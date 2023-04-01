Style Hair The Secret to Soothing My Itchy, Flaky Scalp Is This $8 Scrub From Raw Sugar It gave me clean tresses for days. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 1, 2023 08:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Pamela Jew After a long, dry, and grueling winter, my scalp was suffering. I've always dealt with dry scalp-related dandruff on and off, and this year was no different. My dry shampoo and stylers weren't helping the situation either. So I set out to find a mild yet efficient scalp scrub that would help me hit the reset button on my hair. I tried some wonderful premium formulas, but when Raw Sugar reached out to me about sampling its new vegan Scalp Scrub Micro Polish during my research phase, I was curious to see how my head would react to the drugstore brand's $8 formula—and I was definitely pleased with the results. The scrub is enhanced with eucalyptus, aloe, and micellar water using cold-pressed technology to deliver the highest quality extracts that gently eliminate impurities and buildup while balancing your scalp. It's also cruelty-, sulfate-, paraben-, and SLS/SLES-free, and packaged in post-consumer recycled plastic. Raw Sugar To buy: $8; rawsugarliving.com. I like to use the micro polish once or twice a week, depending on my scalp's condition. I keep it in my shower, and it's the first step I take with my hair care routine. I start by squeezing out a quarter-sized dollop and use my fingertips to work it into my scalp. Working in small sections is important to ensure you cover your scalp fully and evenly. I have pretty fine hair, so I only need to divide it into four sections to be sure I cover every area where I need it, which is usually the very front and back of my head. It gives a subtle cooling effect that makes me feel refreshed. I let it sit for a minute or two while I cleanse my face, then wash it out thoroughly. I Tried The Best-Selling, TikTok-Viral e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter, and It Totally Lives Up to the Hype Afterward, I use a gentle shampoo and hydrating conditioner or mask and let my hair air-dry whenever possible. After the first use, I noticed I wasn't scratching my head as much, and my scalp felt smooth and moisturized—not greasy. Although I still had a little flakiness, it significantly toned down with every use. I've been using it for a couple of months now, and I feel a clear difference when I skip a week. It's become a staple in my hair care routine. Raw Sugar's affordably-priced Scalp Scrub Micro Polish calms my itchy scalp and relieves it from flakes and buildup so my strands feel and look healthy. With an $8 price tag, this formula can't be beat. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products 11 Under-$50 Jumpsuits From Amazon You’ll Want to Wear All Spring and Summer Long It’s Official: These Are the Most-Loved Spring Shoes and Accessories on Amazon—All Under $50 9 Genius Finds From Martha Stewart’s First-Ever ‘the World of Martha’ Amazon Store That Just Make Sense