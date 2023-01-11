New Year, New Bath Mat—and This Reversible Set Is Almost Half Off at Target Right Now

When it comes to refreshing your bathroom, you may have some ideas on maximizing your storage space and creating a relaxing atmosphere. And we’re here with a friendly reminder to add new bath mats to that list of updates. Whether placed in front of your sink or outside of your shower, these rugs are typically in a high traffic area, and in need of replacing regularly.

We turned to Target and went on the hunt for a comfortable, low-maintenance, and budget-friendly bath mat. We also know that Real Simple readers have a variety of style preferences across colors and textures so we kept that in mind, too. Luckily, we found a set of bath mats that checked off all of those boxes. And even better, these bath mat sets are offered in different sizes and are on sale for up to 44 percent off.

To buy: From $45 (was from $80); target.com.

The Edge Collection reversible bath rugs are made of 100 percent cotton, which shoppers described as comfortable and “as thick as two rugs,” according to one person. Another reviewer mentioned the mat “doesn’t slide around” post-shower and -bath. Offered in up to four calm and crisp colors like “sand” and “sage,” these bath mats go with any bathroom and are super absorbent.

The mats are sold as a set of two, and available in various sizes to fit in different spaces. For example, those who have limited space or want a smaller mat in front of the sink can opt for a 17-inch by 24-inch mat. If you’re in need of a long bath mat outside of the tub, consider the 24-inch by 40-inch option. There are even toilet floor mats and mid-size rugs for all of your bathroom needs.

With an average rating of 4.8 stars, shoppers say they enjoy these bath mats for being reversible and for the easy care instructions. One user particularly likes the looped-finish on both sides of these rugs that make them “soft” and “cushiony.” Another reviewer, who said they appreciate that these are machine washable, shared that they’re purchasing a second set for another bathroom in their house.

Click over to Target and grab these reversible bath mats for up to 44 percent off before they’re gone.

