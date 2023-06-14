If You Love Pottery Barn, This New Sherwin-Williams Color Palette Is for You

And you can get a discount on your favorite shades of paint.

Published on June 14, 2023
The collaboration between Pottery Barn and Sherwin-Williams is one of those brand partnerships that just makes sense. After all, cohesive interior design isn't just about finding the right home decor that fits your style, but also about establishing a color palette that ties everything together—a design harmony that the brand duo can offer. Sherwin-Williams and Pottery Barn have been teaming up annually for a while now to curate a paint palette that speaks to the current trends—and the brands' 2023 Paint Palette is filled with soothing, summery shades.

“Our latest palette takes its cues from nature," says Monica Bhargava, chief design officer at Pottery Barn. "It’s about bringing the outdoors in, while having fun with a bit of color."

Speaking of current trends, this goal of bringing the outdoors in is a big one for 2023 home design. This desire to connect more with the outdoors is a continuing response to the pandemic and increased time spent inside—and, while painting your home in garden tones isn't a replacement for time spent outside, it can certainly help to bridge that connection.

sherwin-williams pottery barn paint line

Sherwin-Williams X Pottery Barn

The Sherwin-Williams and Pottery Barn 2023 Paint Palette is broken up into three categories: Go-To Neutrals, Earthy Elements, and Statement Hues. The Go-To Neutrals category has the most offerings, with 12 different shades of warm whites, beiges, and grays. The Earthy Elements, as the name implies, is filled with shades that are pulled straight from natural landscapes, like Nomadic Dessert, Morning Sun, Dried Thyme, and Redend Point (Sherwin-Williams' pick for 2023 Color of the Year). The Statement Hues category may sound intimidating to those who like to stick with neutrals, but the rich blues, greens, and the sunny yellow color that make up this selection are perfect accent colors to use with the rest of the palette.

If you're looking for colors to freshen up your home, any combination of these picks from Sherwin-Williams and Pottery Barn are pretty much a no-fail option. Plus, for a little extra styling guidance, you can make use of Pottery Barn's free design crew services. And, another cherry on top, you can use the brand's discount code (available through the landing page here) to get $15 off your purchase of $75 or more at Sherwin-Williams.

