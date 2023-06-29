These Colorful, Summer Houseplants From a Popular Delivery Service Require Little Work—and Prices Start at $35

With summer upon us, there’s no better time to add a touch of greenery to your living space than with houseplants. Whether you’re hoping to improve the air quality in your home, boost your mood, or refresh your decor, adding simple yet stunning houseplants is the way to go. If you’re a plant parent newbie and aren’t quite sure where to begin, plant and flower delivery service Proflowers’ vast collection includes low-maintenance options for every budget.

The farm-to-front door delivery service is home to a variety of houseplants that are not only easy to care for, but also can get delivered to your home in as little as one day. You can choose the size and shape of your new plant, plus one that works with your home’s sunlight patterns—some need direct sunlight while others don’t. Right now, you can find indoor options with summery planters to add some life to the inside of your home, starting at $35.

ProFlowers Summer Plants

Hop on the Barbiecore trend with the Pink Petals Rosalea Plant that gives off the appearance of blooming roses. Nestled in a burlap pot cover, this plant arrives at your doorstep as buds and eventually blooms into a colorful display of pink petals with leafy details ideal for any room in your home. For optimal care, you’ll want to keep it in indirect sunlight with some shade, and be sure to water it when the soil is dry to the touch. 

Pink Petals Rosalea Plant

Proflowers

To buy: $55; Proflowers.com. 

For the ultimate in summer decor, add this lemonade-inspired rose planter to a windowsill, tabletop, or shelf in your home. With a ceramic lemon-shaped planter, this houseplant features both yellow and pink roses reminiscent of the beloved beverage and additional greenery in between. To maintain this planter, be sure to keep it in direct sunlight and water it when the soil is dry to the touch. Pet owners can also display this plant worry-free since it’s pet safe should your furry friends accidentally take a nibble. 

Proflowers Lemonade Blooms Mini Rose Planter

Proflowers

To buy: $55; Proflowers.com. 

As part of Proflowers’ Summer Fruits Collection, this strawberry-inspired planter adds a whimsical feel to any room with its vibrant colors and green leaves. The Berry Bliss Peperomia Plant is roughly 6 inches tall, so it’s just the right height for a nightstand, bookshelf, or end table. Caring for it is easy, since it just requires a bright space and damp—not wet—soil.

Proflowers Berry Bliss Peperomia Plant

Proflowers

To buy: $45; Proflowers.com.

Make everyone who enters your living space feel at home with the Hello Sunshine Lisianthus Plant. This plant specifically thrives in warm temperatures and sunlight making it the perfect summer plant to add to your collection. It stands at 10 to 12 inches, so you’ll want to make sure you have enough space around wherever you decide to place it. 

Proflowers Hello Sunshine Lisianthus Plant

Proflowers

To buy: $45; Proflowers.com

Whether you’re looking for a gift to yourself or a loved one, the Pastel Beauty Hyacinth Bulb Garden is a cheery option. It arrives at your doorstep with pre-rooted bulbs which will blossom into gorgeous pink, yellow, and white hyacinths over a period of a few weeks. The pre-woven basket adds a homemade feel to this planter while giving it a solid place to grow and thrive in indirect sunlight and weekly watering. 

Proflowers Pastel Beauty Hyacinth Bulb Garden

Proflowers

To buy: $40; Proflowers.com. 

For more summer planters to add to your home, keep scrolling to see the rest of our top picks available at Proflowers right now. 

Proflowers Golden Pothos

Proflowers

To buy: $55; Proflowers.com.

Proflowers White Hoop Orchid

Proflowers

To buy: $105; Proflowers.com. 

Proflowers Royal Treatment Mixed Hyacinth Bulb Garden

Proflowers

To buy: $48; Proflowers.com.

Proflowers Snake Plant

Proflowers

To buy: $60; Proflowers.com

Proflowers Peaceful White Garden

Proflowers

To buy: $65; Proflowers.com.

