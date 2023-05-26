50 Restaurants Open on the 4th of July 2023

If you don't want to cook, order from one of these restaurants.

By
Samantha Leffler
Samantha Leffler
Samantha Leffler

Samantha is the senior food editor at RealSimple and previously launched the US Weekly food vertical, where she wrote about the intersection of food and pop culture.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 26, 2023
restaurants-open-4th-of-july-GettyImages-148194831
Photo:

Karen Beard/Getty Images

While the Fourth of July is a great holiday to fire up the grill and make some burgers, vegetables, and hot dogs, it’s also totally understandable if you’d rather celebrate Independence Day by going out for a nice family meal. Luckily, unlike Thanksgiving or Christmas Day, July 4th is a date on which many restaurants (including several large national chains) choose to remain open. This is especially true this year, since the federal holiday falls on a Tuesday.

Below is a list of chain restaurants that will have locations open and operating on the Fourth of July. For exact hours, we suggest calling the restaurant before you go!

Applebee's, call your local restaurant for hours
Benihana, call your local restaurant for hours
BJ's Restaurant & Brewery, call your local restaurant for hours
Bonefish Grill, call your local restaurant for hours
Boston Market, regular hours at all locations
Bravo! Cucina Italiana, call your local restaurant for hours
BRIO Tuscan Grille, call your local restaurant for hours
Buca di Beppo, regular hours at all locations
California Pizza Kitchen, call your local restaurant for hours
Carrabba's Italian Grill, call your local restaurant for hours
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, call your local restaurant for hours
Chili's Grill & Bar, regular hours at all locations
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, regular hours at all locations
Denny's, call your local restaurant for hours
Domino's Pizza, regular hours at most locations
Dunkin' (previously Dunkin' Donuts), regular hours at all locations
Eddie V's Seafood, call your local restaurant for hours
El Pollo Loco, regular hours at most locations
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, call your local restaurant for hours
Frisch's Big Boy, call your local restaurant for hours
Golden Corral, call your local restaurant for hours
Hard Rock Cafe, call your local restaurant for hours
IHOP, call your local restaurant for hours
Jack in the Box, call your local restaurant for hours
Krystal, call your local restaurant for hours
Little Caesars Pizza, call your local restaurant for hours
LongHorn Steakhouse, regular hours at all locations
Maggiano's Little Italy, regular hours at all locations
99 Restaurants, regular hours at most locations
Olive Garden, call your local restaurant for hours
On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, call your local restaurant for hours
Outback Steakhouse, call your local restaurant for hours
Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, call your local restaurant for hours
P.F. Chang's China Bistro, call your local restaurant for hours
Panera Bread, call your local restaurant for hours
Pizza Hut, call your local restaurant for hours
Qdoba Mexican Eats, call your local restaurant for hours
Romano's Macaroni Grill, call your local restaurant for hours
Ruby Tuesday, call your local restaurant for hours
Ruth's Chris Steak House, regular hours at all locations
Seasons 52, regular hours at all locations
Sonic, call your local restaurant for hours
Starbucks, call your local restaurant for hours
Texas Roadhouse, call your local restaurant for hours
TGI Friday's, call your local restaurant for hours
The Cheesecake Factory, regular hours at all locations
Uno Pizzeria & Grill, regular hours at all locations
Waffle House, open 24/7
Whataburger, call your local restaurant for hours
White Castle, regular hours at all locations

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Restaurants open on Easter - list of restaurants open on Easter Sunday (for takeout or dine-in) )Applebee's exterior
These Restaurants Will Be Open on Easter Sunday (Yes, Even for Takeout)
why-celebrate-fourth-of-july-GettyImages-1156148009
Why We Celebrate the Fourth of July
Exterior of IKEA Store, blue exterior with yellow signage
Yes, More IKEA Stores Are Opening in the U.S.
Kids Playing 4th of July Games
4th of July Games to Keep Kids Entertained All Day
4th-fourth-of-july-manicure-GettyImages-924539708
9 Cute Fourth of July Nail Designs to Try
The Best Electric Can Openers
The 7 Best Electric Can Openers of 2023
costco-locations-GettyImages-1402696081
All the New Costco Locations Opening in 2023 (So Far)
4th of July quotes, captions, sayings - American flags
27 Patriotic Fourth of July Quotes to Celebrate Independence Day
floats-fourth-july
13 Patriotic Party Supplies for Your 4th of July Barbecue
new-trader-joes-locations-GettyImages-626536634
All the New Trader Joe's Locations Opening in 2023 (So Far)
Pouring wine at a restaurant
How to Order Wine in a Restaurant
One-Pan Salmon With Roasted Cabbage and Olive Vinaigrette
2 Rules for How to Cook Salmon Even Haters Will Love
Slicing a leg of lamb
How to Carve a Leg of Lamb in Just 4 Simple Steps
meal-train-recipes-for-someone-sick-vegetarian-recipes.
40 Great Meal Train Recipes for Someone Who's Sick or in Need
sparkler-0719REO
Lighting Sparklers This Fourth of July? You Need to Read This
Little Gems and Radishes With Ricotta Salata and Seeds
The Ultimate 4th of July Menu for Your Backyard Barbecue