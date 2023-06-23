The Popular Revlon Hair Tool That Gives Shoppers a ‘Big and Voluminous Blowout’ Is on Sale for $25 at Amazon

Now that Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, it’s time to stock up your cart with a dream wish list of marked-down items across dozens of categories. But keep an eye out because early discounts have already begun, and we’re pulling the best deals you must have this summer. Including this popular Revlon hair gadget that’s currently on sale for $25.

The Revlon Perfect Style Hot Air Kit is up to 22 percent off right now for Prime Day shoppers. Its three-in-one design allows you to easily straighten, curl, and add volume to your hair with its three different attachments. You can instantly style your hair whether it’s damp or dry by connecting the desired head and pushing the press of a button. The nifty hair gadget makes it that easy to attain salon-worthy hair from the comfort of your home.

To buy: $25 (was $32); amazon.com.

Choose from three different power settings: high, low, and cool to style and dry your hair. Use the concentrator dyer head to smooth out hair (and psst keep it on cool) while using it to ensure long-lasting shine. For softer waves, attach the 1-inch round brush for an effortless hair style. And for “big and voluminous” blowouts that will have you ready for any special occasion, give the 1.5-inch attachment a go. Whichever way you decide, you’re sure to love the way your hair looks and feels.

With summer here and humidity at its seasonal high, controlling frizz can be easier said than done. Thankfully, the Revlon tool uses state-of-the-art technology to add shine and smooth out pesky fly-aways. Plus, the dryer head features a ceramic design that helps prevent heat damage by dispensing air evenly throughout your tresses.

While the Revlon gadget can be used on all different kinds of hair, there are several other hair tools by the brand that help target certain styles and types of hair. To easily dry your hair while styling it at the same time, opt for this Revlon One-Step Volumizer. If you’re looking to tame your thick mane or diffuse your curls, try the Revlon Infrared hair dryer.

With more than 8,500 five-star ratings, it's no surprise to see why the popular kit is an Amazon best-seller and a favorite hot-air brush among many shoppers. One shopper wrote how it provides a “salon look everyday at home” and later mentioned “it’s so handy and lightweight that I can’t stop styling my hair after every wash.”

Another shopper who found the hair gadget to be “easy and convenient” wrote, “this is a great all in one hair tool! I use it for travel when I don’t want to take a full size blow dryer. It does a great job curling and doing midweek touch ups. For the price you won’t regret it.”

One final shopper wrote, “I am 60 years old and I have used this one for 15 years now. I have tried others but always come back to this one…I don't wash my hair every day, so I wet my hair slightly and use this to lift, volumize, and style my hair in two minutes every day. Time saver.”

Ready for salon-worthy looks right from your home? Grab the Revlon Hot Air Kit while it’s on sale at Amazon for $25, or continue scrolling through for even more discounted hair tools from the brand.

Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus

To buy: $40 (was $70); amazon.com.

Revlon Salon Wave Maker

To buy: $19 (was $25); amazon.com.

Revlon Quick and Smooth Flat Iron

To buy: $12 (was $14); amazon.com.

Revlon One-Step Root Booster

To buy: $42 (was $60); amazon.com.

Revlon Turbo Hair Dryer

To buy: $20 (was $25); amazon.com.

