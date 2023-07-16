Quince Launched a Line of Swimsuits and Cover-Ups, and Every Item Is $50 or Less

There are certain pieces that are simply a must for a day by the water, and a bathing suit is one of them. But sometimes the mere thought of shopping for a new suit can leave you feeling overwhelmed. After all, there’s a seemingly endless amount of options to choose from at a complete variety of price points. Thankfully, the shopper-favorite retailer Quince launched its own line of swimsuits and coverups, and every piece is $50 or less.

Quince’s goal is to offer quality, luxury pieces for a fraction of the price you would normally pay. The brand and retailer does this by selling directly to consumers. And I have to say, the brand’s method works: I own two pairs of lightweight Quince joggers that I wear weekly, even during the summer, and they still look and feel brand new. So, it’s not surprising that Quince would find a way to join a saturated market by debuting a curated line of $50 swimsuits along with a collection of well-done cover-ups that are priced from only $40.

The swimsuit line includes the Italian Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit and the Italian Ruffle Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit. Each one is made with Italian fabrics, just like the names imply, and they’re both fully lined for extra coverage. The material also has a compressive quality for added support. Plus, each one includes sewn-in cups, so you’ll never have to hassle with placing pads back into place that move during wear or washing. Choose from six colors, including two colorblock options, in the wrap swimsuit, or three solid color options in the ruffle suit—both in sizes 2 to 16.

Overall, shoppers offer nothing but praise for both suits: “Can’t beat the price for such nice style and quality,” wrote one reviewer about the Italian Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit, while a shopper who bought the Italian Ruffle Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit added, “Flattering and stylish—I especially love the back design. Nice material, well made, and fits well.”

Because many people wear cover-ups as they make their ways to the beach, pool, or lake, Quince conveniently launched three cover-up styles, too. You can choose from the Open-Knit Cover-Up Mini Dress, the Open-Knit Cover-Up Maxi Dress, or the Open-Knit Cover-Up Crew in sizes XS to XL. All three styles are made from 100 percent cotton for a comfortable, breezy feel, and they’re available in black, white, and beige, which will match any bathing suit you have in your closet.

Shoppers love the cover-ups, with some highlighting how they plan to style the pieces in other ways, too. “I love the material, and think I will use it both as a cover up and as a regular sweater. I’ve already ordered another in a different color,” wrote one reviewer about the crew cover-up. “Just love it. Stylish way to cover up when heading to lunch from the pool,” wrote a different shopper about the mini dress cover-up.

While there are still many more pool, beach, and lake days ahead to enjoy this summer, pick up a new Quince bathing suit and cover-up while all styles and colors are in stock and priced from just $40.

