This Genius $65 Kitchen Gadget With 14,000 Perfect Ratings Is a ‘Game Changer’ for Snacks and Dinner Time

Our kitchen countertops are prime real estate, so whatever makes the cut must be functional and multipurpose. Busy families especially need to be selective with their precious counter space. Rather than embracing every new and trendy kitchen appliance, focusing on what will make mealtime more effortless is essential.

TikTok has led to the discovery (and rediscovery) of brilliant kitchen gadgets, but hundreds of Amazon reviewers have also recognized the convenience behind one specific compact device in particular: the Presto Pizzazz Plus Rotating Pizza Oven. Customers have raved about it, many even saying they prefer it over their traditional ovens. Although it was designed for cooking up delicious fresh or frozen pizzas in around 20 minutes, many have cleverly used it to bake cookies, toast garlic bread, reheat leftovers, and warm up crispy fries. With a solid 4.7 stars thanks to over 14,000 perfect ratings, the rotating pizza oven is definitely worth a second glance.

Amazon

To buy: $65; amazon.com.

The indoor pizza oven has top and bottom heating elements that can be individually controlled with a switch so that you can heat food from both or just one side for excellent results. The nonstick baking pan continuously rotates in a circle for even heating, and the manual timer "dings" to let you know your meal is ready—it will also immediately shut off to prevent overheating. The best-selling machine takes up quite a bit of space, measuring at 15.8-inches wide and 10.3-inches high when assembled, but the 13-inch detachable pan can be easily cleaned and stored when not in use.

For one customer, the Pizzazz Rotating Pizza Oven's ability to adjust the heating elements to achieve crispy crusts without burning the top of their pizzas made it a "game changer." They only found one flaw: the appliance needed to be plugged and unplugged to power on and off rather than using a convenient button.

Another reviewer who dubbed the oven "human magic" said it worked "better than [their] air fryer" for everything from salmon and brussel sprouts to Impossible burgers and mozzarella sticks.

If you're wondering what else you could possibly make with the rotating oven, there’s a TikTok account full of recipe inspiration for you. Just head to @pizzazzmaster’s page to see what they’ve cooked up, from grilled cheeses to bacon and even fried eggs.

Whether you're on the hunt for a multipurpose kitchen appliance that will make snack foods more convenient or you just want to make restaurant-quality pizza pies at home, you'll enjoy the Presto Pizzazz Plus Rotating Pizza Oven. Shop it at Amazon for $65.

