I’m Obsessed With This Lightweight, Warm, and Packable Coat—and Other Shoppers Agree

During the pandemic when my daily walk or run was sometimes my only outdoor activity to look forward to, I realized I had an outerwear predicament: My puffer coat made me feel far too hot during fall and winter walks, but a sweatshirt didn’t keep me warm enough. In order to continue to enjoy my hobbies, I set out on a mission to find a lightweight jacket that would keep me at just the right temperature—and I discovered this absolute unicorn of a coat by REI.

When I originally started my coat search, I thought I wanted to purchase one by a different well-known brand. But my search did a hard pivot when I happened upon the REI Co-op Magma 850 Down Hoodie 2.0 that’s currently available in gray, teal, and red in sizes XS to 3X. Don’t let the name fool you; this is far more than a hoodie. Instead, it’s a packable jacket that folds down into its left pocket should you ever need to compactly store it while traveling. And it features “a tough Pertex mini ripstop shell and our warmest, lightest insulation,” according to the brand. I was so intrigued that I quickly purchased it and waited to see if it would live up to the hype I had created in my head—and it did.

To buy: $219; rei.com.

I knew that I would mostly wear my REI Co-op Magma jacket when I was active, so I was excited that the goose down fill is quick-drying and water-repellent. Plus, I love that I can freely move in the coat because the nylon outer shell is “extremely abrasion-resistant,” according to the brand. I also constantly use the coat’s zippered hand pockets to store my phone or keys on the go—and I also find that the elastic cuffs perform their promise of enclosing warmth.

REI shoppers echo many of my favorite things about it, like one five-star reviewer who purchased the coat in two colors and said: “I'm absolutely in love with this coat. It is the warmest coat I have ever owned… Worth every penny!” Another added, “I haven't had a down jacket in years and I was struck with how warm and cozy it was, given its very lightweight.”

Although the lightweight jacket is designed for activities (I’ve also worn it to go hiking), I frequently reach for it when my sole plan is to run errands. And I’m fascinated by the fact that I’m as warm in it during the fall and early spring when it’s 55 degrees as I am when I’m running in 32-degree winter temperatures.

The REI Co-Op packable Magma coat is hands-down my fall and winter MVP, which absolutely justifies its $219 price tag. I don’t wear anything as much as I wear this coat, and I think it would make a perfect gift to get for yourself or to wrap up for someone you love this holiday season.