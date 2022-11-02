This Stylish Maxi Dress Is the Only Thing You’ll Want to Wear to All Your Fall Events

It’s on sale and has a coupon, giving you a double discount.

By
Sanah Faroke
Published on November 2, 2022 06:00AM EDT

Prettygarden Maxi Dress
Photo:

Amazon

We’re officially in the swing of the holiday season, and that probably means you’ll be invited to family gatherings, festive parties, and fun events from now until the new year. So, if you’re tired of wearing the ensembles in your closet, it’s time for a wardrobe refresh starting with a flowy maxi dress that’s pretty, comfortable, and affordable (and we found one on sale, but only for a limited time). 

This stylish PrettyGarden maxi dress is the ultimate fall fashion piece that’s bound to get you tons of compliments at every shindig—and several shoppers can attest to that. The chiffon dress has a beautiful flowy design with a lightweight feel, which is nice if you’re wearing a thick coat or live in a warmer climate. Plus, you can rest assured that even with its thin fabric, reviewers confirm that it’s not sheer. 

long-sleeve maxi dresses
Amazon

To buy: $37 with coupon (was $46); amazon.com.

It has a V-neckline and a fabric belt that accentuates the waistline and breaks up the pattern nicely. The skirt has an A-line appearance, a three-tiered design, and a ruffle bottom, delivering an elegant feel. And because it has lantern sleeves, the dress also gives you additional coverage which will come in handy if you’re at an outdoor function. 

You’ll notice that the wardrobe must-have is also extremely versatile. You can wear it dressed up with chunky heels and fun accessories or go casual with a jean jacket and ankle boots. No matter how you wear it, people swear it looks more expensive than it is. It’s no wonder reviewers have worn it to weddings, photoshoots, work, church, and beyond. 

This pick comes in several colors and styles including floral patterns, animal prints, and solid hues. People love it so much, they have even purchased it in multiple colors. And good thing too—it’s available in tons of autumnal options like dark green, khaki, coffee, and more.

“This dress is awesome!” wrote one person who called it a “super cute fall dress.” “I was looking at much more expensive options for a fall dress to wear with booties, and so glad I tried this one.”

Another reviewer who gave it a perfect five-star rating said, “It absolutely doesn't look cheap. I get so many compliments when wearing this dress and it easily morphs into the dress you need it to be, dressing it up or down with sandals, heels, or even boots.”

Retire good ole faithful for a new fall dress that you’ll want to wear constantly this season. Shop it while it’s on sale and has a hidden coupon on Amazon. 

