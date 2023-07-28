Not Getting Enough Sleep Can Undo the Brain Benefits of Exercise, Study Finds

Here's what you need to know.

By
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler Bio Photo
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler is a Los Angeles-based parenting, food, and lifestyle writer with over 15 years of experience. She is a mom to two boys, ages 13 and 8.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023
poor-sleep-cancels-exercise-GettyImages-1492108238
Photo:

Jessie Casson/Getty Images

Keeping up with an exercise regime takes a lot of work. Whether you wake up early to go for a run or get yourself to the gym after a long day at work, staying active is hard. But all that time and effort might not be paying off if you aren’t getting enough sleep. A new study shows that lack of sleep could negate some of the most important benefits of exercise: the brain benefits

The recent study published in the Lancet Healthy Longevity Journal followed about 9,000 adults over 50, and found that people with more frequent, higher-intensity physical activity who slept less than six hours a night were more prone to cognitive decline. In other words, sleep deprivation canceled out the cognitive health benefits of exercise altogether. 

On the flip side, findings showed that people with higher levels of physical activity and who slept between six and eight hours each night had better cognitive function as they aged, suggesting that their exercise had long-lasting benefits.

One in three Americans just don’t get enough sleep. So, how much shut-eye do you actually need? While the amount of sleep needed changes with age, the average person between 18 to 60 should get an average of 7 hours of sleep a night to promote optimal well-being and health, according to the Centers for Disease Control. 

“As a nation, we are not getting enough sleep,” said Wayne Giles, MD, director of CDC’s Division of Population Health said in a statement. “Lifestyle changes such as going to bed at the same time each night; rising at the same time each morning; and turning off or removing televisions, computers, mobile devices from the bedroom, can help people get the healthy sleep they need.”

Here are some tips to help you get some more zzz’s: 

So if you’re going to go through the trouble of exercising for your help, do yourself a favor and hit the hay on time—your brain will thank you!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Learning-Games-Decreases-Alzheimer-GettyImages-1454277759
Writing, Playing Cards, and Doing Crossword Puzzles Reduce Dementia Risk in Older Adults, Study Finds
revenge-bedtime-procrastination-GettyImages-1346840726
How to Break the Cycle of Revenge Bedtime Procrastination and Get Yourself to Sleep
sleep-better-GettyImages-1466955108
These 8 Morning and Daytime Habits Will Help You Sleep Better at Night
napping-linked-to-better-brain-health-study-GettyImages-1372029697
People Who Take Regular Daytime Naps Tend to Have Bigger, Healthier Brains, Study Finds
insomnia-reasons-GettyImages-1128929185
8 Likely Reasons Why You Can't Sleep, Even Though You're So Tired
get-enough-sleep-GettyImages-1428102661
All the Reasons Why Getting Enough Sleep Is Essential for Your Health
sleep-brain-GettyImages-564949023
5 Ways Sleep Deprivation Affects Your Brain and Mood, According to Sleep Doctors
read-before-bed-GettyImages-1365893273
3 Reasons to Start Reading a Book Before Bed, According to Research and Sleep Pros
wind-down-for-sleep-activities-GettyImages-1181251384
10 Things You Can Do Before Bed to Sleep Better at Night, According to Sleep MDs
how-to-fall-back-asleep-GettyImages-660681832
How to Fall Back Asleep After Waking Up in the Middle of the Night
How much sleep do I need? The recommended number of hours to get every night: alarm clocks
This Is How Much Sleep You Need Every Single Night, According to Experts
sleep-health: sleep mask
3 Reasons It's Harder to Sleep as an Adult—and How to Get Back on Track
real-motivation-behind-workouts-realsimple-GettyImages-1171088559
Survey Finds the Top Motivator for Exercise in 2023—and It’s Not Weight Loss
sleep-hygiene-GettyImages-a0083-000078
This Is What Good Sleep Hygiene Looks Like (and It Has Nothing to Do With Washing Your Sheets)
military-sleep-method-GettyImages-546434403
Practice the Military Sleep Method to Fall Asleep in Mere Minutes (Naturally)
insomnia-sleep
Here's What to Do When You Can't Sleep—and It's Kind of Counterintuitive