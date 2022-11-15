This Popular Weighted Blanket Brand Just Released an Actually Stylish—and Sustainable—Dog Bed

It’s even designed to relieve stress.

Published on November 15, 2022

Bearaby Dog Bed Tout

If you’ve spent any amount of time on social media, you’re probably familiar with the popular weighted blanket from Bearaby, a sustainable home and wellness company. The brand’s weighted blankets can reduce stress and help you fall asleep more easily—and now your dog can join in on the coziness with Bearaby’s first ever pet product: the Pupper Pod.

Pupper Pod Bedroom Lifestyle

All of Bearaby’s products are designed using scientific research and produced with sustainable and ethically-sourced materials, and the Pupper Pod is no exception. The bed’s filled with Bearaby’s Melofoam, which is made with all-natural, biodegradable rubber that comes from rubber tree sap. This material molds to your dog’s shape to create a cradling effect that helps reduce anxiety for a better sleep. 

pupper moonstone

To buy: From $199, bearaby.com

Not only will your dog love the Pupper Pod, but you will, too—it looks stylish enough to blend in with almost any decor. You’ll easily be able to find one that matches your (and your dog’s) aesthetic with one of the three colors the bed comes in (Moonstone Gray, Evening Rose, and Midnight Blue). The Pupper Pod also fits a variety of dogs with two sizes: small for pets up to 25 pounds and medium for pets up to 40 pounds. (Cats can use the bed, too!)

pupper pod

To buy: From $199, bearaby.com

While the bed will look nice in your home, it’s practical, too, with a removable, machine-washable cover for easy cleanup. There’s also a waterproof inner cover to protect it from any accidents, which you know is vital if you’ve ever potty trained a puppy. Just remove the cover, throw it in the washing machine, and forget the accident ever happened. 

pupper pod

To buy: From $199, bearaby.com

If your dog gets hyperactive at night or has anxiety, you should definitely check out Bearaby’s new Pupper Pod. The stress-relieving dog bed will help your pup relax, so you can chill with your weighted blanket—and both of you can get a better night’s sleep. 

