8 Genius Home Finds That Are Quickly Growing in Popularity at Amazon—Starting at $8

It’s the little things left undone around your house that accumulate into a huge to-do list. If you’re looking for a simple way to knock each task out in real time, you’re in luck. We’ve gathered together eight different genius home finds that can help get your space in tip-top shape. The best part? These nifty items start at just $8.

Amazon’s Movers and Shakers Chart shows the platform’s most popular products in the past 24 hours that customers are shopping. Its home section is filled with helpful tools to elevate your living space, including portable vacuum cleaners, insect traps, organization bins, and more. Plus, several items are on sale up to 50 percent off.

Genius Home Finds at Amazon

ClearSpace Plastic Storage Bins

Organize your food, toiletries, clothes, cleaning supplies, and other household essentials with these clear plastic bins. The bins come in sets of two, four, six, and eight, and can fit in closets, pantries, under sinks, and on tables. Plus, each bin comes with easy-to-hold handles and can be quickly cleaned with just soap and water.

Reliahom Multifunctional Broom and Tools Organizer

Your cleaning gadgets can take up a lot of much needed space, but this multifunctional organizer can keep them all in one tidy place. It comes with five racks that can hold up to five pounds and four hooks that can hold up to 10 pounds. Perfect for your vacuums, mops, dusters and other cleaning gadgets, place it in your garage, laundry room, or other desired space.

Zevo Indoor Flying Insect Trap

If you’re dealing with an influx of nats, flies, or other flying insects, this Zevo Indoor Trap can help get rid of them. The popular plug-in device creates a bright light that attracts the bugs toward it before trapping them inside. Put it in the kitchen, bathroom or any other room where insects are prevalent and enjoy an easy, odor- and chemical-free way to eliminate bugs inside your home.

ThisWorx Cordless Vacuum

This best-selling portable vacuum has more than 162,000 five-star ratings and is on sale with an additional coupon available for $33. The nifty vacuum features a cordless design that is perfect for on-the-go use and it comes with several attachments to help clean all of the nooks and crannies of your home and car. When you’re finished, just charge it up and load it into its storage case until next use.

Rootro Touch Control Table Lamp

Find your perfect night light or reading lamp with this popular smart lamp. The touch-control light provides a soft glow that is great on nightstands and living room tables. It comes with three different dimming levels, bright, medium, and low, as well as a range of solid colors to enjoy. Grab it while it’s on sale with an additional on-page coupon for $21.

ToLife Air Purifier

Perfect for small spaces, this compact air purifier cleans the air inside your home by eliminating smoke, dander, and debris. It comes with a HEPA filter that removes up to 99.97 percent of particles, according to the brand, and is a great addition to the living room, kitchen, or bedroom. Plus, it has a sleep mode that quiets the fan, and a built-in white noise machine to help you sleep.

AmazerBath Shower Curtain Liner

Keep water off of your bathroom floor and inside your bathtub with this popular shower curtain liner. The waterproof liner hangs behind your shower curtain and includes magnets at the bottom to ensure water doesn’t spill out onto the floor while you’re using the shower. The curtain’s lightweight design is easy to place on your shower rings, and it's made with a PEVA plastic material that is safe for the whole family to be around. It comes in eight different transparent colors and five different sizes.

Zober Velvet Hanger Set

Organize your closet space with these space-saving velvet hangers. The popular hangers have more than 72,800 five-star ratings and are on sale for just $23. Their non-slip design helps keep your clothes upright and they leave no bumps or imprints in your clothing. Grab them in sets of 20, 50, or 100, and choose from five different colors to best match your closet’s aesthetic.