I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 9 Things I’m Buying From Its 2023 Presidents’ Day Sale

Thanks to my job as a shopping editor, my virtual shopping cart tends to fill up fast, but I always wait for prices to drop before I check out. And thankfully, there are deals aplenty happening ahead of and during this holiday weekend.

Amazon’s Presidents’ Day sale is underway and there are thousands of markdowns across every department with discounts as steep as 70 percent off. And while you could sort through Amazon’s massive sale hub, you can save yourself some time and effort by starting here where you can take a peek inside a shopping editor’s virtual cart. Before these deals expire, I’m snagging these discounted beauty products, kitchen items, and more.

Editor-Loved Presidents’ Day Sales

I always use Amazon’s various holiday sales as an opportunity to stock up on essentials I go through quickly, like my go-to mascara, my favorite facial moisturizer, which has been a life-saver this winter, and the versatile makeup sponges that I use for foundation, concealer, blush, and bronzer.

To buy: $7 (was $13); amazon.com.

To buy: $34 (was $50); amazon.com.

To buy: $7 with coupon (was $15); amazon.com.

I’m also grabbing a new beauty bag to house all of my makeup and skincare staples, and this genius flat lay style recently caught my eye. These cross-zip bags have been all over Amazon's Hot New Releases charts recently and this particular style, which is offered in six colors, comes with double discounts thanks to the coupon that can be applied on top of the sale price.

This woven style bag features double wrap around zippers that open to reveal a roomy interior. When it’s unzipped, the bag lays completely flat, making it easy to see everything inside and quickly find what you were looking for—no more digging around. The large bag also comes with a zippered interior compartment and several pockets to keep items organized.

To buy: $22 with coupon (was $27); amazon.com.

I’m also using Amazon’s Presidents’ Day sale to save on several kitchen items, including an elegant-looking salt cellar to keep the essential ingredient in a handy spot on my counter and a new kitchen knife sharpener kit.

Instead of shelling out money for new knives, I’m hoping to give new life to my current assortment with this best-selling bundle with 18,000 five-star ratings. It’s currently 60 percent off, bringing it down to just $12. The three-in-one tool straightens, sharpens, and polishes knives, and it comes with a cut-resistant kitchen glove. Fellow Amazon shoppers call the set “nifty,” “easy to use,” and “very impressive.”

To buy: $12 (was $30); amazon.com.

On the fashion front, I’m snagging my favorite blouse in another color. PrettyGarden’s purple chiffon jacquard blouse has been one of my wardrobe workhorses for more than a year now, and I know that I’ll get as much (if not more) use out of the white hue. The classic button down has a pretty floral-inspired print, an oversized, drape-y fit, and sheer sleeves, which make it look a bit more romantic and elevated than your average blouse. It’s been easy to style with skirts and jeans, and it looks great under sweaters and blazers.

To buy: $29 (was $41); amazon.com.

Several more editor-loved Amazon finds are also on sale this Presidents’ Day weekend. These kitchen and home items, like the plate-bowl hybrid “blates” that I can’t stop talking about and the Zip Top food storage containers that I use every day, are some of my most-used Amazon purchases. And they’re all marked down while these deals last.

More Editor-Loved Amazon Finds

Head to Amazon’s deal hub to explore all of the offers happening this Presidents’ Day weekend, or browse more editor-loved items below. Popular items will move fast and once these discounts expire, the prices will go back up.

To buy: $9 (was $16); amazon.com.

To buy: $15 (was $20); amazon.com.

To buy: $130 with coupon (was $140); amazon.com.

To buy: $28 (was $35); amazon.com.

To buy: $25 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

To buy: $24 (was $25); amazon.com.

To buy: $41 with coupon (was $43); amazon.com.

To buy: $898 (was $998); amazon.com.

To buy: $38 (was $46); amazon.com.

To buy: $27 (was $32); amazon.com.

To buy: $33 (was $36); amazon.com.