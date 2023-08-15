This Popular Flower Delivery Service Offers an Easy Way to Keep Your Home Colorful and Cheery for Less

Shop bright arrangements that are all 20 percent off.

By Barbara Zito
Published on August 15, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Proflowers Sale Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Nothing perks up a living space quite like a vase of fresh flowers or a vibrant plant. Whether you like the look of lush leaves or prefer a panoply of petals in your favorite colors, Mother Nature has something that can instantly enhance your home. If you’re in the market for a new plant or flower arrangement for you or a loved one, you can get one delivered directly to your door from Proflowers.

Don’t worry if you don’t have the greenest of thumbs. When you receive a Proflowers delivery, it will tell you just how much light and water your plant or vase of flowers needs to thrive. Plus, Proflowers offers a freshness guarantee—seven days for fresh flowers and 14 days for plants—so you can feel good about your purchase. The best part? Right now, you can get some vibrant plants and flowers to hold on to summer and brighten your decor for 20 percent off.

Calathea Stromanthe Triostar

Proflowers Calathea Stromanthe Triostar

Proflowers

Add some tropical flair to your home with this Calathea Stromanthe Triostar plant, which has oversized green leaves that are accented by hints of pink. Place one on a windowsill to welcome in the sun and to give your home a touch of Barbiecore aesthetic. This pet-friendly plant is truly a star when it’s got bright, indirect light and moist soil.

Rainbow Garden of Blooms

Proflowers Rainbow Garden of Blooms

Proflowers

The Rainbow Garden of Blooms comes in a sturdy square wooden planter and is indeed a veritable indoor garden. This grouping of individual potted plants includes a pink orchid, orange and red kalanchoes, a yellow calla lily, and a majestic purple African violet. Keep this floral display in full sun to partial shade and avoid overwatering. It’s not pet-friendly, so be sure to keep it out of reach from your curious dogs and cats. 

Sunshine & Joy Garden

Proflowers Sunshine & Joy Garden

Proflowers

The aptly named Sunshine & Joy Garden brings plenty of both to your home. In a sturdy wooden trough planter sits a pair of sunny yellow kalanchoes, a croton plant, and a gloriously golden pothos. If your kalanchoes arrive as buds, just keep your mini garden in a spot that basks in full sun and they will bloom quickly. As they grow, you can remove the individual potted plants and place them throughout your home 

Pink Azalea Plant

Proflowers Pink Azalea Plant

Proflowers

Azaleas often steal the show in outdoor gardens but this Pink Azalea Plant is optimized for indoors. This burst of pink and lush green comes in a bright white ceramic planter. Place it anywhere you want to add some color in your home, although indirect bright light is best for it to maintain its blossoms. Don’t worry if your plant still has buds when it arrives—they’ll bloom in no time.

Yellow Mini Rose Plant

Proflowers Yellow Mini Rose Plant

Proflowers

This Yellow Mini Rose Plant is a potful of sunshine for your home. Keep it in a bright but indirectly lit space in your place and rotate weekly to encourage even growth. Depending on the climate in your region, you could bring it outdoors, but we think you’ll prefer keeping this lemon-yellow display inside. It’s ideal as a centerpiece or a pop of color on a side table. It may arrive to you as buds, but the display will reveal itself in a short amount of time. 

For more flora to liven up your space and keep that bright summer feeling all year long, keep scrolling for other blooms that are on sale now at Proflowers.

Bold Pink Calla Lily Plant

Proflowers Bold Pink Calla Lily Plant & Happy Birthday Lovepop Pop-Up Card

Proflowers

Pineapple Paradise Dracaena Plant

Proflowers Pineapple Paradise Dracaena Plant

Proflowers

Cloche Terrarium

Proflowers Cloche Terrarium

Proflowers
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Fall Wedding Guest Dress at Target Tout
Psst! We Found the ‘Perfect’ Wedding Guest Dress for Fall, and It’s Just $28 at Target
Most-Loved Vacuum Cleaner Deals Tout
Amazon’s Most-Loved Vacuums With 5,000+ Perfect Ratings Are All on Sale This Week—Starting at Just $62
Benefit All in One Mask Wand Tout
I Refuse to Apply or Remove Any of My Face Masks Without Benefit's $20 Porefessional Multitasking Wand
Related Articles
best-smelling-flowers
26 Fragrant Flowers That Make a Garden or Arrangement Smell Amazing
What Is a Moon Garden
Moon Gardens Are the Dreamiest Plant Trend—Here's How to Create One
Indoor Flowering Orchids
10 Indoor Flowering Plants to Add Color to Your Home
How to care for kalanchoe, plant with pink blossoms
How to Care for Kalanchoe—and Get the Most Vibrant Blooms
best flower delivery services
The Best Flower Delivery Services for Any Occasion
fast-growing-plants-GettyImages-178089609
These Are the Fastest Growing Plants You Can Still Grow This Season
Person holding arrangement of peach and orange flowers
3 Easy Ways to Bring Nature Into Your Home if You Always Kill Houseplants
climbing-flowers-clemetis-GettyImages-1314385860
Best Climbing Plants for Your Trellis or Pergola
Plants that Repel Bugs and Mosquitoes, pretty flowers
16 Plants That Repel Bugs and Mosquitoes Naturally
beautiful perennial flower bed with a predominance of purple in the garden and parks with bulbs and coneflower
34 Drought-Tolerant Plants That Will Improve Your Home's Curb Appeal
Colorful flower bed with different colors
15 Impossible-to-Kill Outdoor Plants
Home jasmine plants on the windowsill. concept of home gardening.
How to Grow a Jasmine Plant Indoors
GE Balanced Spectrum LED Grow Light
The 12 Best Grow Lights of 2023
Begonia Maculata and Philodendron Squamiferum
The 40 Most Popular House Plants for Your Home
indoor hanging plants for every room
20 Best Hanging Plants for Every Room of Your House
christmas-flowers-and-their-meaning-realsimple-GettyImages-637106292
18 Christmas Flowers and Plants Perfect for Decorating and Gifting