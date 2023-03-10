Style Found: 10 Stylish and Practical Rain Boots on Sale to Keep You Dry During Unpredictable April Showers No more soggy socks. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 10, 2023 02:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland As we await the arrival of warm weather, it's also important to keep an eye on the upcoming unpredictable forecasts. You might be in the mood for bright, lightweight blouses and flowy maxi dresses, but don't forget about stocking your closet with a pair of essential waterproof kicks that help you brave all the April showers to come. Amazon has a wide selection of stylish rain boots, from classic, tall rubber wellies to ankle-skimming designs crafted for touring a wet city in comfort. There are plenty of drizzly days ahead, and these options will surely come in handy without clashing with your outfits. We rounded up 10 marked-down styles to help you tackle the rain and mud starting at $20. Take a look at our picks below. Amazon Asgard Chelsea Rain Boots Chic rain gear does exist, starting with a sleek chelsea panel. This best-selling pair has a matte finish with a durable 1-inch rubber heel. You can also grab them in trendy neutrals like black, burgundy, and green. To buy: $33 (was $50); amazon.com. Amazon Litfun Mid-Calf Rain Boots Tackle the rain and mud with a traditional, versatile mid-calf style that keeps your feet dry all day. This design combines a soft, flexible shell with a removable foam insole for supreme comfort. To buy: From $30 (was $50); amazon.com. Amazon Planone Short Rain Boots If you're looking for a waterproof style with pops of color, you've come to the right place. Some of Planone's short rain boots feature a contrasting cap-toe design that pops. The removable molded latex insole absorbs sweat and promotes air permeability. To buy: $42 (was $70); amazon.com. Amazon Lucky Brand Baselh2o Rain Boot Your functional rainy-day uniform just got a stylish update. Lucky Brand's Baselh20 don't look like your typical rubber boots, but they can easily handle deep puddles. They also have a zipper closure so you can swiftly pop them on and off. To buy: $37 (was $79); amazon.com. Amazon Evshine Mid-Calf Rain Boots The damp days ahead have nothing on Evshines' boots. You can find them in both glossy and matte versions, and they feature a decorative buckle. Note: Reviewers with wide feet recommend sizing up. To buy: From $29 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com. Amazon Petrass Mid-Calf Lightweight Rain Boots With these stylish waterproof boots, you won't have to worry about soggy socks. The anti-slip soles are also shock-absorbing to keep your feet supported, whether you're running errands or taking your dog for a walk during a torrential downpour. To buy: From $31 (was $60); amazon.com. Amazon London Fog Piccadilly Rain Boot The best time to pull out some color and playful patterns are on a gloomy, rainy day. You can grab them in timeless black or super cheery colors and patterns like pastel polka dots. The ankle-high shaft boasts elastic goring, so you can just pull them on and go. To buy: $45 (was $80); amazon.com. Amazon Planone Tall Boots Break up the somber mood of a drizzly overcast with a bright pair of tall rubber boots. Planone's design is available in a slew of darling shades that will give the ordinary silhouette a glow-up—plus, they have a glossy finish. To buy: From $40 (was $60); amazon.com. Amazon Polar Faux Fur Lined Boots For those extra-chilly days, you'll want to wade through the water with Polar's faux fur-lined boots. The insoles are designed with triple-layer memory foam that feels good on your feet, and the deep grooves in the soles promote traction. To buy: From $20 (was $60); amazon.com. Amazon Sperry Saltwater Rain Boot Sperry has taken the classic duck boot and given it a posh lift. Survive March and April's transitional weather with this pair of solid lace-up boots built to last. Shoppers say these "stay cute while getting the job done." To buy: From $55 (was $110); amazon.com.