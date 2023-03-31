Salon-Worthy Hair Is Available at Your Fingertips With This Revlon Hair Dryer Brush That’s Currently 43% Off

Tired of trying to style frizzy, dry hair? Unplug the multiple hot tools and stop spending money on dozens of self-treatments, because the secret to smoother hair isn’t as complicated as you might think. Get ready for fresh, long-lasting blowouts from your home with this easy all-in-one hair dryer brush that’s on sale for $40 at Amazon (it’s at a steeper discount than it was on Prime Day).

The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus delivers sleek, shiny hair without the extra time and money. Dry and style your hair at the same time with this combined barrel brush and blow dryer design. Just plug in the device, choose your desired heat setting, and start combing through your wet hair by sections. The end result is voluminous hair that will last for days.

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $70); amazon.com.

While it’s similar to the original Revlon Hair Dryer Brush, it has several new upgraded features to enhance your hair-styling experience. The elevated design has a thinner handle for a stronger grip while brushing, a smaller head size that reaches closer to your root and can be detached for storage, as well as a new medium heat setting for the perfect in-between temperature.

According to Revlon, the One-Step volumizer provides 75 percent shinier blowouts in up to half of the time, and the four different heat settings provide for up to 50 percent less harmful heat exposure. With hair protection in mind, the 2.4-inch oval head barrel is made of ceramic titanium to also help prevent heat damage.

Plus, the updated hair dryer brush has a few bonus technology revamps that really make this version a popular item. A 40 percent longer lasting battery life with a renovated motor, and built-in air flow vents for a faster drying process are just a few of the improvements we’re obsessed with.

The best-selling hairbrush has more than 16,500 five-star ratings and is a part of Revlon’s One-Step hair collection (psst the Revlon root booster is also on sale right now)! Amazon shoppers love the convenience, price, and salon-worthy results this hair drying brush delivers. One shopper wrote, “my hair looks professionally blown out! It’s so easy, I love it.”

Another Amazon shopper added how they were sick of blow-drying their hair until they started using the Revlon hair dryer brush. “This tool has changed my life. [It’s] so easy to use and actually really works! It saved so much time. My hair is usually a puffy mess after blow-drying, but this left my hair tame and soft.”

One last Amazon shopper wrote, “My hair looks so full and bouncy that several people have asked me if I just got my hair done. Honestly, with this brush, it looks better than when my hair dresser blow-dries! It is so easy to use and takes way less time to do.”

Great for toting along on travel, giving for gifts, and just everyday use, the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus is the perfect all-in-one tool to replace your damaging blow-dryer. Snag yours today while this super sale lasts.

