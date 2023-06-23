The Popular Revlon Hair Tool That Gives Shoppers a ‘Big and Voluminous Blowout’ Is on Sale for $25 at Amazon

Prime Day savings start here.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day Revlon Beauty Product
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Now that Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, it’s time to stock up your cart with a dream wish list of marked-down items across dozens of categories. But keep an eye out because early discounts have already begun, and we’re pulling the best deals you must have this summer. Including this popular Revlon hair gadget that’s currently on sale for $25. 

The Revlon Perfect Style Hot Air Kit is up to 22 percent off right now for Prime Day shoppers. Its three-in-one design allows you to easily straighten, curl, and add volume to your hair with its three different attachments. You can instantly style your hair whether it’s damp or dry by connecting the desired head and pushing the press of a button. The nifty hair gadget makes it that easy to attain salon-worthy hair from the comfort of your home. 

Revlon 1200W Perfect Style Hot Air Kit

Amazon

To buy: $25 (was $32); amazon.com.

Choose from three different power settings: high, low, and cool to style and dry your hair. Use the concentrator dyer head to smooth out hair (and psst keep it on cool) while using it to ensure long-lasting shine. For softer waves, attach the 1-inch round brush for an effortless hair style. And for “big and voluminous” blowouts that will have you ready for any special occasion, give the 1.5-inch attachment a go. Whichever way you decide, you’re sure to love the way your hair looks and feels.

With summer here and humidity at its seasonal high, controlling frizz can be easier said than done. Thankfully, the Revlon tool uses state-of-the-art technology to add shine and smooth out pesky fly-aways. Plus, the dryer head features a ceramic design that helps prevent heat damage by dispensing air evenly throughout your tresses.

While the Revlon gadget can be used on all different kinds of hair, there are several other hair tools by the brand that help target certain styles and types of hair. To easily dry your hair while styling it at the same time, opt for this Revlon One-Step Volumizer. If you’re looking to tame your thick mane or diffuse your curls, try the Revlon Infrared hair dryer

With more than 8,500 five-star ratings, it's no surprise to see why the popular kit is an Amazon best-seller and a favorite hot-air brush among many shoppers. One shopper wrote how it provides a “salon look everyday at home” and later mentioned “it’s so handy and lightweight that I can’t stop styling my hair after every wash.” 

Another shopper who found the hair gadget to be “easy and convenient”  wrote, “this is a great all in one hair tool! I use it for travel when I don’t want to take a full size blow dryer. It does a great job curling and doing midweek touch ups. For the price you won’t regret it.”

One final shopper wrote, “I am 60 years old and I have used this one for 15 years now.  I have tried others but always come back to this one…I don't wash my hair every day, so I wet my hair slightly and use this to lift, volumize, and style my hair in two minutes every day. Time saver.” 

Ready for salon-worthy looks right from your home? Grab the Revlon Hot Air Kit while it’s on sale at Amazon for $25, or continue scrolling through for even more discounted hair tools from the brand. 

More Revlon Early Amazon Prime Day Deals

Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus

Amazon Prime Day Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $70); amazon.com.

Revlon Salon Wave Maker

Amazon Prime Day Revlon Tourmaline + Ceramic Hair Waver Iron

Amazon

To buy: $19 (was $25); amazon.com.

Revlon Quick and Smooth Flat Iron

Amazon Prime Day Revlon Smooth and Straight Ceramic Flat Iron

Amazon

To buy: $12 (was $14); amazon.com.

Revlon One-Step Root Booster

Amazon Prime Day Revlon One Step Root Booster Round Brush Dryer and Hair Styler

Amazon

To buy: $42 (was $60); amazon.com.

Revlon Turbo Hair Dryer

Amazon Prime Day Revlon Turbo Hair Dryer

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $25); amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Amazon Prime Day Maxi Dresses Under $50 Tout
Don’t Wait for Prime Day! These Stylish Maxi Dresses Are Already on Sale—Up to 71% Off
Quality Outdoor Living Hermosa 3 Piece Chat Set Tout
Amazon Is Already Dropping Deals on Outdoor Furniture, String Lights, and More Before Prime Day—Up to 78% Off
Amazon best-selling dress Prime Day One-Off Deal Tout
Amazon’s Best-Selling Tennis Dress Is on Sale for Up to 32% Off Weeks Before Prime Day
Related Articles
Amazon Beauty Product One-Off Tout
Score! The Popular Shark Gadget That Dries Hair ‘in a Fraction of the Time’ Is on Sale at Amazon
Three of the Best Volumizing Hair Products on a two toned rose color background
The 19 Best Volumizing Hair Products of 2023
A blow dryer on a colorful patterned background
The 7 Best Blow Dryers for All Hair Types
Hair Diffuser, One of the best curly hair tools
The 8 Best Curly Hair Tools for Ultimate Curls
HOT TOOLS Pro Artist 24K Gold Extra Long Curling Iron Tout
The Best-Selling Hot Tools Curling Iron That Looks Like It ‘Belongs in a Professional Beauty Salon’ Is on Sale
Amazon Prime Day Cleaning Gadget One-Off PD
Shoppers Say Their Floors Are ‘Sparkling Clean’ Thanks to This 2-in-1 Shark Cleaner That’s on Sale at Amazon
Eufy Robot Vacuum One-Off PD Tout
This ‘Smart’ and ‘Efficient’ Robot Vacuum Cleaner Shoppers Swear by Is Currently on Double Discount at Amazon
ponytail-GettyImages-1338265399
10 Cute Ponytail Hairstyles That Look Good On Everyone
how-to-wear-a-headband-GettyImages-1402308184
Headbands Are Back—Here Are 12 Cute Ways to Wear Them
Amazon Prime Day Announcement/Roundup Tout
Amazon Just Released the Official Dates for Prime Day 2023, and These Are the Need-to-Know Details
Amazon Dyson Store Launch Tout
You Can Officially Buy All Your Favorite Dyson Products at This Amazon Storefront, With Finds Over $100 Off
Amazon Weekly 30 Deal Roundup Summer Savings Tout
The 30 Best Finds From Amazon’s Summer Savings Event, Up to 52% Off
Amazon Deep Cleaning Gadgets Tout
If You’re Cleaning Your Home Without These 15 Clever Gadgets, You’re Probably Not Cleaning Deep Enough
disco-curls-GettyImages-1217355472
Disco Curls Are Trending—Here's How to Get the Look
The 50 Best Deals This June at Amazon Tout
These Are the 50 Best Amazon Deals to Kick Off Summer
50 Best Christmas Gifts for Moms of 2022
The 47 Best Christmas Gifts for Moms of 2023