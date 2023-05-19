Style Clothing Swimwear Make a Splash This Summer With These Stylish and Vacation—Ready Swimsuits Under $40 at Amazon Sunny-weather styles start as low as $24. By Gabriella Maestri Gabriella Maestri Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 19, 2023 06:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington As the days get longer and the weather continues to warm up up, one thing remains inevitable: Swimsuit season. If you’re thinking of swapping out last season’s sunny styles with something more fresh, then look no further. We’ve got you covered with 12 poolside and beach-ready finds, all under $40. In fact, Amazon Fashion has an entire section dedicated to swimwear under the Women's Swimsuit and Cover-Up page. You can discover picks for every summer occasion including scalloped bikinis, ruffled one-pieces, and tropical tankinis. The best part? These popular pieces with thousands of five-star ratings start at just $24. Stylish Swimsuits Under $40 Smismivo Strapless Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit, $33 Cupshe High-Waisted Twist Bikini, $33 (was $50) AnnJo Halter Two-Piece Tankini, $30 Amazon Essentials Thin Strap One-Piece Swimsuit, $24 Sporlike Ruffled High-Waisted Bikini, $36 Cupshe Color Block Self Tie One-Piece, $35 Hilor Ruffled One Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit, $38 Beachsissi High-Waisted Drawstring Bikini, $34 (was $40) Omichic Tummy Control Two-Piece Tankini, $40 Zaful Scalloped High-Waisted Bikini, $31 with coupon (was $36) Get Summer Ready With These Best-Selling Facial Sunscreens From La Roche-Posay, EltaMD, and More—Starting at $9 This multi-functional one-piece swimsuit can be worn one of several different ways thanks to its removable straps. Whether you’re wanting a halter style with one strap, a standard look with two, or a totally strapless fit, the choice is yours! The elegant suit features a ruched design and double-layer material that will support you regardless. Plus, there is built-in padding that can be taken out easily at any point. With more than 8,000 five-star ratings, it's no surprise to see why shoppers say this swimsuit “feels like a dream.” Amazon To buy: $33; amazon.com. You’re sure to keep cool outside with this number-one best-selling bikini. The top comes with adjustable straps, removable pads, and a bralette style top to ensure widespread comfort. And the matching high-waisted bottoms feature a full coverage design that fits securely. Plus, it’s available in 28 patterns and colors. One shopper who is a mother of three even wrote, “This was the first time I’d been in a swimsuit in over a decade. I felt confident and modest.” Amazon To buy: $33 (was $50); amazon.com. Tankinis are the perfect in-between swimsuit and this two-piece set by AnnJo provides the best of both worlds. Its fashionable design features a ruffled V-neck cut and wide-strap halter top that can be loosened or tightened to most comfortably fit you. The mid-rise bottoms hit underneath the matching top and offer a full-coverage fit. The modest style comes in more than 20 different designs and can be paired with shorts, linen pants, or your favorite cover-up. Amazon To buy: $30; amazon.com. This Amazon Essentials One-Piece Swimsuit is sure to be a staple in your summer wardrobe. The classic style features a scoop-cut top, adjustable straps, and a a full-coverage look that hugs your body in all the right places. Plus, the one-piece is ideal for swimming or lounging with its quick-dry material that allows you to keep comfortable after you leave the water. Choose from 19 different color variations and patterns to find your perfect match. Amazon To buy: $24; amazon.com. Continue scrolling to see even more stylish and popular swimsuits for every occasion—all under $40 at Amazon. Amazon To buy: $36; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $35; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $38; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $34 (was $40); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $40; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $31 with coupon (was $36); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $40 (was $49); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $37; amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products These Genius Outdoor Furniture Finds at Target Have Hidden Space-Saving Features, and They’re Up to 68% Off Psst! Amazon’s Best-Selling Robot Vacuum Is on Sale for 39% Off Reviewers Call This Hanging Organizer a ‘Space-Saver’ for Closets, and You Can Get It for $30 at Amazon