The 38 Best Furniture Deals to Shop This Presidents’ Day Weekend—Up to 60% Off

This Presidents’ Day weekend, stock up on furniture for your home—indoors and out—at massive discounts. The long weekend is the perfect time to score savings from your favorite retailers on everything ranging from budget-friendly storage solutions to big-ticket items like couches and dressers. Whether you’re looking to upgrade multiple spaces in your home or are on the hunt for a specific piece that you don’t want to pay full price for, we understand, and that’s why we’ve gathered the best furniture deals to shop this weekend. For everywhere from the living room to the kitchen to the bedroom, and even to your backyard or patio—Amazon, Wayfair, and Target have some of the best deals, with savings of up to 60 percent.

Amazon has sitewide deals on furniture running now, and there’s also Wayfair’s Presidents’ Day Clearance Event and Target’s Four-Day Sale to take advantage of. Shop these sales while you can, because the Presidents’ Day weekend savings end on February 20.

Amazon

Best Living Room Furniture

One of the most used rooms in the home, the living room is where we gather and unwind. Beyond looking pretty, the living room furniture needs to be functional—that’s why some of our favorite living room furniture deals are multipurpose. The Yoobure End Table with Charging Station has a built-in outlet that is great for charging phones and tablets without leaving the comfort of the couch. Multifunctional seating like the Cosmo Living Strummer Modern Reversible Sectional Couch will easily adjust with all sorts of floor plans thanks to its floating ottoman.

Yoobure End Table with Charging Station , $53 with coupon (was $80); amazon.com

, $53 with coupon (was $80); amazon.com Cosmo Living Strummer Modern Reversible Sectional Couch , $434 (was $602); amazon.com

, $434 (was $602); amazon.com Andover Mills Leni Recliner , $330 (was $360); wayfair.com

, $330 (was $360); wayfair.com Bel-Air 72.25-inch Upholstered Sofa , $350 (was $600); wayfair.com

, $350 (was $600); wayfair.com Ronaldo Upholstered Lounge Chair , $350 (was $399); wayfair.com

, $350 (was $399); wayfair.com Christopher Tufted Oval Cocktail Ottoman , $300 (was $379); wayfair.com

, $300 (was $379); wayfair.com Hessville 56.3-inch Velvet Round Arm Loveseat , $304 (was $376); wayfair.com

, $304 (was $376); wayfair.com Garren 75-inch Square Arm Tufted Sofa , $375 (was $700); wayfair.com

, $375 (was $700); wayfair.com Gwen 46-inch Console Table , $164 (was $415); wayfair.com

, $164 (was $415); wayfair.com Eight-Pair Shoe Rack , $42 (was $85); wayfair.com

, $42 (was $85); wayfair.com Project 62 Emmond Two-Tone Mid-Century Modern Coffee Table , $189 (was $210); target.com

, $189 (was $210); target.com Saracina Home Clarabelle Farmhouse Barn Door TV Stand, from $247 (was $380); target.com

Wayfair

Best Bedroom Furniture

A good night’s rest is even easier to achieve when bedroom furniture is on sale. Beds and dressers are bedroom staple pieces that can cost a pretty penny. However, Presidents’ Day is one of the best times to shop for great discounts. On sale for 44 percent off, the Hashtag Home Eberhart Metal Bed is a timeless frame that’ll easily go with most bedroom styles. The Helmick Six-Dresser Drawer is a mid-century modern piece that is large enough for plenty of storage—and it’s on sale starting at 56 percent off.

Lue Bona Velvet Vanity Stool Chair , $48 (was $70); amazon.com

, $48 (was $70); amazon.com Hodedah Import Chest of Drawers , $172 (was $300); amazon.com

, $172 (was $300); amazon.com Iwell Nightstands Set of Two , $80 with coupon (was $100); amazon.com

, $80 with coupon (was $100); amazon.com Hashtag Home Eberhart Metal Bed , $155 (was $278); wayfair.com

, $155 (was $278); wayfair.com Helmick Six-Dresser Drawer , from $285 (was from $689); wayfair.com

, from $285 (was from $689); wayfair.com Briaroaks Queen Upholstered Platform Three-Piece Bedroom Set , from $350 (was $800); wayfair.com

, from $350 (was $800); wayfair.com Costway Makeup Vanity Table with Three Color Lighting Modes , $285 (was $500); target.com

, $285 (was $500); target.com Saracina Home Greenberg One-Drawer Mid-Century Modern Solid Wood Nightstand, from $133 (was from $190); target.com

Wayfair

Best Kitchen and Dining Furniture

Whether you’re splurging on a new dining table or looking to get extra storage in your kitchen, Presidents’ Day is the time to shop. An aesthetically versatile table, the Fenway 47.25-inch Dining Table is on sale starting at 34 percent off. The modern round table is available in black or whitewash and seats four. We could all use more pantry space in the kitchen, and the Sauder Storage Cabinet is a stylish yet affordable way to make the most out of the kitchen’s vertical space. The 71.5-inch-tall cabinet will store everything from pantry goods to cookware behind its doors.

Kitchen Baker’s Rack with Two Pull-Out Wire Baskets , $110 with coupon (was $130); amazon.com

, $110 with coupon (was $130); amazon.com Sauder Storage Cabinet , from $145 (was from $170); amazon.com

, from $145 (was from $170); amazon.com Gamino 50-inch Pedestal Dining Table , $360 (was $650); wayfair.com

, $360 (was $650); wayfair.com Fondren Upholstery Bar & Counter Stools Set of Two , from $140 (was from $253); wayfair.com

, from $140 (was from $253); wayfair.com Truby 55-inch Wide Sideboard , from $320 (was from $520); wayfair.com

, from $320 (was from $520); wayfair.com Fenway 47.25-inch Dining Table , from $424 with code SAVE20 (was from $800); wayfair.com

, from $424 with code (was from $800); wayfair.com Home Pop Open Back Metal Counter Height Barstool , $49 (was $70); target.com

, $49 (was $70); target.com Saracina Home Laslo Modern Upholstered Faux Leather Barstools Set of Two , from $182 (was from $280); target.com

, from $182 (was from $280); target.com Saracina Home Carraway Ultimate Glassware and Wine Storage Bar Cabinet, $259 (was $370); target.com

Amazon

Best Outdoor/Patio Furniture

Spring will be here before we know it. To get the most out of the upcoming beautiful weather, score deals on outdoor and patio furniture from Amazon, Wayfair, and Target this Presidents’ Day weekend. Lounge in comfort and style with the cushioned Signature Design by Ashley Clare View Coastal Outdoor Patio Eucalyptus Sofa on sale for 42 percent off. Or, if it’s still crisp where you live come spring, cozying up next to a fire is a great way to stay warm with loved ones. The Bali Outdoors Wood Burning Fire Pit was designed for entertaining with its adjustable grill, so you can snack on freshly grilled treats while gathering around the pit.

Greesum Patio Furniture Four-Pieces , $180 (was $209); amazon.com

, $180 (was $209); amazon.com Signature Design by Ashley Clare View Coastal Outdoor Patio Eucalyptus Sofa , $793 (was $1,363); amazon.com

, $793 (was $1,363); amazon.com Bali Outdoors Wood Burning Fire Pit , $154 (was $200); amazon.com

, $154 (was $200); amazon.com Devoko Patio Chaise Lounge Set , $195 (was $230); amazon.com

, $195 (was $230); amazon.com Milnor Metal Outdoor Dining Table , $236 (was $304); wayfair.com

, $236 (was $304); wayfair.com Rectangular Six-Person Outdoor Dining Set , $640 (was $1,080); wayfair.com

, $640 (was $1,080); wayfair.com Cotswald Five-Person Seating Group with Cushions , from $530 (was from $660); wayfair.com

, from $530 (was from $660); wayfair.com Opalhouse Southport Patio Chair + Half Linen , $280 (was $400); target.com

, $280 (was $400); target.com Threshold Fairmont Two-Pack Stationary Patio Dining Chairs, $182 (was $260); target.com