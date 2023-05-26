Food 50 Restaurants Open on the 4th of July 2023 If you don't want to cook, order from one of these restaurants. By Samantha Leffler Samantha Leffler Instagram Website Samantha is the senior food editor at RealSimple and previously launched the US Weekly food vertical, where she wrote about the intersection of food and pop culture. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 26, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Karen Beard/Getty Images While the Fourth of July is a great holiday to fire up the grill and make some burgers, vegetables, and hot dogs, it’s also totally understandable if you’d rather celebrate Independence Day by going out for a nice family meal. Luckily, unlike Thanksgiving or Christmas Day, July 4th is a date on which many restaurants (including several large national chains) choose to remain open. This is especially true this year, since the federal holiday falls on a Tuesday. Below is a list of chain restaurants that will have locations open and operating on the Fourth of July. For exact hours, we suggest calling the restaurant before you go! 12 Fourth of July Desserts That Are Super Easy to Make Applebee's, call your local restaurant for hoursBenihana, call your local restaurant for hoursBJ's Restaurant & Brewery, call your local restaurant for hoursBonefish Grill, call your local restaurant for hoursBoston Market, regular hours at all locationsBravo! Cucina Italiana, call your local restaurant for hoursBRIO Tuscan Grille, call your local restaurant for hoursBuca di Beppo, regular hours at all locationsCalifornia Pizza Kitchen, call your local restaurant for hoursCarrabba's Italian Grill, call your local restaurant for hoursCheddar's Scratch Kitchen, call your local restaurant for hoursChili's Grill & Bar, regular hours at all locationsCracker Barrel Old Country Store, regular hours at all locationsDenny's, call your local restaurant for hoursDomino's Pizza, regular hours at most locationsDunkin' (previously Dunkin' Donuts), regular hours at all locationsEddie V's Seafood, call your local restaurant for hoursEl Pollo Loco, regular hours at most locationsFleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, call your local restaurant for hoursFrisch's Big Boy, call your local restaurant for hoursGolden Corral, call your local restaurant for hoursHard Rock Cafe, call your local restaurant for hoursIHOP, call your local restaurant for hoursJack in the Box, call your local restaurant for hoursKrystal, call your local restaurant for hoursLittle Caesars Pizza, call your local restaurant for hoursLongHorn Steakhouse, regular hours at all locationsMaggiano's Little Italy, regular hours at all locations99 Restaurants, regular hours at most locationsOlive Garden, call your local restaurant for hoursOn the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, call your local restaurant for hoursOutback Steakhouse, call your local restaurant for hoursPappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, call your local restaurant for hoursP.F. Chang's China Bistro, call your local restaurant for hoursPanera Bread, call your local restaurant for hoursPizza Hut, call your local restaurant for hoursQdoba Mexican Eats, call your local restaurant for hoursRomano's Macaroni Grill, call your local restaurant for hoursRuby Tuesday, call your local restaurant for hoursRuth's Chris Steak House, regular hours at all locationsSeasons 52, regular hours at all locationsSonic, call your local restaurant for hoursStarbucks, call your local restaurant for hoursTexas Roadhouse, call your local restaurant for hoursTGI Friday's, call your local restaurant for hoursThe Cheesecake Factory, regular hours at all locationsUno Pizzeria & Grill, regular hours at all locationsWaffle House, open 24/7Whataburger, call your local restaurant for hoursWhite Castle, regular hours at all locations Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit