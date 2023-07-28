It’s New Planner Season! Here Are 8 Agendas Worth Shopping, According to a Planner Fanatic

I’m a planner fanatic. It’s not uncommon that I have at least two planners going at once, including an appointment book, a content calendar for my writing, and maybe even a habit tracker. Without fail, I receive texts from friends and family every August asking for my favorite selections. When the first rolled in this week, I realized my favorite time of year was finally here: new planner season.

A new agenda in August isn’t just for those who orient their new routines around the beginning of a school year, whether their childrens’ or their own. Most 17-month planners also reset around this time, making it the ultimate time to refresh and replace that tired, battered book from last year. A new planner feels rife with possibilities, motivating me to run full speed ahead into habits, routines, and goals the summer’s rest has inspired me to pursue. I’ve tried multiple brands and layouts, and here are some of my favorites ahead of fall 2023. Keep reading to shop my 8 favorite picks below, from daily to weekly to monthly spreads.

Blue Sky Academic Planner

Target

I’m a professional writer, meaning that I’m often juggling multiple deadlines at a time in the same way I did as a student. While I use a chunky, does-it-all planner to keep track of my social calendar, workout schedule, meetings, and all the rest, I also like to have a slim academic planner that allows me to just look at the macro overview of what I have due at a given time—color-coded, of course, to assist my project management. I prefer Blue Sky Academic Planners at Target because of their relatively low price point and clarity. I can add relevant contacts in a sheet at the beginning of the book, map out content calendars, and see my productivity in both monthly and weekly overviews. I’ve just purchased my own (two) of these for the upcoming year, using one agenda for each major project.

2023-2024 Simplified by Emily Ley Planner

Amazon

Simplified by Emily Ley planners have a strong fan base for a reason. The whole point of having a planner is to feel like your workload and to-do list are streamlined, and some can find the bells and whistles of other planner features to be overwhelming rather than helpful. The Simplified Planner, on the other hand, is exactly what it sounds like: a bright, minimal layout with plenty of space for thinking within the margins. As a bonus, the bleed-free pages are ideal for those who rely on color-coding systems within their agendas (like myself.) Act now while it’s on sale for 59 percent off.

Ban.do Wellness Planner

Ban.do

Maybe you struggle to set aside time during your week, especially the work week, to indulge in some self-care. This might include good habits like drinking enough water, moving your body, or turning off your devices earlier. A dedicated planner can be helpful for this, in the same way that you use a productivity-oriented planner to hit your work goals. Use a similar mindset to bolster your well-being with this wellness planner on sale with code FLASH, which includes space to check in with yourself each day and keep a barometer of your moods.

Pen + Pillar Retro Tile Undated Planner

Anthropologie

For one, I love the almost Mediterranean-inspired aesthetic of this planner cover. Who needs a European summer when this motif exists? I love that this planner includes a habit tracker perfect for kick-starting those August inspirations, along with a page spread in which you can establish and plan your morning and evening routines step-by-step. Of course, it also includes pages for to-do lists, weekly planning, and more. This might be my favorite planner of the year I’ve seen so far, and spoiler alert: It’s sitting in my shopping cart right now.

Day Designer Daily Planner in Blurred Spring

Day Designer

Many shoppers swear by the Day Designer, which includes a bona-fide plethora of features: a monthly calendar, daily schedule, to-do list, and even boxes for you to jot down daily gratitude (a wellness practice shown to boost your well-being.) Personally, I appreciate its glossy heavy-duty cover that, which holds up all year when tossed into a book bag, gold foil organization tabs, and other features that make it both attractive and functional.

Sunee Spiral-Bound Appointment Book

Amazon

If you need to see all your commitments for the week in one at-a-glance spread, an appointment book layout may be for you, allowing you to see the blocks on your calendar and fill in accordingly. This spiral-bound Amazon pick, currently 33 percent off, operates in 15-minute chunks. On weekdays, you can fill in times from 7 a.m. to 8:45 p.m., and on weekends from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Never forget a phone call or pilates class again.

Ban.do Weekly Undated Planner

Ban.do

Maybe you’re tired of consistently replacing your planner when August 2023 rolls around, and it doesn’t give you the same happy rush it gives me. That’s a-okay, but in your case, you’re probably going to want to opt for an undated planner, which allows you to replace it whenever you finish it—not in alignment with an arbitrary schedule. Similarly, an undated planner can be an excellent option for those who’d like to start using a planner but aren’t sure if they can make it a habit; you can pick it up and put it down as you need to, so it’s not wasteful to have if you end up skipping a few weeks. And don’t forget to use code FLASH at checkout to get it on sale.

Anthropologie Petite 17-Month Planner

Anthropologie

While I’m personally of the “bigger is better” philosophy when it comes to planners, some may prefer a smaller size, especially if the purse or work bag real estate is already limited. What I love about this planner model is the faux leather cover and binding, which keeps the pages protected in an elegant way. The gold detailing and sticker sheets add some flair, too.

