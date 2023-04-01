The Secret to Soothing My Itchy, Flaky Scalp Is This $8 Scrub From Raw Sugar

After a long, dry, and grueling winter, my scalp was suffering. I've always dealt with dry scalp-related dandruff on and off, and this year was no different. My dry shampoo and stylers weren't helping the situation either. So I set out to find a mild yet efficient scalp scrub that would help me hit the reset button on my hair.

I tried some wonderful premium formulas, but when Raw Sugar reached out to me about sampling its new vegan Scalp Scrub Micro Polish during my research phase, I was curious to see how my head would react to the drugstore brand's $8 formula—and I was definitely pleased with the results. The scrub is enhanced with eucalyptus, aloe, and micellar water using cold-pressed technology to deliver the highest quality extracts that gently eliminate impurities and buildup while balancing your scalp. It's also cruelty-, sulfate-, paraben-, and SLS/SLES-free, and packaged in post-consumer recycled plastic.

Raw Sugar

To buy: $8; rawsugarliving.com.

I like to use the micro polish once or twice a week, depending on my scalp's condition. I keep it in my shower, and it's the first step I take with my hair care routine. I start by squeezing out a quarter-sized dollop and use my fingertips to work it into my scalp.

Working in small sections is important to ensure you cover your scalp fully and evenly. I have pretty fine hair, so I only need to divide it into four sections to be sure I cover every area where I need it, which is usually the very front and back of my head. It gives a subtle cooling effect that makes me feel refreshed. I let it sit for a minute or two while I cleanse my face, then wash it out thoroughly.

Afterward, I use a gentle shampoo and hydrating conditioner or mask and let my hair air-dry whenever possible. After the first use, I noticed I wasn't scratching my head as much, and my scalp felt smooth and moisturized—not greasy.

Although I still had a little flakiness, it significantly toned down with every use. I've been using it for a couple of months now, and I feel a clear difference when I skip a week. It's become a staple in my hair care routine.

Raw Sugar's affordably-priced Scalp Scrub Micro Polish calms my itchy scalp and relieves it from flakes and buildup so my strands feel and look healthy. With an $8 price tag, this formula can't be beat.