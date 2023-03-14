This Amazon Best-Seller Is Dubbed the ‘Holy Grail of Bras,’ and It Starts at $16

If you're someone who likes to really get your money’s worth when it comes to your bra, there’s a chance discomfort, discoloration, and deterioration can come into play. If so, now’s the time to treat yourself to something more long-lasting and luxurious. The easy solution is a new, supportive bra, and this Amazon best-seller is up to 62 percent off—but only for a limited time.

The Playtex 18-Hour Lift Wireless Bra delivers full coverage, support, and lift all in one. And the popular on-sale pick is only $16 on Amazon right now. Its durable everyday-wear design is built with comfort and daily use. One shopper who previously had a hard time finding the right wireless bra, wrote, “I forgot that you can be comfortable and wear a bra.” Well, that is until they found this Playtex pick and it’s just one of many reasons why it is also a customers’ most-loved item.

To buy: $16 (was $40); amazon.com.

The Playtex bra is designed with the most important areas in mind: wider straps for shoulder support, higher side and back panels for more coverage, and fuller cups for bigger breasts. The cups also also have little pleats that lift, giving a natural boost and the comfortable band provides additional support for everyday wear.

The shoulder straps are designed with an additional cushion to keep them in place without the extra pressure or digging into the skin. And the hook and eye closure makes it easy to connect while putting on. Bonus: It comes in 11 different colors and a wide range of sizes to accommodate both small and large chests.

Plus, with warmer months in mind, the 18-hour lift bra also features a moisture-wicking fabric and stretch satin to stay cool and comfortable in the spring. The breathable wings also prevent bulge and provide a smoother feel, according to multiple shoppers.

The Playtex 18-Hour Lift Bra, which has more than 40,800 five-star ratings from satisfied customers, is also a top ranking pick. In fact, it’s on three different Amazon best-seller lists and it’s easy to see why.

“Typically I don't find buying bras online [that are] a good fit for me, but these were perfect,” one Amazon shopper wrote. “I love the fit, I love the look, and I love the price. Once I tried the first, I went back and ordered more.”

“This is the holy grail of bras. If comfort and lift is important to you, don't hesitate to buy this bra in every color,” another shopper wrote. “My lifelong search for the perfect bra is now over.”

Want to experience the best-selling wireless bra for yourself? Pick one (or several) colors while it’s on sale.