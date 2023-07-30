This Unexpected Retailer Just Dropped Hundreds of Deals on Comfy Dresses, Bras, and Loungewear—Up to 74% Off

Shop Barefoot Dreams, Bali, J Jason Wu, and more.

By
Megan Schaltegger
Megan Schaltegger is a lifestyle and commerce writer. She has written for Cosmopolitan, Women's Health, Delish, PopSugar, and more.
Published on July 30, 2023 05:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Photo:

Real Simple / Madison Woiten

With current temperatures teetering on miserably hot (you have the heatwave to thank for that), comfortable, lightweight clothing is the only thing I can manage to put on my body. Breezy dresses are a must for any adventures outside of the air conditioning, while good loungewear and a comfy bra—one that won’t stick straight to my sweat—are also a part of the rotation. 

If you are on the same page and in desperate need of a closet refresh, we have good news: QVC has hundreds of deals on all of the above, and they’re up to 74% off right now. The retailer is discounting popular brands like Bali, Barefoot Dreams, Jockey, Koolaburra by Ugg, and more. 

We scoured the digital racks and rounded up the best deals on dresses, loungewear, and bras. Check out these shopper-favorites before they’re sold out or prices return to normal. 

QVC Barefoot Dreams Washed Poly Satin Wide Leg Pants

QVC

Best Deals on Bras, Dresses, and Loungewear at QVC

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Track Pants

QVC Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Track Pants

QVC

In case you missed it, the company behind those celebrity-touted CozyChic blankets makes equally comfy clothing, including these CozyChic Ultra Lite Track Pants. And while you might not want to sport this style outside during that aforementioned heat wave, it’s perfect for curling up on the couch in the comforts of your very air-conditioned home. The relaxed fit is made even more comfortable by a soft and stretchy fabric blend, and it’s easy to find your favorite color among these 14 options. “I wear them almost every day,” one reviewer wrote, adding that they “keep their shape and color” through multiple washes and wears. 

Bali Comfort Revolution Seamless Foam Wireless Bra

QVC Bali Comfort Revolution Seamless Foam Wirefree Bra

QVC

If you’re looking for a bra that’s equal parts comfortable and flattering, the Bali Comfort Revolution Seamless Foam Wireless Bra is the pick. Shoppers said there is “no break in time needed” and that they finally found “a bra that fits.” That’s part of the appeal, too — Bali offers additional sizes that might not be available elsewhere. Another shopper added that they “really appreciate” that these “comfortable and pretty bras” come in their “unusual size, 42B.” Plus, the bra is wireless and has a seamless design that makes it nearly invisible under clothes.

J Jason Wu Regular Knit Midi Dress

QVC J Jason Wu Regular Knit Midi Dress with Eyelet Detail

QVC

If its 74% discount weren’t enough to convince you this J Jason Wu Knit Midi Dress was worth the purchase, maybe this will: according to one shopper, the soft dress is a “gorgeous color” and the eyelet lace at the bottom is “magnificent.” That detail makes it easy to dress this closet-staple up for a special occasion, but the 100 percent cotton fabrication keeps it lowkey with a pair of white sneakers. Another customer complimented the fit, noting they were comfortable “especially around the neckline and armholes.”

Side Stitch Tiered Maxi Dress

QVC Side Stitch Tiered Maxi Dress with Short-Sleeves

QVC

This Side Stitch Tiered Maxi Dress, which comes in both midnight blue and coral pink hues, is so loved by shoppers that a few noted that they purchased it in both colors. The breezy maxi design makes it easy to slip on and wear throughout the rest of the summer’s hot weather, knowing that the material is lightweight and the fit is relaxed. One reviewer raved about the maxi, writing “everything about this dress is spot on.”  They added that it’s “cool and comfortable” and that they “love the sleeves.” Others said that they got “lots of compliments” on it. 

Keep scrolling for more summer must-have dresses, bras, and loungewear on sale now at QVC

QVC Juicy Couture Baby French Terry Lounge T-Shirt Dress

QVC
QVC AnyBody Cozy Knit Luxe Pant with Drawstring Waist

QVC
QVC Denim & Co. By the Beach Knit Gauze Tiered Dress Dress

QVC
QVC All Worthy Lace Cup Balconette Bra

QVC
