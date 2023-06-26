Waking up with cold sweats is a frustrating experience I’ve been dealing with for over a year now. Sometimes I’m so drenched in sweat, I have to change my pajamas in the middle of the night, and other times, I shiver so badly that I cling to my partner for any shred of warmth. While I’ve started taking medication to reduce the sweating, the worst part of the whole experience is the divide my problem has caused in the bedroom. Even if I don’t have night sweats, I usually run cold, but as a hot sleeper, my partner is the exact opposite.

Constantly too-hot and never wearing more than a T-shirt and shorts (yes, even during the winter), my husband is always begging to put the fan on or open a window, and I’m always adding an extra blanket or two to the bed. Disagreeing on bedroom temperatures makes for quite the contentious sleeping arrangement between two married people, but then Quince launched a new line of bedding, its Organic Airy Gauze collection, and sent me a free sample to try. Now, not only can we finally agree on bedding, but we’ll be using this duvet and sham set all summer long—and well into the fall and winter, too.

I’ve tried just about everything up to this point, so I go into most bedding swaps not expecting too much. We’ve done bamboo sheets, 100 percent linen, and cotton blends before, but most of them have been met with mixed reviews from us. What works one night for my night sweats doesn’t always have the same effect long-term. And him? He’s hot no matter what the sheets are made of.

Well, just when it began to feel like a lose-lose situation, I started thinking… What if it’s not the sheets that are the issue? What if the problem is what’s on top of the bed?

Organic Airy Gauze Duvet Cover

Quince

To buy: $100; quince.

The Quince collection is made from organic cotton that’s Standard 100 certified by OEKO-TEX—a big plus for me, being the one who’s always concerned about potentially harmful chemicals—but I wasn’t convinced that organic cotton was going to be the material that brought us together. Surely it had to be some other, newly-invented technology with the uncanny ability to cool down hot sleepers and heat up cold ones?

But I was pleasantly surprised how light and airy this cotton feels, especially when compared to others I’ve tried. I know it literally says “airy” in the title of the collection, but still, I was skeptical, having slept on linen before and even that didn’t solve our sleep problems.

The collection includes sets of duvets, quilts, box quilts, shams, blankets, and throws. There’s even a toddler-size quilt for any parents out there.

Organic Airy Gauze Box Quilt

Quince

To buy: $130; quince.

We found the Organic Airy Gauze Collection to be pretty perfect for both of us—like sleeping at a hotel, frankly, rather than at home. It’s perfect for both hot and cold sleepers because the cotton is breathable, not too thick and not too thin. While I’m extremely skeptical of duvets in general (I dislike how the inserts usually get tangled inside), I preferred the duvet to the quilt because it’s significantly lighter. Both would regulate the temperatures well, generally, however the duvet has a more cloud-like quality. As a cold sleeper, I can cuddle into it if I need more, and conversely, my partner can rest gently under it, without it adding the heaviness that usually makes him uncomfortable.

So, why does this cotton change the game for hot-and-cold-sleepers trying to share a bed? It’s long-staple cotton, yes, but specifically, it’s open-weave gauze, which is even lighter and more breathable. It’s four layers of light gauze, woven by artisans in India, on top of each other, for one cozy layer that separates you from the duvet insert.

Organic Airy Gauze Duvet Set

Quince

To buy: $110; quince.

In keeping with a muted, earthy theme, Quince’s latest collection has a limited variety of colors—white, ivory, dune, fog gray, and terracotta. I decided to test out the terracotta for a pop of color (a big step for me since I’m usually a neutral aesthetic girlie), and slept with the Organic Airy Gauze Duvet Cover Set for several days.

I’m also impressed with Quince’s quality and ethical practices, because while you typically see both in higher-end textiles, Quince is a luxury brand, priced affordably. It’s hard to find quality organic cotton duvets, quilts, and blankets that are sourced and made responsibly for under $200, but Quince manufactures everything with renewable energy, recycles its fabric waste, and is still able to keep the price tag down to $45 to $150. (Not included in that price range are the kitchen textiles included in the collection: napkins and placemats for $30 to $50.)

Organic Airy Gauze Quilt

Quince

To buy: $130; quince.

With prices so low, you may think Quince is having a sale, especially because next to the current price, you’ll see the “traditional retailer price” stricken. It’s actually not a sale, but rather, a comparable product price. So, for the quality and material you’d traditionally expect to be priced $150 to $200 at other retailers, the same is only $45 to $150 at Quince, thanks to its factory-to-consumer supply chain that cuts out warehouses, tariffs, stores, and all the other pitstops that drive prices higher.

If you’re looking for a bedding solution that’s perfect for both hot and cold sleepers, grab a set from Quince’s Airy Gauze collection, with prices ranging from $45 to $150.