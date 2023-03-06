We Can’t Get Enough of Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush—and Neither Can TikTok

With spring and summer on the horizon, our makeup looks are starting to shift. Cold, elegant winter beauty (clear skin, dark lips, the palest possible shade of your foundation) has given way to warm, naturally-inspired trends like soft freckles and rosy blushes. Whether you’re in a location that makes it easy to tan or simply have access to beauty products that evoke the sun-kissed sensation, you may have encountered this shopper-favorite blush that TikTok users swear adds an instant romantic flush: Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush.

Founded by singer and actress Selena Gomez in 2019, Rare Beauty has already become a powerhouse on the beauty scene, with over eight million combined followers on the brand’s social media accounts. The tag #rarebeauty on TikTok alone has over 4.1 billion views. And the hero of these shopper reviews and conversations? The blush.

Sephora

To buy: $23; sephora.com.

Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush is a highly pigmented formula available in 11 flattering shades with both matte and dewy finishes. The product contains a relaxing botanical blend of lotus, gardenia, and white water lily to also help soothe skin. One reason for the blush’s popularity is that one dot goes a long way, meaning that your singular tube—available for just $23—can last you months at a time.

“It gives the perfect sun-kissed glow for dark skin,” one TikToker described in their caption. As multiple TikTok users show, you can even use the product on your cheeks, eyes, and lips for an all-in-one summer glow. “The best blush I’ve ever used… blends perfectly into skin,” another said.

Rare Beauty also champions multiple causes that can make it an appealing brand to support for those shopping for the following values: all of their products are vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, dermatologist-tested, and gives back 1 percent of every sale to an impact fund supporting mental health initiatives.

Blush can instantly add a girlish enchantment to any look with a softness that feels natural and inviting. Many appreciate that blush can be worn alone over bare skin or light makeup rather than requiring the wearer to blend with foundation or similar—which can feel too heavy or sweaty when temperatures begin to rise. In fact, one Real Simple writer touted it the “best sweatproof blush,” saying, “One swipe across the cheeks provides intense pigment that won't budge until you want it to.”

Shop the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush at Sephora to look like you’ve just gotten back from vacation. Nobody will ever know otherwise.