The Secret Formula for Beautiful, Healthy Skin—at Every Age

Age is just a number, but it’s safe to say that none of us want to prematurely age. Truth be told, anti-aging products have become successful largely due to not-so-subtle marketing that makes aging feel like you're doing something wrong. The reality is that you can't stop the clock from ticking forward, but you can view the aging process in a realistic and positive way that both embraces and cares for your skin at every stage of life.

While this notion of pro-aging seems constructive, what does it actually entail? According to dermatologists, the best pro-aging plan involves preventative action, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and listening to your skin's changing needs. That means making small adjustments and restructuring habits as we age—whether that be in the products we use or the food we consume—in slow increments that add up over the long term. According to the experts, here are the skin care ingredients, lifestyle factors, and food choices that deliver beautiful, healthy skin at every age.

Grace Canaan

The Right Skin Care Routine

Unsurprisingly, good skin starts with a good skin care routine. But when it comes to anti-aging ingredients, more isn't always better. There are actually only a few ingredients that are guaranteed to help minimize signs of aging. We’re talking about ones that are scientifically proven to reduce the appearance of age-related skin issues, i.e., wrinkles, fine lines, hyperpigmentation, etc. From wrinkle-reducing retinol to skin-brightening vitamin C, these powerhouse anti-aging ingredients don't—and shouldn't—have to come with a 23-step routine or a wallet-crushing price tag. To help you navigate the potentially overwhelming skin care space, we asked dermatologists to share the non-negotiable anti-aging products they personally recommend and to rank the best anti-aging ingredients for your skin.



The real secret to a healthy skin care routine over your lifetime consists of three parts: using science-backed ingredients, slathering on high-quality products, and remaining consistent in your regimen. That being said, you should periodically adjust your routine based on your skin's changing needs over time.

Grace Canaan

Sleep, Sweat, and Self-Care

The pro-aging movement is about more than just skin care—it's also about maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Our skin reflects our overall health, which means adequate sleep, hydration, and exercise all play an important role. Keeping this holistic approach to pro-aging in mind, we've highlighted some habits that can help you age well.



Since the pro-aging philosophy starts with self-care, we also have the 411 on adopting behaviors for a happier, healthier lifestyle. These anti-aging tips aren't necessarily quick fixes—they're lifelong habits (like clocking seven hours of sleep each night) that can give your skin a fighting chance for decades to come.

And while it’s good to know the right practices to implement, it’s equally important to keep in mind what not to do. To prevent signs of premature aging, experts weigh in on the culprits responsible for the reduced structural integrity of our skin, i.e. things that can lead to discoloration, rough texture, dullness, skin laxity, thinning skin, and wrinkling or creping.

Grace Canaan

Smart Eating

Beauty may be only skin-deep, but aging goes all the way down to our cells—and the food we put into our bodies influences how our cells age. According to Wendy Bazilian, DrPH, MA, RDN, the owner of Bazilian's Health in San Diego, it's one thing to age 'long' and another to age 'well.' "Most people who desire to live a long life actually want to live a long and healthy (vital, active) life, rather than hitting a certain year-mark," Bazilian says.

Instead of focusing on all the wellness-centric superfood trends and too-good-to-be-true products that claim to turn back time, we honed in on the nutrient-dense and research-backed ingredients that really stand out in their ability to help us age healthfully. Lucky for us, all of these foods—blueberries, pears, walnuts, beans—are delicious and welcome additions to our diets. Whether you decide to incorporate these tasty ingredients into your meals, catch more Zs each night, or adopt a soothing skin care routine, it turns out that living well may just be the secret to aging well.