Unwashed Pillowcases Can Have More Germs Than a Toilet Seat After Just 1 Week, Study Finds

If you aren’t tossing your sheets and pillowcases into the wash on a weekly basis, here are some nasty numbers that might inspire you to change your ways once and for all. Most cleaning pros recommend washing your bedding, including sheets and pillowcases, once a week (at least) for maximum freshness and proper hygiene—advice we’d all be smart to heed as regularly as possible.

According to some eyebrow-raising findings from mattress and bedding company Amerisleep, bedding that doesn’t get washed frequently can harbor as much bacteria as some of the grossest, most-touched locations you can possibly think of (toilets, toothbrushes, and pet bowls, included). And unsurprisingly, the longer they go without a cycle in the laundry, the more bacteria join the party.

Amerisleep conducted a study to uncover the truth about bedding germs, asking three volunteers not to wash their sheets and pillowcases over a four-week period, and to swab them on a weekly basis. These collected bacteria samples were then sent to a lab for testing—and the moment of truth.

They discovered that after one week without washing, their pillowcases carried an average of 3 million colony forming units (CFU) of bacteria per square inch, which is more than 17,000 times more than a toilet seat. Meanwhile, their sheets hosted 5 million after one week—nearly 25,000 times more than a bathroom doorknob.

Every additional week without washing revealed a jump in bacterial volume per square inch on both sheets and pillowcases. After a full month without going through the laundry, pillowcases were up to an average of nearly 12 million (39 times more CFU than a pet bowl, according to Amerisleep); and sheets were about the same, but closer to 11 million (5.4 times more than a toothbrush holder).

Are these germs actually dangerous? Some yes and some no. There are so many types of bacteria floating around in the world, but the study’s lab tests found four types to be the most common on unwashed bedding, both harmless and harmful types. Gram-negative rods were the most present, which the CDC warns can potentially cause infection and lead to antibiotic resistance. Bacilli, a known culprit behind food poisoning, was another bedding dweller found. But there was also a lot of gram-positive bacteria present, which are not known to be harmful.

Before you panic, remember that bacteria is all around you every day and on every surface you touch (and we need the good microbes to survive!). That said, you’re going to want to do what you can to minimize unnecessary exposure to harmful bacteria when and where you can—and there is a lot you can do to take matters into your own hands! First step, wash those sheets and pillowcases at least weekly.