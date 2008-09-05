How To: Remove a Grass Stain
Summer means light-colored clothing―and light-colored clothing often means grass stains. The quick approach shown in this video should get the green out.
What You Need
- pre-wash stain-removal spray (or a solution of white vinegar and water), toothbrush (or a rag or nailbrush), laundry detergent
Follow These Steps
- Pre-treat the grass stain
Apply a pre-wash stain removal treatment to the stain and let sit for about 15 minutes. For a more natural approach, use a solution made of one part white vinegar to two parts water.
- Lightly scrub your stain
Use a toothbrush (or a rag or nailbrush) to work liquid into the area.
- Launder with like fabrics
Finish with a wash using an enzyme detergent (most standard laundry soaps are enzyme-based), which will break down proteins and lift the stain from your garment.