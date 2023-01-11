This French-Inspired Skincare Brand Just Launched at Ulta, and Everything Is Under $25

Potent formulas meet accessible price points.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Published on January 11, 2023 02:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

The start of a new year is the perfect time to experiment with new skincare trends and take stock of your current beauty routine to make it as streamlined as possible. A simple French skincare regimen focuses on cleansing, toning, treating, and moisturizing, not only to address current concerns, but for the long term as well. And Provence Beauty can help you embrace a new minimalist routine without compromising effectiveness (or spending a fortune).

The new French-inspired skincare brand just launched at Ulta and boasts vegan and sustainable formulas for a fresh and dewy appearance, all for $25 and under. In addition to being chock-full of unique ingredients, every formula incorporates Provence Beauty's Provençal Complex, a blend of five gentle yet potent ingredients sourced from the South of France: retinol-like immortal flower, antioxidant-rich white mulberry, clarifying plum, anti-aging pine bark, and moisturizing apricot. They are also filler-, sulfate-, paraben-, phthalate-, and cruelty-free.

Rarely do you find a skincare line that offers actives such as BHA, AHA, and hyaluronic acid at an accessible price point. Suitable for all skin types, including blemish-prone skin, the range includes cleansers, serums, toners, oils, moisturizers, and face masks in aesthetically pleasing minimalist packaging—the only thing missing is an SPF product.

Explore top picks from the line’s powerful yet affordable formulas below.

PROVENCE Beauty Alpha-Bet Elixir Super Power Facial Oil

Ulta

Alpha-Bet Elixir Super Power Facial Oil

This elixir marries Provence Beauty's Provençal Complex with elasticity-boosting bakuchiol, balancing and toning panthenyl triacetate, dark spot nixing THD ascorbate, and skin-protecting tocopheryl acetate. The vitamin-packed oil works well for dry, oily, combination, sensitive, and breakout-prone skin types that want to stave off early signs of aging.

To buy: $20; ulta.com.

PROVENCE Beauty Immortal NightMilk Youth Restore Facial Serum

Ulta

Immortal NightMilk Youth Restore Facial Serum

Look to this milky serum if you're searching for an overnight restorative formula that brightens, calms, and refines your complexion. Hydrate and heal with retinol, niacinamide, P5 peptide, and Kakadu plum while you snooze.

To buy: $23; ulta.com.

PROVENCE Beauty Banana Bliss Daily Facial Serum

Ulta

Banana Bliss Daily Facial Serum

Start your morning off bright and dewy with the transformative Banana Bliss Serum, specially crafted to target dull, dry skin. Fueled by banana enzymes, AHA, and BHA, the creamy serum exfoliates for visibly improved texture and fades dark spots while quenching parched skin.

To buy: $22; ulta.com.

PROVENCE Beauty Deep Bleu Cloud Night Moisturizer

Ulta

Deep Bleu Cloud Night Moisturizer

Soothing blue tansy, holy basil, and P5 peptides make this quick-absorbing evening moisturizer a decadent treat to give dry, dull skin back its glow. The cream is also teeming with ultra-hydrating ingredients like shea butter, squalane, and hyaluronic acid.

To buy: $20; ulta.com.

PROVENCE Beauty Masked Out French Green Clay Mask

Ulta

Masked Out French Green Clay Mask

Gently detox stressed-out skin and gunk-filled pores with this clarifying French green clay mask. The clearing formula boasts niacinamide to brighten and refine, caffeine to firm and smooth fine lines, and blemish-banishing willow bark to reveal a radiant complexion.

To buy: $19; ulta.com.

PROVENCE Beauty Sugar Plum Exfoliating Facial Toner

Ulta

Sugar Plum Exfoliating Facial Toner

The glass skin trend isn't over. With this "refreshing" mist-on formula featuring witch hazel, AHA, BHA, and glycolic acid, you can slough away dulling dead skin cells. It can also be incorporated into your AM and PM routines.

To buy: $19; ulta.com.

PROVENCE Beauty Immortal Bloom Cleansing Balm

Ulta

Immortal Bloom Cleansing Balm

Melt a long day away and restore your glow with this immortal flower extract-enriched balm. For a deep clean that won't strip your skin, the cleanser is infused with balancing jojoba oil and conditioning soapbark extract.

To buy: $19; ulta.com.

PROVENCE Beauty No Baggage Adaptogen Eye Cream

Ulta

No Baggage Adaptogen Eye Cream

Tired eyes get the nourishing treatment with this adaptogenic mushroom-pumped cream. The caffeine tightens and firms the delicate skin, while the hyaluronic acid seals in moisture for a bright, supple finish.

To buy: $20; ulta.com.

PROVENCE Beauty Clearly Pink Clarifying Daily Cleanser

Ulta

Clearly Pink Clarifying Daily Cleanser

Cleanse and buff away impurities with this gel-to-foam formula consisting of naturally exfoliating apple extract, rejuvenating watermelon extract, and softening orange blossom. It's also loaded with willow bark, which is known to degunk pores while soothing your skin.

To buy: $20; ulta.com.

Check out the entire Provence Beauty line at Ulta to find a targeted skincare solution under $25.

More Must-Shop Deals

