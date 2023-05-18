Style Hair Shoppers Say This Scalp Serum Adds ‘Shine and Volume’ to Damaged Hair, and It’s on Sale It helps reduce hair loss and breakage. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 18, 2023 08:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez Dealing with hair loss or thinning can be tricky—you want products that are effective without harsh chemical formulations that can cause even more damage. One treatment that meets that criteria is the highly-rated Pura D’or Hair Thinning Therapy Energizing Scalp Serum. Amazon shoppers have awarded it more than 3,800 five-star ratings, and it’s on sale right now for $18. The clinically-tested formula is vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, hypoallergenic, and free from harsh chemicals, making it gentle enough to use on a daily basis. It’s not only useful for thinning strands and hair loss, but it can also be used on damaged and color-treated hair to promote strength and reduce breakage, helping your locks grow to their full potential. Amazon To buy: $18 (was $25); amazon.com. The treatment is packed with natural ingredients that strengthen hair and hydrate your scalp, including tea tree oil that relieves dry, itchy skin, caffeine and cayenne to wake up your scalp, and apple stem cells that help strands look younger and less brittle. According to Amazon reviewers, the serum adds “shine and volume” and delays their trips to the hairdresser to snip off split ends. One shopper said that they use the product every day without any buildup, adding that their scalp “feels alive” when using it. This Clever, Shopper-Loved Hair Care Line Helps Protect Hair From Metal Particles in Hard Water “I was looking for a hair serum to use daily that wouldn't be greasy or a hassle to apply. This is definitely all those things, and it smells really fresh and clean,” commented another customer. “I've used it on dry and damp hair, then styled as usual and had no greasy roots or residue upon brushing.” If you’re searching for a solution to hair loss and damaged locks, you should definitely give this Pura D’or hair treatment a try. You can shop it for $18 at Amazon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Gear Up for the Summertime Heat With These ‘Light and Airy’ Pants From Amazon Wow, This Popular Shark Robot Vacuum Is Quietly on Sale for Less Than Its Black Friday Price at Amazon My Dog, Cat, and Two Kids Are No Match for This Stain-Resistant Area Rug—and It’s Double Discounted Right Now