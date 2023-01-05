This Revlon Hot Brush Is My Go-To for Perfectly Styled Hair, and It’s on Sale for $25

Heading to the salon for professionally styled hair quickly racks up time and money, but doing your hair at home requires lots of patience and practice. Luckily, a perfectly done ‘do doesn’t have to include a trip to the salon or hours of your time. My hack for getting compliments on my hair every time I go out is this affordable and simple to use convertible hot air brush—and it’s on sale for 22 percent off at Amazon right now.

The Revlon Perfect Style Hot Air Kit normally goes for $32 but is currently on sale for only $25. The three-piece set comes with a 1-inch hot brush, 1.5-inch hot brush, and a smoothing concentrator attachment that helps with precise drying. The red multipurpose tool has replaced my other hot tools and has become my easy go-to when I dry and style my hair.

I purchased the Revlon kit last year when I was on the hunt for a hot roller brush that wouldn’t break the bank. A year later and it’s become my main styling tool, giving me bouncy hair and styled bangs with minimal effort.

The two barrel size options help control the styling process, whether you want tighter curls or loser waves. Although it’s meant for spot drying, I’ve found that the slim blow dryer attachment can help dry wet hair just as effectively as my blow dryer and and even gets at my roots easier.

To buy: $25 (was $32); amazon.com.

My much more expensive straightener and curling wand have sat in the back of my bathroom cabinet this past year as my new styling routine takes no more than 20 minutes. After letting my hair air-dry for a bit, or if I’m rushing short on time, I’ll use the smoothing concentrator to dry my hair to a damp texture. Then, if I want to add volume and bouncy ends, I’ll take the 1.5-inch brush through four to five vertical sections of my hair, beginning at the bottom and ending at the top. If I want more defined curls, I’ll use the 1-inch brush and work through the same sectioning. I always finish my routine by styling my bangs with the larger brush and spritzing in some volumizing mousse and hairspray to keep it in place all day.

Easy to use, the kit simply plugs into an outlet—just insert the attachment you want to use, and turn the switch to the high, low, or cool settings. The ceramic-coated brushes keep hair from damage and provide even heat distribution.

One five-star reviewer purchased the Revlon Kit for their mother, who had been eyeing pricier blow-dry kits. Their mother raved that it’s easy to use and that the cord swivels and rotates as the unit is being used, so the cord doesn't get tangled up as you turn the appliance.”

At-home blow-outs are technically tricky, but the Revlon Kit helped another reviewer achieve the same results minus the professional stylist, “I was never good at using a hair dryer in one hand and a round brush in the other . . . this styler is both in one unit, [it’s] easy to use with the same results. [It] Also, eliminates the frizz.”

Achieving volume and soft curls doesn’t have to be expensive—for a limited time, the Revlon Perfect Style Hot Air Kit is on sale at Amazon for $25.