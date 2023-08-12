This Comfortable and Wireless Bra ‘Fits Like a Dream,’ According to Shoppers—and It’s Up to 69% Off at Amazon

The wave of relief that anyone feels after taking their bra off on a long day is a universal experience. It’s one of the most essential pieces of your wardrobe, but also the most dreaded. Luckily, we’ve found a wireless bra that’s comfortable enough for you to wear for hours on end. The best part? It’s up to 69 percent off at Amazon.

The Playtex 4803 18-Hour Silky Soft Smoothing Wireless Bra is on sale for $12 at Amazon. The popular find features a supportive design and lightweight feel that provides all-day comfort.

It's no surprise to see that the bra has secured more than 26,900 five-star ratings and has been dubbed “the most comfortable bra” by shoppers.

Built with a blend of nylon, spandex, and other stretchy materials, the flexible bra easily forms to your body. The versatile bra can be worn under dresses, tank tops, and T-shirts thanks to its smoothing and breathable fabric. The bra is so comfortable that several shoppers forget they’re even wearing it. One shopper wrote, “This bra is heaven” and another customer remarked that they “barely know it’s there.”

To ensure you feel supported in every aspect, the bra comes with several helpful features including higher side panels for more coverage and fuller cups to prevent any spillage. Plus, the straps are soft on skin, don’t slip, and can be loosened or tightened with ease. One shopper who said it “fits perfectly,” planned to buy more for her daughters, and praised its, “great support without the discomfort of wires,” before adding that it also “gave great lift.”

The popular bra provides plenty of cushion from the chest to the back, and pregnant shoppers wrote that it “fits perfectly for full support” and that its seamless design doesn't show underneath clothes. Its comfortable feel is also great for anyone right out of a major medical procedure. One customer who needed something to wear after surgery wrote, “It provides lift and stability,” adding that it’s “comfortable enough to sleep in, but also made me feel good leaving the house.”

One final shopper wrote, “It fits like a dream! I have tried many other brands lately and it seems like all of them cut into my delicate skin which is very painful. This one is not at all irritating to the skin. Nice, soft, and the right amount stretch to provide support throughout the day. I would highly recommend this.”

Swap out your dingy bra with the Playtex 4803 18-Hour Silky Soft Smoothing Wireless Bra while it’s on sale at Amazon, or continue scrolling to see even more comfortable bras.

