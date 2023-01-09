Our Editor’s Secret to Sound Sleep: Supremely Soft Under-$30 Pajamas From Target

Shop sets, nightgowns, and more starting at $17.

Published on January 9, 2023

Target Pajamas Tout
I’ve struggled with insomnia for nearly a decade, yet I’ve found it hard to justify splurging on quality sleep products. It took moving across the country for me to invest in my sleep setup and routine. That doesn’t mean I dropped thousands of dollars on it—I searched across the internet for the best deals and discounts on mattress toppers, bedding, and more. My number one major upgrade and find: Target’s Stars Above line.

My entire adult life, I've slept in everything but pajamas. Why buy a set when I could slip into an old oversized t-shirt or go commando? Nothing changed my mind until I was roaming through Target’s aisles picking up everything I’d need for my new apartment and came across the retailer’s exclusive sleepwear collection. Stars Above’s classic silhouettes and soft-looking materials enticed me, but each piece’s low price point is what convinced me to give them a shot. 

I’m a hot sleeper, so I snagged a long-sleeved nightgown and a short-sleeved top and shorts set, which came out to a measly $45 after tax. Both pajamas have classic cuts for a crowd pleasing look and the cutest piping for subtle flair. The designs aren't only stylish—they're functional, too. Both feature buttons down the chest for easy wearing and removal. 

Made from 95 percent modal and 5 percent spandex, the pajamas are stretchy enough to slip into, lightweight, and breathable (a big plus for me!). The second I slip either on, I feel relaxed instantly thanks to the soothing, soft material. The nightly ritual is a major step up from my typical routine: Wearing these pajamas is a little luxury that helps me mentally prepare for sleep. 

Thousands of Target shoppers feel similarly, with one saying the set is “so soft, I want to wear them every night for the rest of my life.” Meanwhile, hundreds of new moms have fallen in love with the nightgown thanks to its easy to undo buttons, which makes breastfeeding a snap. Best of all, pieces from the Stars Above’s Beautifully Soft collection come in a wide variety of colors and up to 12 sizes to fit your style and needs.

Shop my two go-to pajamas below, and head to Target to check out the affordable collection. 

Women's Beautifully Soft Notch Collar NightGown - Stars Above

Target

To buy: From $17 (was $20); target.com.

Women's Beautifully Soft Short Sleeve Notch Collar Top and Shorts Pajama Set - Stars Above

Target

To buy: $22; target.com.

More Must-Shop Deals

