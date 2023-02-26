Save Up to 53% on The Comfy and Supportive Wireless Bra Shoppers Say They Could Sleep In

It has more than 3,700 five-star ratings and is just $19 right now.

Published on February 26, 2023 05:00AM EST

Playtex 18 Hour Posture Boost Wirefree Bra
Your everyday bra needs to be equal parts comfortable and stylish. However, finding an everyday bra that delivers both can be a challenge. If you’re looking for inspiration, you can’t go wrong with one that’s beloved by thousands of shoppers, and this Playtex wireless bra is it. Bonus: It’s 53 percent off right now at Amazon. 

The Playtex 18 Hour Posture Boost Wirefree Bra is an Amazon-reviewer favorite, earning more than 3,700 five-star ratings to date. Both young and older shoppers believe that the Playtex bra is the perfect option for “all day comfort,” which is why they feel comfortable enough to wear it to work, around the house, and beyond. 

Save 53% on Playtex 18 Hour Posture Boost Wirefree Bra

Playtex Women's 18 Hour Front Close Wirefree Back Support Posture Full Coverage Bra

Amazon

To buy: $19 (was $39); amazon.com.

With this wirefree option, you’ll feel practically thoroughly supported. Unlike other bras, this one is designed with a back supporting frame that crisscrossed in the back. Shoppers credit it for relieving back pain and aches, while others say it even helps them with posture by gently making them stand up straighter. 

The lightly lined cups are supportive, too. The full-coverage cups have a hook and eye closure in the front to make it easy to put the bra on, and they’re made with what the brand calls Magic Rings located inside the cups. These are made to give breasts a little lift while providing side support as well. And with slip-resistant wide shoulder straps, you’ll also feel lifted without any discomfort. 

You’ll also love how nice this bra feels against the skin. It’s made with a soft, yet stretchy blend of breathable microfiber and stretchy spandex and nylon. People who call it a “must-have” say it’s made with “high quality material” and others confirm the mesh design provides much-needed breathability. 

“I love the fit! I've never had a bra that supported so well and was so comfortable,” wrote one shopper. “I could sleep in this bra, and just may do so. I'm buying more of them.”

Another person who actually bought a second one wrote, “This bra fits and is one of the most comfortable bras I've ever had.” They added, “This bra helped immensely with upper back fatigue. I dislike bras with wires, so I was surprised to have all the support it provided.”

Want to see what the fuss is all about? Shop the Playtex wirefree bra while it’s on sale for just $19 at Amazon. 

