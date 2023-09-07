For the past nine months, the Real Simple home editors have been hard at work, collaborating with top designers to transform an apartment into the 2023 Real Simple Home. This year, we started with a beautiful blank slate: a penthouse apartment in Quay Tower. Located in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, the apartment features floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room and a roof deck with an unbeatable view of the New York skyline. The space was stunning to start, but once our team of interior designers filled it with furniture, artwork, paint, and wallpaper, it now feels like a warm, welcoming, and lively home.

The best part: every room is packed with clever ideas to borrow and items to shop. Seriously, when I visited the home for the first time last week, I found the woven lamp of my home decor dreams, which I decided I may just have to steal (er, buy for myself). We might not all have a penthouse in NYC (I'll keeping dreaming!), but every room is full of smart organizing ideas, gorgeous paint colors, and decor tips that can fit any size space and every budget.

Mark your calendar and set an alarm—we're showing off the full makeover online on September 12 and in the October issue of Real Simple magazine on newsstands September 22 (get your subscription here).

The Designers

To bring the home to life, we worked with an all-star team of designers. Bobby Berk, host of Netflix's Queer Eye and author of Right at Home, designed the living room; Michelle Gage, creative director of Michelle Gage Interiors, made over the home office; Linda Hayslett, founder and principal designer of LH.Designs, did up the roof deck; Megan Hopp, founder and principal of Megan Hopp Design, decorated the guest bedroom; David Quarles IV, interior designer, jewelry designer, and content creator, covered the primary bedroom; Kim and Scott Vargo, the duo behind Yellow Brick Home, decorated the kitchen and dining room. Throughout this dynamic home, you'll find bold moments that burst with pattern, balanced by soothing colors that give your eye a rest. Minimalists, maximalists, and everyone in between will find inspiration here.

Take a (Virtual) Tour

Starting on September 12, you'll be able to take a 360 virtual tour of the entire home, created by Openhaus. Our Editor in Chief Lauren Iannotti will guide you through the home, pointing out all the details we don't want you to miss. Go ahead, explore every room, snoop in the closets, and admire those breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline and the Brooklyn Bridge. Wherever you see a price tag on an item in the house, you can click to shop the product. Love the paint color on the walls? Tap to learn its name and find out where to get it. Need that wallpaper in your own home? Click "add to cart" and it's yours.

Follow Along

Be sure to follow us on Instagram and TikTok, where we'll be sharing a behind-the-scenes look at some of the events we're hosting at the 2023 Real Simple Home. On September 12, design friends and influencers will be taking a tour of the home and sharing some of their favorite finds throughout the space. And on September 13, we're touring the apartment with special guests who helped make this year's home come to life. Keep an eye on our IG Stories to follow along with all the fun, and stay tuned for a post recapping our favorite moments from these gatherings.



The living room before Bobby Berk's makeover. Sam Saunion

Get a Sneak Peek

Check out the "before" of the living room (above), complete with floor-to-ceiling windows. If you think it's pretty great already, just wait until you see it decked out with Bobby Berk's home decorating brilliance. Luckily, you won't have to wait long—stop back on Tuesday, September 12 to take the tour.

