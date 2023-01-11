New Year, New Bath Mat—and This Reversible Set Is Almost Half Off at Target Right Now

Give your bathroom a quick refresh with these comfy bath rugs.

By
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 11, 2023 07:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Target Reversible Bath Mat Tout
Photo:

Target

When it comes to refreshing your bathroom, you may have some ideas on maximizing your storage space and creating a relaxing atmosphere. And we’re here with a friendly reminder to add new bath mats to that list of updates. Whether placed in front of your sink or outside of your shower, these rugs are typically in a high traffic area, and in need of replacing regularly. 

We turned to Target and went on the hunt for a comfortable, low-maintenance, and budget-friendly bath mat. We also know that Real Simple readers have a variety of style preferences across colors and textures so we kept that in mind, too. Luckily, we found a set of bath mats that checked off all of those boxes. And even better, these bath mat sets are offered in different sizes and are on sale for up to 44 percent off.

Edge Collection 100% Cotton Tufted Reversible 2 Piece Bath Rug Set - Better Trends

Target

To buy: From $45 (was from $80); target.com.

The Edge Collection reversible bath rugs are made of 100 percent cotton, which shoppers described as comfortable and “as thick as two rugs,” according to one person. Another reviewer mentioned the mat “doesn’t slide around” post-shower and -bath. Offered in up to four calm and crisp colors like “sand” and “sage,” these bath mats go with any bathroom and are super absorbent.  

The mats are sold as a set of two, and available in various sizes to fit in different spaces. For example, those who have limited space or want a smaller mat in front of the sink can opt for a 17-inch by 24-inch mat. If you’re in need of a long bath mat outside of the tub, consider the 24-inch by 40-inch option. There are even toilet floor mats and mid-size rugs for all of your bathroom needs.

With an average rating of 4.8 stars, shoppers say they enjoy these bath mats for being reversible and for the easy care instructions. One user particularly likes the looped-finish on both sides of these rugs that make them “soft” and “cushiony.” Another reviewer, who said they appreciate that these are machine washable, shared that they’re purchasing a second set for another bathroom in their house.   

Click over to Target and grab these reversible bath mats for up to 44 percent off before they’re gone.

Edge Collection 100% Cotton Tufted Reversible 2 Piece Bath Rug Set - Better Trends

Target

To buy: From $45 (was from $80); target.com.

More Must-Shop Deals:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Commerce Photo Composite
The 8 Best Bath Mats to Upgrade Your Bathroom
Jenni Kayne Home CPC
I’m a Shopping Writer Moving Into a New House, and These Neutral, Textured Home Pieces Will Be My First Buys
Dartwood Premium Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser and Humidifier
The ‘Tiny but Mighty’ Diffuser and Humidifier With Near-Perfect Ratings Is Steeply Discounted at Target
Amazon Organization Deals Tout
This Secret Amazon Storefront Will Help You Get Organized for the New Year—and Prices Start at $11
Wayfair Deals Roundup Tout
Refresh Your Space and Score Up to 86% Off Thousands of Home Goods During Wayfair’s Epic End-of-Year Sale
Amazon New Year's Deals Roundup tout
The 70 Best Deals From Amazon’s Massive New Year Sale
Target Deals Roundup Tout
30 Post-Holiday Target Deals We're Eyeing Right Now—Like This iRobot Roomba Vacuum That's $350 Off
Target Cozy Slippers
Booties, Moccasins, and Slide Slippers That Are ‘So Comfortable and Warm’ Are Up to 50% Off at Target
Target Space Saving Furniture Deals Tout
These Furniture and Decor Finds All Have Hidden Space-Saving Benefits—and Are Up to 59% Off at Target
macys-faux-fur-finds-tout
11 Luxe and Cozy Faux-Fur Finds We're Shopping From This Two-Day Sale—Up to 62% Off
UGG Clifton Backrest Pillow in Oatmeal Melange
I Read Over 100 Books a Year—Here Are the 14 Products That Help Me Do It
Target Deals Days Upgrade Your Home Tout
Target’s Massive Sale Will Save You Tons on Home Upgrades, From Furniture to Must-Have Cleaners
Target obsessed Black Friday
I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and These Are the 15 Black Friday Finds You Can’t Miss
Last-Minute Target Gifts
There’s Still Time to Buy Last-Minute Gifts With These Under-$25 Finds From Target
Best Hanukkah Decorations
These Are 10 of the Best Hanukkah Decorations You Can Buy This Year, All for Under $35
Amazon Very Merry Deals Tout
Amazon’s Very Merry Deals Event Will Save You Up to 70% on Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone on Your List