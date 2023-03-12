I Hate Washing My Hair, but I Only Have to Once Per Week Thanks to This Degreasing Dry Shampoo

Can you keep a secret? I hate washing my hair. I’ve never had the type of hair that air-dries well or looks shiny and put together after a quick blow-dry. In fact, my hair texture has changed so many times—straight with frizz, spiral curls, and now somewhere awkwardly in between—that I’ve never fully mastered its styling potential. Instead, I chose to prioritize other aspects of my life ahead of a wet, laborious shampoo and styling job.

While it’s easy enough to throw my hair up in a classic messy bun or wear a stretchy headband to hide the inevitably greasy spots when I’m on day-four hair, I decided to test different dry shampoos to absorb some of that oil and give my mane a fresh scent. After months of experimenting, I landed on Redken’s Deep Clean Dry Shampoo because it checked all of those boxes and gave my hair an unexpected touch of volume, too.

To buy: $26; ulta.com.

Thanks to the Deep Clean Dry Shampoo I rarely wash my hair more than once or twice a week, which averages out to about every sixth day. Using it saves me time while mimicking the benefits of just-washed hair. In fact, I’ve found more body after using it than after washing my hair. The dry shampoo works with all hair types, and sprays on the scalp easily to absorb oil using its key ingredients, rice and tapioca starch. To use, focus on the roots—and for me, by the neck area—and spray from at least six inches away. Once you’ve targeted the problem areas, work it through your hair by massaging with your fingertips or gently brushing it through.

I don’t use too much of the dry shampoo each time, and haven’t experienced any chalkiness or residue left behind. It can also be sprayed on clean, first-day hair after it's fully dry to make your style last longer, or used after a workout session to keep hair smelling clean while removing signs of sweat. The dry shampoo is also lightweight, so it doesn’t weigh down my hair or leave behind a stiff feel, while adding a bit of texture.

Shoppers also found that this dry shampoo is helpful during in-between wash days, with one person who has used it for a year sharing that “the quality of the product is top notch,” and added that “it smells amazing, makes [their] hair look fresh, and lasts more than one day.” They also said it “does a great job absorbing all the oils” without leaving a white, powdery residue.

Another shopper who said they’ve tried “so many dry shampoos” found that the Redken Deep Clean Dry Shampoo “leaves [their] hair soft, doesn’t build up, absorbs oil, and smells so good.” A third shopper agreed and said that it “did wonders for volume” on their fifth-day hair, noting that it didn’t leave a white cast on their auburn locks.

Give your hair a break from daily washing and add the Redken Deep Clean Dry Shampoo to your cart for a fresh, oil-free look.

