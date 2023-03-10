Found: 10 Stylish and Practical Rain Boots on Sale to Keep You Dry During Unpredictable April Showers

As we await the arrival of warm weather, it's also important to keep an eye on the upcoming unpredictable forecasts. You might be in the mood for bright, lightweight blouses and flowy maxi dresses, but don't forget about stocking your closet with a pair of essential waterproof kicks that help you brave all the April showers to come.

Amazon has a wide selection of stylish rain boots, from classic, tall rubber wellies to ankle-skimming designs crafted for touring a wet city in comfort. There are plenty of drizzly days ahead, and these options will surely come in handy without clashing with your outfits. We rounded up 10 marked-down styles to help you tackle the rain and mud starting at $20.

Take a look at our picks below.

Amazon

Asgard Chelsea Rain Boots

Chic rain gear does exist, starting with a sleek chelsea panel. This best-selling pair has a matte finish with a durable 1-inch rubber heel. You can also grab them in trendy neutrals like black, burgundy, and green.

To buy: $33 (was $50); amazon.com.

Amazon

Litfun Mid-Calf Rain Boots

Tackle the rain and mud with a traditional, versatile mid-calf style that keeps your feet dry all day. This design combines a soft, flexible shell with a removable foam insole for supreme comfort.

To buy: From $30 (was $50); amazon.com.

Amazon

Planone Short Rain Boots

If you're looking for a waterproof style with pops of color, you've come to the right place. Some of Planone's short rain boots feature a contrasting cap-toe design that pops. The removable molded latex insole absorbs sweat and promotes air permeability.

To buy: $42 (was $70); amazon.com.

Amazon

Lucky Brand Baselh2o Rain Boot

Your functional rainy-day uniform just got a stylish update. Lucky Brand's Baselh20 don't look like your typical rubber boots, but they can easily handle deep puddles. They also have a zipper closure so you can swiftly pop them on and off.

To buy: $37 (was $79); amazon.com.

Amazon

Evshine Mid-Calf Rain Boots

The damp days ahead have nothing on Evshines' boots. You can find them in both glossy and matte versions, and they feature a decorative buckle. Note: Reviewers with wide feet recommend sizing up.

To buy: From $29 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

Amazon

Petrass Mid-Calf Lightweight Rain Boots

With these stylish waterproof boots, you won't have to worry about soggy socks. The anti-slip soles are also shock-absorbing to keep your feet supported, whether you're running errands or taking your dog for a walk during a torrential downpour.

To buy: From $31 (was $60); amazon.com.

Amazon

London Fog Piccadilly Rain Boot

The best time to pull out some color and playful patterns are on a gloomy, rainy day. You can grab them in timeless black or super cheery colors and patterns like pastel polka dots. The ankle-high shaft boasts elastic goring, so you can just pull them on and go.

To buy: $45 (was $80); amazon.com.

Amazon

Planone Tall Boots

Break up the somber mood of a drizzly overcast with a bright pair of tall rubber boots. Planone's design is available in a slew of darling shades that will give the ordinary silhouette a glow-up—plus, they have a glossy finish.

To buy: From $40 (was $60); amazon.com.

Amazon

Polar Faux Fur Lined Boots

For those extra-chilly days, you'll want to wade through the water with Polar's faux fur-lined boots. The insoles are designed with triple-layer memory foam that feels good on your feet, and the deep grooves in the soles promote traction.

To buy: From $20 (was $60); amazon.com.

Amazon

Sperry Saltwater Rain Boot

Sperry has taken the classic duck boot and given it a posh lift. Survive March and April's transitional weather with this pair of solid lace-up boots built to last. Shoppers say these "stay cute while getting the job done."

To buy: From $55 (was $110); amazon.com.