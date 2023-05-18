Shoppers Say This Scalp Serum Adds ‘Shine and Volume’ to Damaged Hair, and It’s on Sale

It helps reduce hair loss and breakage.

Published on May 18, 2023 08:00AM EDT

PURA D'OR Scalp Therapy Energizing Scalp Serum Revitalizer Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

Dealing with hair loss or thinning can be tricky—you want products that are effective without harsh chemical formulations that can cause even more damage. One treatment that meets that criteria is the highly-rated Pura D’or Hair Thinning Therapy Energizing Scalp Serum. Amazon shoppers have awarded it more than 3,800 five-star ratings, and it’s on sale right now for $18. 

The clinically-tested formula is vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, hypoallergenic, and free from harsh chemicals, making it gentle enough to use on a daily basis. It’s not only useful for thinning strands and hair loss, but it can also be used on damaged and color-treated hair to promote strength and reduce breakage, helping your locks grow to their full potential. 

PURA D'OR Hair Thinning Therapy Energizing Scalp Serum Revitalizer (4oz)

Amazon

To buy: $18 (was $25); amazon.com.

The treatment is packed with natural ingredients that strengthen hair and hydrate your scalp, including tea tree oil that relieves dry, itchy skin, caffeine and cayenne to wake up your scalp, and apple stem cells that help strands look younger and less brittle. According to Amazon reviewers, the serum adds “shine and volume” and delays their trips to the hairdresser to snip off split ends. One shopper said that they use the product every day without any buildup, adding that their scalp “feels alive” when using it. 

“I was looking for a hair serum to use daily that wouldn't be greasy or a hassle to apply. This is definitely all those things, and it smells really fresh and clean,” commented another customer. “I've used it on dry and damp hair, then styled as usual and had no greasy roots or residue upon brushing.” 

If you’re searching for a solution to hair loss and damaged locks, you should definitely give this Pura D’or hair treatment a try. You can shop it for $18 at Amazon. 

