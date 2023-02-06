I’m Obsessed With Quince, and These Are the 12 Items Topping My Wishlist Right Now

When I tried my first pair of Quince joggers, I was new to the brand. But since then, I have added another pair—and I rarely go even a week without hearing someone declare how much they love the online brand and retailer. I’m a fan of the fact that Quince is passionate about sustainability and providing consumers with luxury products at price points that don’t make you feel like you’re overpaying. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that I take a peek at Quince’s website almost weekly to add new finds to my ever growing wishlist.

As you may have noticed, I love retailers that offer home and fashion finds. I’m brand loyal, and I’m most excited when I can scoop up almost anything I could want or need from the same source, especially once I’ve learned about its quality. And Quince definitely fits the bill. The retailer has plenty of clothing pieces (all in sizes ranging from XS to XL), but it also has a purse I’m eyeing—and it recently debuted a line of well-made dainty jewelry that you can dress up and dress down. Plus, Quince has bedding that’s beloved by shoppers.

It’s only February, but I have to admit, I’m already looking ahead to spring. This fit and flare jersey dress has ballet vibes in a classic palette that I can see myself wearing all the way through the summer. I also spotted this hoodie that’s made from the same fabric as my favorite pair of joggers, so I already can assure you it’s soft. And let’s talk about these pearl hoop earrings that look perfect to wear to my best friend’s upcoming beach wedding.

On the other hand, if you’re searching for a new duvet cover, this one is 100 percent cotton and reminds me of something you would find in a hotel. I also spotted these bamboo sheets that have a whopping 575 reviews and an impressive 4.9-star rating. One shopper said the sheets are “truly the best” they have purchased and added, “This is the first set of bamboo sheets I have ordered, and I am delighted. The price was good, [and] the sheets are so soft and silky! I love that they are organic and renewable.”

Of course, these items are just the beginning of the finds I’m loving from Quince. So, I thought I would share my complete list of 12 items below with you, along with all of the reasons why I can’t stop thinking about each one. The good news? Prices start at just $40.

Quince

Tencel Jersey Fit & Flare Dress

Fit and flare is my most worn dress style because I find it’s comfortable and easy to wear for casual days as well as dressier nights with a quick shoe change. I would style this dress with a cardigan or my jean jacket in the spring before tossing layers aside once summer is in full swing. You can buy this dress, which has an impressive 600 reviews with an average 4.7-star overall rating, in classic black, red, brown or olive green. And I should also note, it has pockets!

To buy: $40; quince.com.

Quince

White Sapphire Triad Studs

I wear stud earrings almost every day, and I’ve long found that sapphires are some of the most versatile. This pair is made from gold vermeil (sterling silver plated with 18K gold) and features three white sapphires that conveniently look like diamonds for far less.

To buy: $50; quince.com.

Quince

Flowknit Ultra-Soft Performance Pullover Hoodie

Every time I take my Quince joggers out of the dryer, I immediately start planning when to wear them again because they’re incredibly soft. This simple pullover hoodie is made from the same fabric (88 percent recycled polyester and 12 percent spandex), so I can assure you I would wear this equally as much. If you’re looking for a new lightweight hoodie, try this one in one of five colors.

To buy: $40; quince.com.

Quince

Organic Freshwater Cultured Pearl Hoops

These pearl hoops feature gold vermeil and a freshwater pearl. The design is classic, and I think they are a great way to mix in a style that’s still timeless but also a bit more fun for everyday wear and events.

To buy: $55; quince.com.

Quince

Tencel Jersey Wide Leg Jumpsuit

I don’t own a jumpsuit, but I’m intrigued by this one. It’s made from 95 percent Tencel lyocell (a sustainably-sourced, ultra-soft fiber derived from wood pulp) and 5 percent spandex, and Quince says the “fabric is soft, stretchy, and pill-resistant.” Mostly, it seems easy to dress up or down—and other shoppers agree with many saying it’s “versatile” and easy to wear for “running errands or dressing up.” I’m drawn to the black, but it’s also available in olive green and a light heather gray.

To buy: $50; quince.com.

Quince

Australian Shearling Clog Slippers

I already have three pairs of slippers, but I’ve been thinking about adding a pair of cozy clogs to my collection. I’m intrigued by the $50 price of this Quince pair that’s made of suede and Australian shearling. I also love the embroidered trim and the fact that the sole features nonslip rubber. Join me, and pick up a pair in sizes six through 10 in pecan, light gray, or black.

To buy: $50; quince.com.

Quince

Italian Leather Quilted Crossbody Bag

If you purchase just one item from this list, I have to admit I hope you will make it this Italian leather quilted crossbody bag. In my opinion, it’s stunning—and I can’t believe it only retails for $130. The exterior of the bag is 100 percent leather, while the interior features a 100 percent cotton canvas. The handmade bag measures 6 by 8.5 by 3 inches, and it’s available in four colors. The cognac is my personal pick.

To buy: $130; quince.com.

Quince

100% Organic Cotton Smocked Midi Dress

If there’s one piece of clothing on this list that excites me the most, it’s this 100 percent organic cotton smocked dress. The smocking on the bodice and the ruffles on the sleeves are my two favorite details, but I also appreciate the tiered midi length. For a bright pop of color for summer, definitely go with the red—or stay classic in black.

To buy: $70; quince.com.

Quince

Organic Luxe Waffle Duvet Cover

Whether your duvet cover has seen better days or you want to try something new, don’t miss this one that’s made from 100 percent organic waffle weave cotton. Similar to styles from other brands, it has a button closure and interior ties to hold your duvet insert in place. It’s available in sizes twin, full/queen, and king/California king in five soft neutral colors. Overall, shoppers love the texture and feel of this cover, and I’m curious too.

To buy: From $80; quince.com.

Quince

Washable Stretch Silk V-Neck Cami

The most exciting thing about Quince’s silk styles is each one is 100 percent machine-washable. This V-neck cami is made from 90 percent mulberry silk and 10 percent spandex for “a little stretch,” according to Quince—so you won’t have to worry about how much you move while wearing it. You can buy one in nine classic colors to wear with skirts, jeans, or even shorts in the summer.

To buy: $40; quince.com.

Quince

14K Gold Dainty Pearl Half Eternity Band

A fun fact about me is I have small fingers (I wear a 4.5 size ring on my ring finger), so it’s hard for me to find rings that I don’t have to have sized down. But this pretty and dainty 14K gold and freshwater pearl eternity band starts at a size 4 and goes all the way up to a size 9. It’s a piece you can wear every day.

To buy: $150; quince.com.

Quince

Organic Bamboo Viscose Sheet Set

This set of bamboo sheets is hypoallergenic and made from 100 percent viscose sourced from organic bamboo. Quince says the sheets are “silky soft and cool to the touch”, which is a great bonus for hot sleepers like me. Most importantly, reviewers agree that the sheets are comfortable. Each set includes up to two pillowcases (the twin set includes one), one fitted sheet, and one flat sheet, and you can buy a set in sizes twin through California king in eight colors.



To buy: From $90; quince.com.