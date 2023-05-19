Make a Splash This Summer With These Stylish and Vacation—Ready Swimsuits Under $40 at Amazon

Sunny-weather styles start as low as $24.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Published on May 19, 2023 06:00AM EDT

As the days get longer and the weather continues to warm up up, one thing remains inevitable: Swimsuit season. If you’re thinking of swapping out last season’s sunny styles with something more fresh, then look no further. We’ve got you covered with 12 poolside and beach-ready finds, all under $40.  

In fact, Amazon Fashion has an entire section dedicated to swimwear under the Women's Swimsuit and Cover-Up page. You can discover picks for every summer occasion including scalloped bikinis, ruffled one-pieces, and tropical tankinis. The best part? These popular pieces with thousands of five-star ratings start at just $24.

Stylish Swimsuits Under $40 

This multi-functional one-piece swimsuit can be worn one of several different ways thanks to its removable straps. Whether you’re wanting a halter style with one strap, a standard look with two, or a totally strapless fit, the choice is yours! The elegant suit features a ruched design and double-layer material that will support you regardless. Plus, there is built-in padding that can be taken out easily at any point. With more than 8,000 five-star ratings, it's no surprise to see why shoppers say this swimsuit “feels like a dream.”

Smismivo Tummy Control Swimwear Strapless One Piece Swimsuit Ruched Bathing Suits for Women Slimming Bandeau Tube Top Bikini

Amazon

To buy: $33; amazon.com.

You’re sure to keep cool outside with this number-one best-selling bikini. The top comes with adjustable straps, removable pads, and a bralette style top to ensure widespread comfort. And the matching high-waisted bottoms feature a full coverage design that fits securely. Plus, it’s available in 28 patterns and colors. One shopper who is a mother of three even wrote, “This was the first time I’d been in a swimsuit in over a decade. I felt confident and modest.” 

CUPSHE Women's Bikini Sets Two Piece Swimsuit High Waisted V Neck Twist Front Adjustable Spaghetti Straps Bathing Suit

Amazon

To buy: $33 (was $50); amazon.com.

Tankinis are the perfect in-between swimsuit and this two-piece set by AnnJo provides the best of both worlds. Its fashionable design features a ruffled V-neck cut and wide-strap halter top that can be loosened or tightened to most comfortably fit you. The mid-rise bottoms hit underneath the matching top and offer a full-coverage fit. The modest style comes in more than 20 different designs and can be paired with shorts, linen pants, or your favorite cover-up.

AnnJo Two Piece Swimsuit Sexy V-Neck Ruffle Halter Backless Flyaway Tankini Suit

Amazon

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

This Amazon Essentials One-Piece Swimsuit is sure to be a staple in your summer wardrobe. The classic style features a scoop-cut top, adjustable straps, and a a full-coverage look that hugs your body in all the right places. Plus, the one-piece is ideal for swimming or lounging with its quick-dry material that allows you to keep comfortable after you leave the water. Choose from 19 different color variations and patterns to find your perfect match.  

Amazon Essentials Women's Thin Strap one-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

To buy: $24; amazon.com.

Continue scrolling to see even more stylish and popular swimsuits for every occasion—all under $40 at Amazon. 

SPORLIKE Women Ruffle High Waist Swimsuit Two Pieces Push Up Tropical Print Bikini

Amazon

To buy: $36; amazon.com.

CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit

Amazon

To buy:  $35; amazon.com.

Hilor Women's One Piece Swimsuits One Shoulder Swimwear Asymmetric Ruffle Monokinis Bathing Suits

Amazon

To buy: $38; amazon.com.

Women's High Waisted Bikini Twist Front Tie Back 2 Piece Swimsuits

Amazon

To buy: $34 (was $40); amazon.com.

Modest Tankini Swimsuits for Women Two Piece Bathing Suits Floral Print Tank Top with Boyshorts Tummy Control Swimming Suits

Amazon

To buy: $40; amazon.com.

ZAFUL High Waisted Swimsuits for Women Scalloped Bikini Sets Back Lace-Up Tankini Sets Tummy Control

Amazon

To buy: $31 with coupon (was $36); amazon.com.

Tutorutor Women High Waisted Swimsuits Peplum Tankini Set Ruffle Floral Print Teen Spaghetti 2 Piece Halter Bikini

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $49); amazon.com.

Tempt Me Two Piece Tankini Bathing Suits for Women One Shoulder Swim Top with Shorts Swimsuits

Amazon

To buy: $37; amazon.com.

