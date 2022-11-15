Shopping This Popular Weighted Blanket Brand Just Released an Actually Stylish—and Sustainable—Dog Bed It’s even designed to relieve stress. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on November 15, 2022 01:30PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve spent any amount of time on social media, you’re probably familiar with the popular weighted blanket from Bearaby, a sustainable home and wellness company. The brand’s weighted blankets can reduce stress and help you fall asleep more easily—and now your dog can join in on the coziness with Bearaby’s first ever pet product: the Pupper Pod. All of Bearaby’s products are designed using scientific research and produced with sustainable and ethically-sourced materials, and the Pupper Pod is no exception. The bed’s filled with Bearaby’s Melofoam, which is made with all-natural, biodegradable rubber that comes from rubber tree sap. This material molds to your dog’s shape to create a cradling effect that helps reduce anxiety for a better sleep. To buy: From $199, bearaby.com Not only will your dog love the Pupper Pod, but you will, too—it looks stylish enough to blend in with almost any decor. You’ll easily be able to find one that matches your (and your dog’s) aesthetic with one of the three colors the bed comes in (Moonstone Gray, Evening Rose, and Midnight Blue). The Pupper Pod also fits a variety of dogs with two sizes: small for pets up to 25 pounds and medium for pets up to 40 pounds. (Cats can use the bed, too!) To buy: From $199, bearaby.com While the bed will look nice in your home, it’s practical, too, with a removable, machine-washable cover for easy cleanup. There’s also a waterproof inner cover to protect it from any accidents, which you know is vital if you’ve ever potty trained a puppy. Just remove the cover, throw it in the washing machine, and forget the accident ever happened. To buy: From $199, bearaby.com If your dog gets hyperactive at night or has anxiety, you should definitely check out Bearaby’s new Pupper Pod. The stress-relieving dog bed will help your pup relax, so you can chill with your weighted blanket—and both of you can get a better night’s sleep. More Must-Shop Deals 10 Pet-Friendly Houseplants That Are Safe for Cats and Dogs The Best Kid- and Pet-Friendly Sofas for a Low-Maintenance Living Room The 10 Best Vacuums for Pet Hair of 2022, According to Our Testing Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit