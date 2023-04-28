Rental-Friendly TikTok Trends to Try This Spring and Summer

Living in a rental can be challenging—because while most renters don’t plan to live in their current places forever, they still want their homes to reflect their personal style. No one knows this more than TikTok creators who’ve transformed their rentals, easily and most importantly, within their budgets. After all, there’s a reason why #rentalfriendly has more than 168 million views on this platform. Here are some of the best rental-friendly home hacks on TikTok recently. Best of all, your property owner won’t know a thing.

Hide Vertical Window Treatments the Easy Way

If you live in an older apartment, there’s a chance your landlord hasn’t changed out those vertical blinds in ages. One creator had the greatest hack for hiding them. Using this bracket, she added a curtain rod and curtains to her living room, saying bye-bye to her old blinds.

Is Your Kitchen Flooring Dated? Try This

Are your old floors dragging down your entire kitchen? Many TikTok users have found an easy solution using peel-and-stick tiles. Just be sure to clean and prep the floor before applying. So many different types of tile are available that it’s easy to find something that coordinates with your current decor scheme.

Add a Peel-and-Stick Backsplash

Many older rental kitchens have dated or ugly backsplashes or don’t have a backsplash at all. One of the best and easiest #rentalfriendly ways to cover these up is to use peel-and-stick tile backsplashes like this creator did. All you need to do is measure and cut with a fresh blade or paper cutter and have a bit of patience. The reward is a big payoff with a kitchen that looks and feels new.

Whether you prefer a classic white subway tile, faux marble, or the cheerful turquoise tiles shown in the video—it's easy to find a variety of styles.

Give Your Kitchen Cabinets a Facelift

Sick of those old oak or laminate cabinets? Prefer something more modern and sleek? Try using contact paper. It’s back in a big way and many renters are using it to give those old cabinets an easy facelift, like this Tiktok creator did. When you’re ready to move out, just peel it off and you're good to go. This is also a great alternative to painting cabinets, which not only requires a great deal of work and money but is likely a lease violation.

Revamp Your Countertop

Contact paper is one of the greatest fixes for rentals. If you have old kitchen or bathroom countertops, this inexpensive solution can be truly transformative. In this clip, the creator covers up her yellowing laminate bathroom counters in just an hour, giving them an on-trend faux marble finish.



Swap Out Old Lighting Fixtures

Property owners sometimes install cheap lighting fixtures with minimum design impact. This can be frustrating because a great fixture has the power to change the entire feeling of a room.

Fortunately, this is an easy fix. Just purchase a new lighting fixture like this creator did. Many people can handle the install themselves if they have a ladder. Alternatively, you can hire someone or ask a friend to help you out. If you decide to remove the old fixture, save it so you can change it back when you move out.