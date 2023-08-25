Say Goodbye to Smelly Fridges With This Refrigerator Deodorizer That’s on Sale at Amazon

Sometimes regardless of how thoroughly you clean your fridge, it still smells like spoiled food—especially if you’ve recently stored something stinky like garlic inside. If that’s an issue you struggle with, meet the Purriko Refrigerator Deodorizer. The small appliance has earned nearly 1,400 five-star Amazon ratings, and it’s currently on sale for $22 with a double discount when you add the on-page coupon.

You may have heard of stainless steel “soap” bars that remove strong odors like garlic or onions from your hands after cooking—and this fridge deodorizer works in a similar way. It contains a CH-cut filter that captures gasses by binding sulfur molecules from decomposing foods to effectively get rid of odors, so you can stop holding your breath when opening the fridge. The freshener also includes a 360-degree air ring to efficiently allow for air flow. One Amazon reviewer who’s sensitive to smells called the device “magic.” Another shopper raved, “I'm not sure what kind of wizardry was performed to develop this product, but it's amazing.” People say that you can use the deodorizer to remove smells in the freezer, too.

Amazon

The sturdy stainless steel device lasts for up to 10 years, allowing you to set it and forget it in your fridge—no batteries or refills required. Plus, it’s non-toxic and rust-proof. It’s tiny, less than 3 inches tall, but you only need one for a standard-sized refrigerator. And the compact size makes it ideal for smaller appliances and even mini fridges, too. According to one reviewer, the deodorizer is small enough that it “doesn't get in the way.” One shopper said that you don’t even notice it in the corner, but it “works wonders.”

“I cannot believe how fresh my fridge smells these days,” commented one customer. “It's 100 times better than a box of baking soda.” They added that the deodorizer would be a great housewarming or wedding gift, too. People also appreciate how quickly it works to get rid of yucky smells. One five-star reviewer said, “This little gadget is absolutely amazing. [I] popped [it] into the refrigerator, and within two hours, any odor was gone.”

You’ll love how fresh your fridge smells with this Purriko Refrigerator Deodorizer that’s on sale for $22 with a coupon. Shop even more deodorizing devices from Amazon below.

Ototo Fun Guy Fridge Deodorizer

Amazon

Fridge Ninja Fridge Deodorizer Two-Pack

Amazon

Arm & Hammer Fridge Fresh Refrigerator Air Filter

Amazon

NonScents Refrigerator Deodorizer

Amazon

Homike Refrigerator Deodorizer

Amazon

Monkey Business Chill Bill Refrigerator Deodorizer

Amazon

Moso Natural Fridge and Freezer Deodorizer and Produce Saver

Amazon

CareHome Refrigerator Deodorizer