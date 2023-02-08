Shoppers Say This Under-$40 Portable Air Purifier Gives Them 'Peace of Mind' Wherever They Go

Dust and allergens don't stand a chance against this two-stage filtration system.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Published on February 8, 2023 08:00PM EST

Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Once we leave our homes, we have little control over the world around us. You can't exactly stop your cubicle mate from spraying their body fragrance or pick the person that sits next to you during a flight. Fortunately, you can still control the air around you with help from Pure Enrichment's PureZone Portable Air Purifier.

It captures and eliminates 99.7 percent of pet dander, pollen, dust, smoke, and odors as small as 0.3 microns using a two-stage carbon pre-filter and true HEPA filter that covers up to 54 square feet, according to the brand. In addition to a frame width of just under 3 inches and a height of 8.5 inches, this compact device weighs under a pound and has a convenient removable handle for easy portability. And don’t worry about it switching on when not in use: To prevent accidentally turning on the mini air purifier when stowing it away in your luggage, one shopper suggested keeping the handle down to cover the power button.

The PureZone's single-button control lets you select between low, medium, and high fan speeds whether the device is upright or placed on its side. For travelers dealing with airborne irritants on the go, the 12-hour rechargeable battery is a big plus. A six-month filter replacement is all it takes to maintain the top-selling purifier. And you can even get it in fun colors like navy blue and blush pink.

Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier Blush

Amazon

To buy: $38 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

According to one reviewer, the air purifier works well for people living in small spaces like 13-foot campers. "My favorite feature for our purposes is the handle attachment. With this, we're able to hang the air filter in a number of places, saving us precious counter space."

"The PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier has given me much peace of mind during the pandemic and especially this year's cold and flu season," another buyer raved in December 2022. Additionally, they called it their "best purchase of the year."

Clear the air around you and take care of your immediate environment with the PureZone Portable Air Purifier. Currently, you can get it on Amazon for $38, courtesy of aa sale and on-site coupon. Get it for a double discount while you still can.

More Must-Shop Deals

