Style Skincare This French-Inspired Skincare Brand Just Launched at Ulta, and Everything Is Under $25 Potent formulas meet accessible price points. By Wendy Vazquez Published on January 11, 2023 Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington The start of a new year is the perfect time to experiment with new skincare trends and take stock of your current beauty routine to make it as streamlined as possible. A simple French skincare regimen focuses on cleansing, toning, treating, and moisturizing, not only to address current concerns, but for the long term as well. And Provence Beauty can help you embrace a new minimalist routine without compromising effectiveness (or spending a fortune). The new French-inspired skincare brand just launched at Ulta and boasts vegan and sustainable formulas for a fresh and dewy appearance, all for $25 and under. In addition to being chock-full of unique ingredients, every formula incorporates Provence Beauty's Provençal Complex, a blend of five gentle yet potent ingredients sourced from the South of France: retinol-like immortal flower, antioxidant-rich white mulberry, clarifying plum, anti-aging pine bark, and moisturizing apricot. They are also filler-, sulfate-, paraben-, phthalate-, and cruelty-free. Rarely do you find a skincare line that offers actives such as BHA, AHA, and hyaluronic acid at an accessible price point. Suitable for all skin types, including blemish-prone skin, the range includes cleansers, serums, toners, oils, moisturizers, and face masks in aesthetically pleasing minimalist packaging—the only thing missing is an SPF product. Explore top picks from the line’s powerful yet affordable formulas below. Ulta Alpha-Bet Elixir Super Power Facial Oil This elixir marries Provence Beauty's Provençal Complex with elasticity-boosting bakuchiol, balancing and toning panthenyl triacetate, dark spot nixing THD ascorbate, and skin-protecting tocopheryl acetate. The vitamin-packed oil works well for dry, oily, combination, sensitive, and breakout-prone skin types that want to stave off early signs of aging. To buy: $20; ulta.com. Ulta Immortal NightMilk Youth Restore Facial Serum Look to this milky serum if you're searching for an overnight restorative formula that brightens, calms, and refines your complexion. Hydrate and heal with retinol, niacinamide, P5 peptide, and Kakadu plum while you snooze. To buy: $23; ulta.com. Ulta Banana Bliss Daily Facial Serum Start your morning off bright and dewy with the transformative Banana Bliss Serum, specially crafted to target dull, dry skin. Fueled by banana enzymes, AHA, and BHA, the creamy serum exfoliates for visibly improved texture and fades dark spots while quenching parched skin. To buy: $22; ulta.com. Ulta Deep Bleu Cloud Night Moisturizer Soothing blue tansy, holy basil, and P5 peptides make this quick-absorbing evening moisturizer a decadent treat to give dry, dull skin back its glow. The cream is also teeming with ultra-hydrating ingredients like shea butter, squalane, and hyaluronic acid. To buy: $20; ulta.com. Ulta Masked Out French Green Clay Mask Gently detox stressed-out skin and gunk-filled pores with this clarifying French green clay mask. The clearing formula boasts niacinamide to brighten and refine, caffeine to firm and smooth fine lines, and blemish-banishing willow bark to reveal a radiant complexion. To buy: $19; ulta.com. Ulta Sugar Plum Exfoliating Facial Toner The glass skin trend isn't over. With this "refreshing" mist-on formula featuring witch hazel, AHA, BHA, and glycolic acid, you can slough away dulling dead skin cells. It can also be incorporated into your AM and PM routines. To buy: $19; ulta.com. Ulta Immortal Bloom Cleansing Balm Melt a long day away and restore your glow with this immortal flower extract-enriched balm. For a deep clean that won't strip your skin, the cleanser is infused with balancing jojoba oil and conditioning soapbark extract. To buy: $19; ulta.com. Ulta No Baggage Adaptogen Eye Cream Tired eyes get the nourishing treatment with this adaptogenic mushroom-pumped cream. The caffeine tightens and firms the delicate skin, while the hyaluronic acid seals in moisture for a bright, supple finish. To buy: $20; ulta.com. Ulta Clearly Pink Clarifying Daily Cleanser Cleanse and buff away impurities with this gel-to-foam formula consisting of naturally exfoliating apple extract, rejuvenating watermelon extract, and softening orange blossom. It's also loaded with willow bark, which is known to degunk pores while soothing your skin. To buy: $20; ulta.com. Check out the entire Provence Beauty line at Ulta to find a targeted skincare solution under $25. 