While the Fourth of July is a great holiday to fire up the grill and make some burgers, vegetables, and hot dogs, it’s also totally understandable if you’d rather celebrate Independence Day by going out for a nice family meal. Luckily, unlike Thanksgiving or Christmas Day, July 4th is a date on which many restaurants (including several large national chains) choose to remain open. This is especially true this year, since the federal holiday falls on a Tuesday.

Below is a list of chain restaurants that will have locations open and operating on the Fourth of July. For exact hours, we suggest calling the restaurant before you go!

Applebee's, call your local restaurant for hours

Benihana, call your local restaurant for hours

BJ's Restaurant & Brewery, call your local restaurant for hours

Bonefish Grill, call your local restaurant for hours

Boston Market, regular hours at all locations

Bravo! Cucina Italiana, call your local restaurant for hours

BRIO Tuscan Grille, call your local restaurant for hours

Buca di Beppo, regular hours at all locations

California Pizza Kitchen, call your local restaurant for hours

Carrabba's Italian Grill, call your local restaurant for hours

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, call your local restaurant for hours

Chili's Grill & Bar, regular hours at all locations

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, regular hours at all locations

Denny's, call your local restaurant for hours

Domino's Pizza, regular hours at most locations

Dunkin' (previously Dunkin' Donuts), regular hours at all locations

Eddie V's Seafood, call your local restaurant for hours

El Pollo Loco, regular hours at most locations

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, call your local restaurant for hours

Frisch's Big Boy, call your local restaurant for hours

Golden Corral, call your local restaurant for hours

Hard Rock Cafe, call your local restaurant for hours

IHOP, call your local restaurant for hours

Jack in the Box, call your local restaurant for hours

Krystal, call your local restaurant for hours

Little Caesars Pizza, call your local restaurant for hours

LongHorn Steakhouse, regular hours at all locations

Maggiano's Little Italy, regular hours at all locations

99 Restaurants, regular hours at most locations

Olive Garden, call your local restaurant for hours

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, call your local restaurant for hours

Outback Steakhouse, call your local restaurant for hours

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, call your local restaurant for hours

P.F. Chang's China Bistro, call your local restaurant for hours

Panera Bread, call your local restaurant for hours

Pizza Hut, call your local restaurant for hours

Qdoba Mexican Eats, call your local restaurant for hours

Romano's Macaroni Grill, call your local restaurant for hours

Ruby Tuesday, call your local restaurant for hours

Ruth's Chris Steak House, regular hours at all locations

Seasons 52, regular hours at all locations

Sonic, call your local restaurant for hours

Starbucks, call your local restaurant for hours

Texas Roadhouse, call your local restaurant for hours

TGI Friday's, call your local restaurant for hours

The Cheesecake Factory, regular hours at all locations

Uno Pizzeria & Grill, regular hours at all locations

Waffle House, open 24/7

Whataburger, call your local restaurant for hours

White Castle, regular hours at all locations

