, according to the brand. Buy a pair in whole and half sizes ranging from 5 to 11 for just $72 with code BLOSSOM

Whether you’re shopping for something or yourself or you have a few gifts to buy for friends or family, join me and shop the Rifle Paper Co. Labor Day sale while you can save on everything sitewide. Just make sure to purchase your favorites while the stock lasts with code BLOSSOM at checkout. And keep scrolling below for even more Rifle Paper Co. on-sale favorites. 

Birthday Present Greeting Card

Rifle Paper Co. Birthday Present

Rifle Paper Co.

Large Memo Notepad

Rifle Paper Co. Large Memo Notepad

Rifle Paper Co.

2024 Desk Calendar

Rifle Paper Co. 2024 Desk Calendar

Rifle Paper Co.

Zippered Pouch Set

Rifle Paper Co. Zippered Pouch Set

Rifle Paper Co.

24-Ounce Tumbler

Rifle Paper Co. 24 oz. Tumbler

Rifle Paper Co.

Recipe Binder

Rifle Paper Co. Recipe Binder

Rifle Paper Co.

Porcelain Vase

Rifle Paper Co. Porcelain Vase

Rifle Paper Co.

4 by 6-Inch Picture Frame

Rifle Paper Co. 4x6 Picture Frame

Rifle Paper Co.

Provence Abbey Power-Loomed Rug

Rifle Paper Co. Provence Abbey Power-Loomed Rug

Rifle Paper Co.

Everyday Tote

Rifle Paper Co. Everyday Tote

Rifle Paper Co.
