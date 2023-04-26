The Elevated Spring Fashion Pieces That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are—All Under $50 at Amazon

Find maxi dresses, block heeled sandals, and accessories that scream “Quiet Luxury.”

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 26, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Quiet Luxury Spring Fashion Under $50 Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Refreshing your closet with new, elevated basics is one of the best ways to look put together while doing the bare minimum. That statement rings true when it comes to your entire spring closet. It’s why flowy dresses, cute accessories, and comfy shoes that look classy are more popular than ever before. The style is being coined as “quiet luxury,” and these fashion picks will get you there without the high cost. 

While investing in quality pieces never goes out of style, the quiet luxury trend is putting a special spotlight on the long-standing fashion look. It’s all about dressing in high-end and name brand staples without the labels that scream: “I’m wearing something expensive.” The idea is moving away from bags with the Louis Vuitton pattern or the classic GG buckle belts from Gucci. 

It’s an elegant yet understated look anyone can wear, especially since you don’t have to spend a fortune to nail down the style—not when there are so many luxurious-looking items on Amazon that do the trick. Think pretty maxi dresses, block-heel sandals, purses, and more. Psst: Many of these picks are also on sale. 

Quiet Luxury Spring Fashion Under $50

If you’re looking for a dress that looks more expensive than it is, you’ll need to check out this smocked ruffle option. The one-shoulder dress has a pretty floral pattern perfect for spring and is made with a lightweight rayon material that has a high-end appearance. This dress cinches at the waist to accentuate your curves and has a flowy skirt that’s breathable for outdoor events, like, say, garden weddings and outdoor tea. Shop it in 40 colors and styles, including solid hues and flower patterns. 

ANRABESS Women's 2023 Summer Bohemian One Shoulder Dress

Amazon

To buy: $40 with coupon (was $53); amazon.com.

You’ll be seeing this sleek handbag everywhere this spring and summer. The faux leather look is especially popular right now, however, its woven design takes it up a notch. The small bag is lightweight and has a flexible exterior, which is forgiving if you like to stuff quite a bit inside. Plus, the stylish, thick handle is easy to hold and looks so stylish resting on your forearm. It comes in classy beige and black colors.

Women Soft PU Leather Woven Handbag

Amazon


To buy: $45; amazon.com.

Is there anything more expensive-looking than a silk dress? This silky slip from The Drop looks like a million bucks, but is only $31. It has a classic, straight silhouette that drapes nicely on the body and features spaghetti shoulder straps and a midi-length hem. And to zhuzh it up, the skirt has a little slit at the side. Get it while it’s up to 44 percent off. 

The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

Amazon

To buy: $31 (was $55); amazon.com.

Want to see what other Quiet Luxury pieces you can score at a cheap price? Scroll through the list below for more options. 

Esmeling Womens Casual Oversized Button Down

Amazon

To buy: $31; amazon.com.

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $39 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

MEISEE Mulberry Silk Scarf

Amazon

To buy: $15; amazon.com.

vivianly Women's Lace Up Chunky Heel Sandals

Amazon

To buy: $37 (was $68); amazon.com.

Cosonsen Women's Dress Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve

Amazon

To buy: $41 (was $53); amazon.com.

EXLURA Womens Square Neck Dress

Amazon

To buy: $39 (was $50); amazon.com.

Steve Madden Women's Tielo Heeled Sandal

Amazon

To buy: $43 (was $100); amazon.com.

SOJOS Retro Oversized Square Polarized Sunglasses

Amazon

To buy: $16 (was $20); amazon.com.

The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt

Amazon

To buy: $25 (was $55); amazon.com.

The Drop Women's Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag

Amazon

To buy: $27 (was $40); amazon.com.

SweatyRocks Women's Casual Knit Top Sleeveless Ruffle Hem

Amazon

To buy: $25; amazon.com

Bsubseach Women's Print Turkish Kaftan Beachwear Bikini Cover Up

Amazon

To buy: $29 (was $38); amazon.com.

